Our Future is Worth Fighting For

|
I’m in my twenties. When I talk about the
future of the American-Jewish community or the
future of the Israel-Palestine conflict, I’m not
talking about some nebulous far-off thing destined
to be another generation’s problem. I am
that generation. This is my future. The
Occupation and the status of antisemitism in the
U.S. is a reality that my generation inherited. But
it doesn’t have to be what we pass on.
It’s time to break the cycle– and to do that,
we need your support. We need someone to defend our
right to free speech. To self-determination. To
have a diverse spectrum of voices, rather than
letting a few organizations with louder megaphones
define who we are and what we stand
for.
We need to do more than just talk about
antisemitism amongst ourselves and on social media.
We need to be in the White House and we need to
protest in the streets. And yes, we need to support
organizations that hold the doors open for us to
have those conversations and create the space to
fight for the better, more peaceful, world we’d
like to pass on. APN is the organization
holding open the door and creating that space. But
we can’t do it without you.
Please support our efforts to fight for free
speech and honesty in the conversation about
Judaism and Israel. And please spread the word– our
voices are worth fighting for. Our future– a
peaceful one, where our voices are heard– is worth
securing.