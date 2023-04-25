Action Alert- Stand up for Israel’s Democracy

Israel’s protest movement needs our support.

While Prime Minister Netanyahu has delayed the so-called “judicial reform” until the Knesset reconvenes in May, the fight to save Israel’s democracy is far from over. If enacted, this overhaul would destroy Israel’s independent judiciary and change the very nature of Israel’s government, away from a liberal democracy and toward a dictatorship of the corrupt.

Netanyahu’s ultra-nationalist extremist coalition partners know that the Supreme Court is an obstacle on the path to annexation. This is one of the reasons why they are vehemently pursuing this initiative as they work to perpetuate and deepen the Occupation.

To save Israel’s democracy and to preserve hope for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike, the United States must do everything in its power to discourage this from happening and to support the brave Israelis protesting on the front lines. Thankfully, Congress is stepping up. Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) are gathering signatures for an open letter to the Israeli protesters in an effort to demonstrate strong congressional support for their fight to defend their democratic institutions.

Click here to ask your member of Congress to sign on to this important letter. You can see the letter here.