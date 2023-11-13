Rally in DC- November 14th, 2023

by APN 11/13/23
On Tuesday, November 14th at 1:00pm ET, thousands of American Jews, along with friends and allies, will gather for a rally on Washington’s National Mall-- and we will be there. There will be progressive Jews and conservative Jews. There will be observant Jews and secular Jews. Together with our colleagues at like-minded groups we are organizing a Peace Bloc, and will be there in solidarity. In solidarity with the people of Israel, in solidarity with the hostages held in Gaza and with their families, and in solidarity against the alarming rise in global antisemitism.

The rally, organized by the Conference of Presidents and the national federation movement, is intended to gather people from across the Jewish communal spectrum. We are not co-sponsoring the event, nor will we be among the speakers. And yes, it is nearly certain that some speakers at the rally will say things that we disagree with, and they will certainly not say everything that we believe needs to be said. But we will not cede this ground to those with whom we disagree. We will stand together as a community alongside other Jewish organizations in our Peace Bloc and yes, alongside those who do not share our views. 

We will continue to struggle for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike. We will continue to speak out for the human rights of all peoples. And we will continue to show up.

The rally will take place on the National Mall on Tuesday, November 14th, with the program beginning at 1:00pm ET. We will meet on Madison Dr NW, directly across from the National Museum of American History (1300 Madison Dr NW) on the National Mall. Look for us there with our large “Shalom” flags. 

Staff members of APN and our fellow organizations will provide you with bracelets to enter our section of the event. Please make sure that you receive a wristband from us at the meeting place on Madison Drive before we collectively head to the rally. We will be at the meeting place on Madison Drive as of 10:00 am, but will head off to the rally around 12:00 noon. The event itself will start at 1:00 pm and will go on for about two hours.

You are welcome to bring signs, but please do not attach them to sticks. Sticks are not allowed at the rally. Also, please avoid bringing large bags. 

You are invited to stand with us and activists from like-minded groups, as well as other friends who want to be part of the Peace Bloc.

 

