Rally in DC- November 14th, 2023

We will continue to struggle for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike. We will continue to speak out for the human rights of all peoples. And we will continue to show up. The rally will take place on the National Mall on Tuesday, November 14th, with the program beginning at 1:00pm ET. We will meet on Madison Dr NW, directly across from the National Museum of American History (1300 Madison Dr NW) on the National Mall. Look for us there with our large “Shalom” flags. Staff members of APN and our fellow organizations will provide you with bracelets to enter our section of the event. Please make sure that you receive a wristband from us at the meeting place on Madison Drive before we collectively head to the rally. We will be at the meeting place on Madison Drive as of 10:00 am, but will head off to the rally around 12:00 noon. The event itself will start at 1:00 pm and will go on for about two hours. You are welcome to bring signs, but please do not attach them to sticks. Sticks are not allowed at the rally. Also, please avoid bringing large bags. You are invited to stand with us and activists from like-minded groups, as well as other friends who want to be part of the Peace Bloc. Please RSVP here to let us know that you'll be joining us.