Protest Recap: Leading the Charge

|
The protest, together with our Progressive Israel Network (PIN) partners and
with an organization of Israeli expatriates, attracted some 500 people. We waved
our Shalom flags and Israel flags, in solidarity of the protest movement in Israel,
as well as signs condemning Smotrich for his extremist policies and statements,
including his call to “wipe out” an entire West Bank Palestinian village. The large
crowd chanted in support of democracy and peace in both English and
Hebrew.
Media coverage was unprecedented: ABC, The Forward, JTA, Israel TV Channel
11, Channel 12, the Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post, Ynet, Haaretz, Arutz 7;
Al-Jazeera, Al-Monitor, the New Arab, and more coverage expected today.