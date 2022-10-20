Breaking News! Guess Who We Aren’t Honoring at our Gala

|
And the ZOA only doubled down on their belief that Trump is the best thing to
ever happen to Israel, and hence to American Jews. After all, he moved the Embassy
to Jerusalem (and sold the Ambassador’s residence to Sheldon Adelson), recognized
the annexation of the Golan Heights, and reversed decades-long bipartisan US policy
that kept our taxpayer dollars from going over the Green Line. So while Trump
claims, and apparently ZOA agrees, that “No President has done more for Israel than
I have” I say this: no President has been worse for Israel, for American Jews, and
for all of America, than Trump. He shouldn’t be honored, he should be
indicted.
But this isn’t about the ZOA. They are entitled to their views, however
wrong they may be.
This is about us. We will not sit here quietly while Trump threatens our
community and our country.
We need to stop pretending that we have slight policy disagreements, that
there are “good people on both sides”. We need to stop nodding when talking
heads say that if only we could reach across the aisle, we could find common
cause.
We can no longer act as if there are two sides equally committed to democracy
and the rule of law in our country, or to peace for Israel and Palestine. On the
side where you and I sit, this is indeed our tenet, our loyalty to the founding
precepts of our country, no matter how flawed.
On the other side lies the violence we have seen erupt in the face of
democracy. There is hatred, adherence to white supremacy, and so much
antisemitism.
Both the United States and Israel are at delicate, even treacherous, points
in our history. There are those seeking power in both countries who do so not with
a vision of shared prosperity and a better future, but to line their own pockets,
to protect their own interests, and (because we’re being honest here) keep
themselves out of prison.
For decades we have worked to bring together Israelis and Palestinians in the
quest for a more peaceful future. We continue to believe in the prospect of that
better future. And we also believe in the power of the US-Israel
relationship, and our government’s ability – and responsibility – to support and
nurture a brighter future for Israel and Palestine.
But we don’t believe in tyranny. We don’t believe in violence and
insurrection. And we don’t honor those who clearly do. Instead, we speak. We take
action. We push for policies that bring us toward the light, toward that better
future. And thankfully, we are not alone. We do this together, and we need you
now.