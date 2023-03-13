Protest Recap: Leading the Charge

We were gratified to hear from participants that, like us, they see the strong link between the Occupation and the Israeli government’s assault on democracy. Several protestors told us that although they never imagined speaking out so openly and vociferously against Israeli government officials, the situation in Israel is so dire that they felt compelled to do so. One of them said that the Occupation “is rotting Israel from the inside out.” Smotrich, they said, was a symbol of that rot. As much as the participants were there to protest Smotrich, they were also there to push back against the policies of the government he represents. In his speech addressing the crowd, Ori said: “More than we’re here in opposition to Smotrich‘s dark vision of Israel, we’re here in support of our vision for a democratic progressive Israel that pursues peace and justice.”