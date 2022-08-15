Legislative Round-Up- August 12, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

3. On the Record

Media & Members – Elections

General

Jewish News Syndicate 8/5/22: Pro-Israel groups spent money and won. So what? [“More talk of AIPAC ‘buying’ seats by opposing foes of the Jewish state in primaries is setting the stage for a new and even more dangerous surge of left-wing anti-Semitism.”]

Haaretz 8/7/22: (Eric Alterman) AIPAC vs. American Jews: The Toxic Victories of the ‘pro-Israel’ Lobby [ “ Despite its self-appointed positioning as a bipartisan home for U.S. Jews’ political activism, AIPAC’s actions have put it at odds with roughly three-quarters or more of American Jews.”]

Responsible Statecraft 8/9/22: AIPAC’s new strategy: Spend millions on elections, don’t mention Israel [“The lobbying org’s first foray into electoral politics has been marked by spending GOP megadonor dollars on Democratic primaries. Why?”]

The Jewish Chronicle 8/11/22: If AIPAC is really trying to buy the Democrat Primaries, it should ask for a refund

Minnesota

Jewish Insider 8/11/22: Why Ilhan Omar’s primary opponent didn’t receive more support

i24 8/10/22: Anti-Israel US lawmaker Ilhan Omar narrowly wins primary

Times of Israel 8/10/22: Moderate rival nearly upsets Ilhan Omar in primary race pro-Israel groups sat out [“After spending millions to defeat Squad member in last election only to lose in landslide, mainstream Jewish groups avoided endorsing Don Samuels, who is poised to lose by just 2%”]

Haaretz 8/10/22: Ilhan Omar Ekes Out Nail-biter in Minnesota Primary in Potential Missed Opportunity for AIPAC [“One of Israel’s most prominent critics in Congress defeated her opponent by less than 3,000 votes, making AIPAC question its reluctance to get involved in what it believed to be a lost battle”]

Times of Israel 8/9/22: Offering centrist alternative, ex-councilman poses long-shot challenge to Ilhan Omar

New York

Jewish Chronicle 8/12/22: Meet Rep Ritchie Torres, the woke Democrat who is an outspoken supporter of Israel

The Forward 8/12/22: What one hotly watched Manhattan race tells us about New York’s Jewish voters [“If supporting Israel has become a wedge issue, NY-12’s Democratic candidates seem not to have gotten the memo”]

Jewish Insider 8/9/22: DMFI PAC endorses Sean Patrick Maloney in NY-17 House primary

Politico 8/6/22: Why a Michigan Democratic Political Dynasty Just Fell [“Behind Haley Stevens’ drubbing of Andy Levin is a story that’s more complicated — and more local — than most coverage would have you believe.”]

Media/Report – General

Times of Israel 8/9/22: Pentagon backs off Jerusalem security coordinator downgrade amid lawmaker pressure

Jerusalem Post 8/8/22: This Israeli-American philanthropist is advocating for IHRA definition in 7 US states [“The Israeli-American Coalition for Action, headed by chairman Shawn Evehaim will promote legislation laws based on the IHRA definition of antisemitism. Here is his interview.”]

Daily Caller 8/7/22: Israeli-Designated Terror Org Urges Voters To Pressure Lawmakers Into Supporting Resolution ‘Condemning’ Israel

Israel – Palestine

Bush (D-MO-1) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “My heart breaks for the dozens of Palestinians, including children, killed by Israel in Gaza. Palestinians too deserve to live free from siege and bombardment. There must be accountability. Israel must end the blockade. And Congress must stop funding Israeli apartheid. Link to quoted tweet”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “A ceasefire in Gaza is welcome news. But at least 19 Palestinian children have been killed since Friday. Families must rebuild—again—while living under incredibly harsh conditions. I want Israeli families to be safe. Palestinian families deserve that, too. The violence must end. Link to quoted tweet”

Ossoff (D-GA) 08/11/2022: Twitter thread – “BIG NEWS: Sens. @ossoff & @LindseyGrahamSC have successfully protected a key U.S. diplomatic & military post in the Middle East. In June, Sens. @ossoff & @LindseyGrahamSC led a bipartisan group of 34 Senators urging the position remain at its current rank.Sens. Ossoff & Graham Successfully Protect Key U.S. Diplomatic & Military Post in Middle East – U.S. Senator for Georgia Jon Ossoff “After we led 34 bipartisan Senators urging the Department of Defense not to downgrade this post, the Department has now made the right decision for U.S. national security,” Sen. @Ossoff said. “We must sustain high-level U.S. engagement for peace and stability in the Holy Land.” @ossoff Based in Jerusalem, the United States Security Coordinator serves as a crucial liaison between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and leads international coalition efforts in support of peace and stability.”

Torres (D-NY-15) 08/12/2022: Retweet of @emilykschrader – “Messages like this are a huge part of why I do what I do. It’s not that Israel is always right, but Israel IS misrepresented and antisemitism IS a problem.Together we can fight this bigotry Thank u to @noatishby @RitchieTorres @YosephHaddad for working to promote tolerance! Link to image”

Ossoff (D-GA) and Graham (R-SC) 8/11/22: Press release – Sens. Ossoff & Graham Successfully Protect Key U.S. Diplomatic & Military Post in Middle East [related news story: Pentagon backs off Jerusalem security coordinator downgrade amid lawmaker pressure – Times of Israel 8/9/22)

Cheney (R-WY-0) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “It was wonderful to meet with local AIPAC members at the Jackson Hole Jewish Community Center. I will never waver in my support for a strong US- Israel relationship and Israel’s right to defend herself. Link to image”

Cornyn (R-TX) 08/10/2022: Retweet of @DrOz – “It’s no surprise that a radical left anti-Israel website is praising John Fetterman for not standing up for Israel. This comes after far-left J Street endorses him. John Fetterman is no friend of Israel. I will stand up and fight for Israel. Surprising number of U.S. politicians didn’t show up for Israel this time… | mondoweiss.net”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “I’m pleased the Pentagon maintained the requirement that the US Security Coordinator for Israel & the PA be a 3-star general, which strengthens the USSC’s ability to promote security cooperation and stability between Israel & the PA and reflects the US’ commitment to the region.”

Omar (D-MN-5) 08/10/2022: Retweet of @JvpAction – “Mazel tov to @IlhanMN on her re-election! A progressive leader who is fighting for human rights and justice for all people – from Minneapolis to Palestine – all while overcoming ugly attacks. We stand with Ilhan. Link to image”

Rubio (R-FL) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “Israel’s Iron Dome stopped 380 rockets from landing in Israel over the weekend, saving countless lives in both Arab and Jewish communities. Sen. Rubio stands with #Israel and will fight to fund the Iron Dome and defend the Israeli people from Iran-backed terrorists.”

Scott (R-SC) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “The U.S., Israel, & our Arab allies remain concerned about the threat of a nuclear Iran. It’s vital to keep sanctions on this unstable & dangerous regime. Scott, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Solidify U.S. Sanctions on Iran | U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina”

Ernst (R-IA) 08/09/2022: Tweet – “In Des Moines, I met with Iowans Supporting Israel to discuss my bipartisan DEFEND Act and a number of top issues that are important for the security of America and the future of our ally, Israel. Link to image” [also see press release]

Fulcher (R-ID-1) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “I am cosponsoring H.R. 7223 to stop American taxpayer dollars from going to the United Nation’s Commission of Inquiry. The COI’s systemic anti-Israel bias, coupled with repeated antisemitic statements by its members, disqualify the commission as any authority on human rights. Link to image”

Burgess (R-TX-26) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “I support our ally Israel in defending itself from Palestinian and Jihadist rockets. Biden Says Israel Has Right to Defend Itself, Except When It Does… | bit.ly”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 08/08/2022: Twitter thread – “As attention remains focused on potential return to the JCPOA, we must acknowledge the scope of the Iranian regime’s malicious behavior. Iran continues to spread terror & violence around the world, commit egregious human rights violations, & undermine the int’l rules-based order. Iran is the largest state-sponsor of terrorism. Iranian-backed terrorist groups around the world murder civilians, threaten the US and our allies & partners, and attack critical infrastructure that powers the int’l economy with funds & weapons sourced directly from Iran. This past week, PIJ, a terrorist group funded by Iran, fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli cities, at least 60 of which fell short & endangered Palestinians in Gaza. The U.S.-backed Iron Dome protected Israeli cities & civilians and saved Israeli and Palestinian lives. Iran & Russia work together to advance their malicious goals & undermine US interests. Iran is supplying Russia w/ deadly drones to be used in Ukraine, and Russia & Iran plan to launch a satellite which will be used to spy on targets in Ukraine & across the Middle East. The Iranian regime systematically commits horrific human rights abuses. Iran regularly takes Americans hostage for political gain, like my constituent Bob Levinson, savagely cracks down on political opposition, and persecutes the Baha’i & other religious minorities. Iran is rapidly advancing its nuclear program, recently said it has the capability to build a nuclear bomb, & continues to flout its safeguards obligations after IAEA BoG censure. This escalation destabilizes the Mid East & threatens the int’l nuclear non-proliferation movement. The US has worked w/ our allies & partners to lead a remarkably effective response to Russia’s illegal and unjust invasion of Ukraine. The US must lead a similarly robust & comprehensive int’l effort to address Iran’s nuclear program and the entirety of its malicious behavior.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 08/08/2022: Retweet of @RepTedDeutch – “Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a terrorist organization funded by Iran. They’ve fired at least 80 rockets at Israel tonight. And they’re targeting civilians. America supports Iron Dome because it saves lives. We condemn these terror attacks. America stands with Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “I’m happy for the cease fire in Israel. Terrorist attacks against Israel are unacceptable. Thankfully Iron Dome saved many lives.”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “I fully support Israel and the Jewish people. I always have, and I always will. #StandWithIsrael”

Kustoff (R-TN-8) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “Over the weekend, more than 1,100 rockets were fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza into Israel. The United States must continue to support our greatest friend and ally in the Middle East, Israel, and her right to defend herself and her citizens against terrorism.”

Lawrence (D-MI-14) 08/08/2022: Twitter thread – “1/ I am grateful for the mutual ceasefire agreement brokered by the Egyptian government in this recent round of violence. As a member of @AppropsDems, I am glad to have supported funds for the Iron Dome which protects civilians and saves lives. 2/ Let me be clear: Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace, security, and prosperity.”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/09/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “BREAKING: Israeli special forces are operating right now in Nablus against terrorists. Palestinian terrorists are firing on them. So far 11 terrorists are hit, and 0 casualties on our side. Keep our troops in your prayers. Link to video”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/09/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “14,000 Palestinians from Gaza will be able to return to work in Israel after Operation Breaking Dawn is over. Israel cares for Palestinians more than their own leaders.”

Maloney (D-NY-12) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “Glad to see a truce has begun. I pray that peace will hold and that Israeli security is protected. Israel, Palestinian militants agree to truce in Gaza: Reports… | politico.eu”

Maloney (D-NY-18) 08/09/2022: Tweet – “Thank you for the support, team DMFI! I am proud of my record on Israel and I will always push for a strong US-Israel relationship. Link to quoted tweet”

Mast (R-FL-18) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “As long as the Palestinian Authority continues to aid and abet Islamic Jihads in Gaza, Israel won’t know peace, just tenuous “ceasefires.” The last week has proven why Congress needs to pass the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act. CC: @RepJoshG”

Menendez (D-NJ) 08/08/2022: press release – Chairman Menendez Statement on Situation in Gaza [“Israel has every right to self-defense from Iranian-backed terrorists committed to annihilating the State of Israel, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). They must immediately stop their indiscriminate rocket attacks into Israel. As I always have, I remain committed to ensuring Israel has the support it needs to protect civilian lives, including through full support of the Iron Dome. I offer my condolences to the families of the innocent whose lives have been lost as a result of the escalation in Gaza over the last 24 hours, which is putting at risk the progress made in recent months to increase much-needed humanitarian access to people in need. All efforts should be made to avoid any further civilian loss inside Gaza and ensure the continued provision of humanitarian aid. The malicious ideologies attacking Israel undermine U.S. interests in the region and demand our constant vigilance. I greatly appreciate ongoing efforts by the UN and regional partners to find ways to deescalate and reduce tensions. These efforts must continue so that a spiraling and prolonged conflict can be avoided.”]

Pascrell (D-NJ-9) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “In true democracies, no one is above the law. There is no stronger sign of a country’s health than a democracy that can investigate and charge for crimes even its most powerful officer. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “As the Biden Admin embarrassingly continues nuclear discussions with #Iran, its proxy, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, launches rockets at our ally #Israel. This recent violence reinforces why we will always #StandWithIsrael.”

Schweikert (R-AZ-6) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “I stand with Israel.”

Stewart (R-UT-2) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “I’m grateful to see a ceasefire has been negotiated, and I’m encouraged to see the Iron Dome’s effectiveness. The weekend violence – and particularly the use of children as human shields – was tragic. Israel has every right to defend itself against these Iran-backed terrorists. Link to quoted tweet”

Thompson (D-CA-5) 08/09/2022: Tweet – “The ceasefire reached between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad is welcome news. While Israel has the right to defend itself, a political solution is needed to bring lasting peace and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “I welcome the announcement of the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The U.S. stands steadfast in support of our ally Israel, and we will continue to provide the resources necessary for Israel to defend herself, by herself. Israel, Palestinian militants agree to truce in Gaza: Reports… | politico.eu”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/09/2022: Retweet of @IDF – “Palestinian terrorist Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi was suspected of carrying out shooting attacks on civilians & IDF soldiers in the Nablus area. This morning, Israeli security forces conducted a counterterrorist operation to neutralize him. We continue to fight terrorism on all fronts.”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks. The bipartisan, pro-Israel support in Congress is unwavering.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/07/2022: Retweet of @jfederations – “Thank you @DonJBacon for your support of Israel’s right to self-defense. Link to quoted tweet”

Boyle (D-PA-2) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “Israel joins the SEC, Germany joins the Big Ten…but Notre Dame still remains independent! Link to quoted tweet”

Cruz (R-TX) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “This keeps happening because Palestinian terrorists want to murder as many Jews as they possibly can, and the global left including their allies in the corrupt corporate media blame Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “Pray for Israel.”

Fischbach (R-MN-7) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “Israel is one of America’s longest-standing allies and a critical strategic partner in the Middle East. It is disheartening to see this blatant act of antisemitism in this country. Fliers from ‘virulently anti-Semitic group’ showing up around Twin Cities Civil rights group says fliers from ‘virulently anti-Semitic group’ showing up all around Twin Cities… | startribune.com”

Gillibrand (D-NY) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “I’m closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza. I firmly believe in Israel’s right to defend itself, and I’m relieved that programs like the Iron Dome, which I have long championed, have been successful in protecting innocent civilian lives. I pray for peace.”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “I’m proud to stand with Israel”

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “I am proud to stand with our ally, Israel. I am grateful for the protection the Iron Dome, which I have supported, has provided innocent civilians from barrages of rockets launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.”

Greene (R-GA-14) 08/08/2022: Retweet of @MarinaMedvin – “Soros wants to destroy Jewish society just like every other society. Tell the left to stop lying. Jewish Billionaire George Soros Funds Groups That Support Boycotts Of Israel – B’nai Brith Canada”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/07/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “I am hearing several interceptions here in Tel Aviv Heavy barrage of rockets fired toward the Ben Gurion airport as well.”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/07/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “BREAKING: Rocket sirens in Tel Aviv. A very heavy barrage of rockets on Israel right now Link to video”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/07/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “Kudos to the Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Aviv Kohavi, for managing Operation Breaking Dawn in the best possible way. #Israel Link to image”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “It’s extremely impressive technology that I have toured and seen demonstrated in #Israel Link to quoted tweet”

Manning (D-NC-6) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “I’m alarmed by the barrage of rockets fired at Israel by the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. The Iron Dome missile defense system is vital to intercept rocket fire and save innocent lives. Our ally Israel has the right to defend itself from terrorist attacks.”

Massie (R-KY-4) 08/07/2022: Twitter thread – “The rooster is keeping an eye for hawks while the mommas take their babies foraging. Link to video Link to reply @BobBolanovich He sounds an alarm so the flock can take cover, and he will attack a hawk if it lands. Link to reply @HarryAzcrak5 These were born on our farm and are descended from Black Copper Marans, Buff Orpington, Golden Comets, and Ameraucanas. Link to reply @DianeFYI You must be a lot of fun at parties. Link to reply @eifers1 @DianeFYI Link to quoted tweet”

Nehls (R-TX-22) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “Pray for Israel Link to quoted tweet”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “We stand with our strong ally Israel as she fights for regional security and protection against terrorism. The Iron Dome system remains strong and intact, as should the U.S. commitment to our important ally.”

Schiff (D-CA-28) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “I’m horrified by recent attacks against Israel by Islamic Jihad. Israel has the right to defend itself, and Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in peace — free from extremism and violence. I’m praying for the lives lost. And for peace within a two-state solution.”

Scott (R-FL) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “As Islamic Jihad fires rockets down on Israel, the world must understand that this is what Iran-back terrorism looks like. It’s time for @JoeBiden to make clear that the U.S. stands with Israel & end his Iran appeasement & foolish attempts to reenter the failed Iran nuclear deal. Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “The lives of the Palestinian people are not disposable. The fact that our country continues to ignore & fund the aggressive violence and killing of Palestinian lives, especially children just enables more death. It is not okay to keep looking away. It’s actually sickening. Link to quoted tweet”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/07/2022: Retweet of @IDF – “Sirens sounding in Tel Aviv”

Zeldin (R-NY-1) 08/08/2022: Retweet of @RepLeeZeldin – “Israel has an inherent right of self-defense. The United States must continue standing shoulder to shoulder with our great ally and beacon of light and freedom in the Middle East.”

Zeldin (R-NY-1) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “The United States must always stand strong with our great ally Israel. Praying tonight for the people of Israel as they courageously defend themselves from hostile attacks, especially during Tisha B’av.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/07/2022: Retweet of @GabeGroisman – “While Islamic Jihad shoots rockets at Israel, I went to the Western Wall with @benshapiro. Tonight the Jewish people commemorate the destruction of the Jewish Temples that once stood behind us, and remind the world that the Jewish people are still standing, and standing strong. Link to image”

Barragán (D-CA-44) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “Thoughts are with Israeli people & innocent Palestinians that have been put in harms way by Iran backed Islamic Jihad. I stand with our ally Israel as she has a right to defend herself from terrorist & direct strikes. The Iron Dome is critical to that defense & to save lives.”

Brownley (D-CA-26) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “Israel has the right to defend itself, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a terrorist organization that has indiscriminately killed Israelis and Americans. I call on the Biden Administration to engage in the region to deescalate the situation and restore peace.”

Ernst (R-IA) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “I stand with Israel exercising its right to self-defense, and I will continue to oppose the Iranian regime. Lifting sanctions on Iran will drastically increase its material support for terrorist groups, including the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. IDF says 350 rockets fired by Islamic Jihad at Israel, 94 fall short in Gaza, 29 fall in sea… | timesofisrael.com”

Flores (R-TX-34) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “The American people stand with Israel and condemn the over 400 rockets launched at the Israeli people from Gaza. Thank God the Iron Dome System is saving lives.”

Garcia (D-TX-29) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist organizations that indiscriminately target civilians. Praying for peace! I will be monitoring closely. Israel strikes Gaza amid soaring tensions with militants… | apnews.com”

Garcia (R-CA-25) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “Praying for the Israeli troops and civilians this weekend. They are fighting Islamic Jihad terrorists who are acting as Iranian proxies. Israel has a right to defend itself and should. These threats are seeking to destroy the State of Israel and kill innocent Israelis.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “As the Biden Admin meets with Iran’s diplomats to revive the disastrous nuclear deal & unfreeze many tens of billions in sanctioned Iranian funds, I stand with Israel as it actively defends itself against Iran-funded terrorists bent on destroying it. Link to quoted tweet”

Hinson (R-IA-1) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “Praying for the people of Israel who are under attack from an Iranian-backed terrorist proxy. These attacks show the importance of continued US support for the Iron Dome to save civilian lives. The United States stands with Israel.”

Levin (D-CA-49) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “I fully support Israel’s right to defend itself from an Iran-backed terrorist organization that targets civilians. It is important that parties in the region look for ways to deescalate the conflict and prevent more violence.”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/07/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “BREAKING: Iron Dome intercepts rockets fired above Jerusalem region.”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/07/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “I’m In a Bomb Shelter in Israel as Rockets Rain Down #Israel #غزه_تحت_القصف #IsraelUnderAttack Link to video”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/07/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “Reports of another failed launch of a rocket by Islamic Jihad in Jabalia. One woman was killed and several injured. You can guess who is going to be blamed for this. #OperationBreakingDawn Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “Israel has a right to self defense. I support our friend and ally as it protects itself from terrorist violence.””

Schneider (D-IL-10) 08/07/2022: Twitter thread – “Over the last few days, Palestinian Islamic Jihad has launched more than 500 rockets at civilian targets in Israel, seeking to provoke a wider war. Israel has every right, and full responsibility, to defend her citizens and territory from attack. PIJ is a terrorist organization that not only threatens Israel but puts Palestinians in Gaza at grave risk. The US stands united with our ally Israel.”

Wyden (D-OR) 08/07/2022: press release – Wyden Statement on Attack on Israel by Iran-backed Terrorist Organization

Sherman (D-CA-30) 08/06/2022: Twitter thread – “Americans stand with #Israel as our ally works to defend its citizens from the terror attacks that are being perpetrated by the heinous Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. (1/2) We are seeing how our long-standing support for #Israel is saving countless innocent civilian lives from indiscriminate rocket attacks through the #IronDome. The U.S. stands ready to further assist our ally as they work to defend their citizens and their right to exist. (2/2)” (press release)

Stevens (D-MI-11) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “The U.S proudly stands with our ally Israel.”

Stevens (D-MI-11) 08/06/2022: Retweet of @RitchieTorres – “Thank God for Iron Dome, which I proudly voted for. Defending civilians from indiscriminate rocket fire is a no-brainer. Link to quoted tweet”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/06/2022: Retweet of @IDF – “Sirens sounding in the city of Tel Aviv Link to image”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/06/2022: Retweet of @IDF – “Do YOU know what the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza is? Watch to find out: Link to video”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/06/2022: Retweet of @IDF – “1/ OPERATIONAL RECAP: Aug 5: 4:16pm – IDF targets Tayseer Jabari, Islamic Jihad’s Northern Gaza Division Commanding Officer & other Islamic Jihad terrorists 4:32pm – IDF announces Operation “Breaking Dawn” 7:02pm – IDF targets Islamic Jihad terrorist and military posts”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/06/2022: Retweet of @TOIAlerts – “Live update: IDF says 350 rockets fired by Islamic Jihad at Israel, 94 fall short in Gaza, 29 fall in sea IDF says 350 rockets fired by Islamic Jihad at Israel, 94 fall short in Gaza, 29 fall in sea… | dlvr.it”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/06/2022: Retweet of @IDF – “5/ Overnight – IDF and Israeli security forces apprehend 19 Islamic Jihad terrorist suspects in Judea and Samaria 7:00am – 160 rockets fired into Israel since the start of the operation 9:49am – IAF targets 2 Islamic Jihad terrorists preparing to fire mortars from Gaza”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “The number of rockets being launched into our great ally Israel is unacceptable. Those terrorist regimes will & must be held accountable. The U.S. must stand behind & with Israel. Together we will never back down. Israel & the U.S. – stronger together & stronger forever!”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “Thank you IDF for your humanitarian beliefs! It’s not easy to deal with evil terrorists who do not value human life. GOD bless the IDF & Israel. We pray for the peace of Jerusalem! Link to quoted tweet”

Wicker (R-MS) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “Iranian funded terrorists continue to launch rockets into Israeli civilian territory. I stand with our Israeli friends as they defend their country. Link to quoted tweet”

Aguilar (D-CA-31) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “I’m proud to stand with our ally Israel as it combats deadly terror attacks on its people. Through my seat on @AppropsDems, I will always support funding for Iron Dome.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “This is why I support the U.S. resupplying the Israelis with the Iron Dome weapon system that intercepts these rockets and protects Israeli citizens. @AIPAC @RJC Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/05/2022: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @DonJBacon for standing with our ally Israel as it protects its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/05/2022: Retweet of @manuelrajunov – “.@RepDonBacon is champion of relationship and I am proud to call him my friend and ally in this fight to keep our ally safe and America strong. Link to quoted tweet”

Barr (R-KY-6) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Praying for the Israeli people being targeted by terrorist rockets. Attacks like these reinforce the need for U.S. support of Israel and the Iron Dome to protect Israeli civilians. Rockets shot from Gaza to Israel… | jpost.com”

Biggs (R-AZ-5) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Israel has every right to defend itself from terrorism. The United States will continue to support our ally during these troubling times.”

Correa (D-CA-46) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “The Iron Dome saves lives & allows Israel to defend itself. America stands with Israel.”

Cruz (R-TX) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Our Israeli allies have a moral obligation to defend themselves and their citizens against these genocidal Iran-backed terrorists. The US must and will continue to stand with them. Link to quoted tweet”

Cruz (R-TX) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Since Biden took office, he’s been ideologically committed to alienating our allies & empowering enemies. Biden has abandoned our friends in Israel, Ukraine, Hong Kong, & Taiwan. In Russia, Iran, Venezuela, China, and Cuba those who want to harm Americans have gained strength. Link to video”

Curtis (R-UT-3) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “This purely defensive system protects the lives of not only Israelis but Palestinians, too. I am proud to have supported recent efforts to replenish the Iron Dome so that it can continue to be effective. Link to quoted tweet”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a terrorist organization funded by Iran. They’ve fired at least 80 rockets at Israel tonight. And they’re targeting civilians. America supports Iron Dome because it saves lives. We condemn these terror attacks. America stands with Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Dingell (D-MI-12) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Concerned about the renewed violence in Gaza and Israel, which threatens civilians and has the potential for broader escalation. We must continue to support efforts to reduce tensions in the region and protect innocent lives. At least 7 dead after Israel strikes targets, kills militant leader in Gaza… | washingtonpost.com”

Frankel (D-FL-21) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “Last night, Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted over 60 rockets from Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This is exactly why it’s so important that we continue to support & fund the Iron Dome. Israel has a right to defend herself. We stand with our friend and ally in the Middle East.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Palestinian Islamic Jihad has killed Americans and is one of Iran’s many terrorist proxies. We must address the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran, stand strong against terrorists, and protect American values and our allies. Link to quoted tweet”

Hoyer (D-MD-5) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Israel, like all countries, has a right to defend itself against terrorist organizations that indiscriminately target civilians. I join with others in urging against actions that escalate the situation and will be monitoring closely.”

Issa (R-CA-50) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Islamic Jihad fired more than 100 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip today. Let’s be clear: Israel has the right to self defense — and the right to stop terrorists targeting civilians in their homeland. This is an urgent time to support Israel and stand by our ally.”

Lesko (R-AZ-8) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “Israel has a sovereign right to defend itself from terrorists who seek its destruction. I stand with our ally Israel, and I strongly condemn the Palestinians’ use of innocent people as human shields and their continued attacks against innocent Israeli citizens.”

Letlow (R-LA-5) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Israel absolutely has the right to defend themselves. The American people will always stand by our ally as they combat radical Islamic terrorists. Link to quoted tweet”

Lieu (D-CA-33) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a terrorist organization that has killed Americans and Israelis. Israel has the right to defend itself from indiscriminate rockets that PIJ is firing at civilians. The US stands ready to assist our ally to de-escalate the situation and restore peace.”

Maloney (D-NY-12) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “I am monitoring the unfolding situation in Israel and Gaza. I hope that peace will be restored soon.”

Maloney (D-NY-12) 08/05/2022: Twitter thread – “I voted to supply Israel with tools like Iron Dome to defend herself from attack. Over the past day that investment has saved lives as missiles were intercepted from Gaza. Announcing Operation Breaking Dawn in Gaza, IDF launches strikes on terror targets… | timesofisrael.com Congress must continue to support Israel which has been and continues to be one of our closest allies.”

Maloney (D-NY-12) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Proud to support Iron dome funding that’s saving lives right now for our ally. Link to quoted tweet”

Maloney (D-NY-18) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “I will always support Israel’s right to defend herself and have backed funding for the Iron Dome for situations like this, where it’s saving countless lives.”

Massie (R-KY-4) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Israel receives $3.8 billion of foreign aid from hard working American taxpayers each year. That vote was to send them another (unbudgeted) $1 billion. A majority of my constituents don’t think Israel needs more of their money, so I voted for my constituents. Link to quoted tweet”

McClain (R-MI-10) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Israel is a great ally of the United States, and we must always support the Iron Dome that has saved countless lives. America will always stand with Israel”

Miller-Meeks (R-IA-2) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Touring Israel with my family several years ago we saw the Iron Dome in action. Proud to support replenishment and maintenance of the Iron Dome from indiscriminate rocket attacks. Link to quoted tweet”

Nadler (D-NY-10) 08/05/2022: Twitter thread – “Today, Israel took out Taysir al-Jabari, the top commander of the Iran-backed terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PM Lapid announced, to “remove a concrete threat against Israeli civilians.” Al-Jabari was responsible for a number of serious terrorist attacks against Israel Islamic Jihad has responded by launching rockets into Israel. Like any country, Israel has the right to defend itself. I continue to closely monitor the situation and pray that broader escalation is avoided. As I’ve always said when we’ve led the fight for funding, peace happens when civilians are safe, and the Iron Dome is a critical tool for protecting the Israeli civilian population—Jews and Arabs alike—from terrorist attacks.”

Napolitano (D-CA-32) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Israel has every right to defend itself & protect its people against Palestinian terrorism. The U.S. stands ready to assist our ally to de-escalate the situation in Gaza & restore peace.”

Padilla (D-CA) 08/05/2022: Twitter thread – “Israel has a right to defend itself, as it did with an airstrike against a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, one of Iran’s many terrorist proxies. With rockets being fired into Israel in response, I’m thankful to see Iron Dome saving Israeli & Palestinian lives. Link to quoted tweet I urge the @StateDept and partners in the region to work to de-escalate the situation in Gaza to prevent further violence and urge Iran to reign in its proxy.”

Rice (D-NY-4) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “I stand with Israel as it defends its citizens from terror attacks. And I’m proud to have supported funding for Iron Dome which is saving lives right now.”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/05/2022: Retweet of @IDF – “RAW FOOTAGE: This is the moment a barrage of rockets was fired from Gaza toward Israeli civilians. This is what terrorism looks like: Link to video”

Steube (R-FL-17) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “My support is with the people of Israel and Israel’s leaders as they work to protect innocent civilians in their country from Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Rockets shot from Gaza to Israel… | m.jpost.com”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 08/05/2022: Twitter thread – “Today, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), an Iranian-backed terrorist group, once again launched a barrage of rockets into Israel. These terrorists continue to incite violence and fire missiles from Gaza targeting innocent Israeli civilians. I condemn this violent aggression. While the PIJ is doing everything in its power to kill civilians and spread violence across the region, Israel continues to do everything in its power to protect its people, promote stability, and preserve its democracy. This situation underscores the importance of the ironclad bond between the United States and Israel. The US-funded Iron Dome is crucial to Israel’s defenses, which is why I continue to support its critical funding, even while far-left Democrats try to eliminate it. The United States stands in strong solidarity with #Israel and the Jewish people as they exercise their right to defend themselves from violent terrorist organizations.”

Titus (D-NV-1) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “The United States supports Israel and their unequivocal right to defend themselves. Hoping for peace and calm following this action to protect civilians under threat.”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 08/05/2022: Retweet of @MairavZ – “Israel just struck Gaza unprovoked and killed several people including a child while mediation efforts were underway and this is the US response Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 08/05/2022: Retweet of @KhaledBeydoun – “Her name is Alaa Qaddoum. She was 5-years old. She was killed today in Gaza. Link to image”

Torres (D-CA-35) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “As a member of @AppropsDems, I was proud to have voted for additional funding for the Iron Dome, which protects civilians and saves lives. I’ll continue to stand with Israel as it defends itself against terror attacks targeting civilians in their homeland.”

Torres (D-NY-15) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Thank God for Iron Dome, which I proudly voted for. Defending civilians from indiscriminate rocket fire is a no-brainer. Link to quoted tweet”

Vargas (D-CA-51) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “The Iron Dome saves lives & allows Israel to defend itself. America stands with Israel. Rockets shot from Gaza to Israel… | jpost.com”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “As warning sirens sound in cities across Israel, we send unwavering support to our ally as she works to protect her people from terrorism. I will continue to support funding for Iron Dome, which is saving countless Israeli and Palestinian lives. Link to quoted tweet”

Zeldin (R-NY-1) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “Israel has an inherent right of self-defense. The United States must continue standing shoulder to shoulder with our great ally and beacon of light and freedom in the Middle East. ” [also see press release]

Syria

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “10 years is far too long for any patriotic American to remain in captivity by a hostile regime. Syria is in clear violation of the Geneva Conventions by holding him without engaging in negotiations. It’s time we bring former US Marine Austin Tice home. Biden says US government knows ‘with certainty’ that Austin Tice has been held by Syrian government… | ow.ly”

Cohen (D-TN-9) 08/11/2022: Retweet of @HelsinkiComm – “.@HelsinkiComm Co-Chair & @oscepa Special Rep on #PoliticalPrisoners @RepCohen calls on the Syrian gov to work w/ @POTUS admin to #FreeAustinTice and other Americans in Syria. “Ten years is far, far too long.” Statement by President Biden on the Ten-Year Anniversary of Austin Tice’s Captivity – The White House”

Cardin (D-MD) 08/10/2022: Twitter thread – “The US must always stand for the highest levels of global press freedom, and we must never forget the many brave journalists, including Austin Tice, who have sacrificed their lives or their freedoms in pursuit of the truth. #AustinTice #BringAustinHome #PressFreedom Link to image This is why I have worked to establish a national memorial for fallen journalists in our nation’s capital and why I continue to support efforts to find and free journalists like #AustinTice who risked everything to report objectively from Syria. #BringAustinHome #PressFreedom”

Cruz (R-TX) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “It has been 10 years since Austin Tice was kidnapped in Syria. The US govt must keep pursuing all avenues to end his unjust detention and bring him home. I continue to pray for him and his family, and for his release.”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “Proud that @POTUS and @SecBlinken are committed to and prioritizing these Americans. I look forward to continuing to work w/ @StateSPEHA & the entire Biden Admin to bring home Austin Tice, Emad Shargi, Paul Whelan, and every American held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/10/2022: Twitter thread – “LR @RepMcCaul calls for the release of Austin Tice ahead of the 10th anniversary of his abduction in Syria. #FreeAustinTice Link to image See the full release here. McCaul Calls for Release of Austin Tice Ahead of 10th Anniversary of Abduction – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Menendez (D-NJ) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “For 10 years we have demanded the Syrian regime release American journalist #AustinTice. It is time for Syria to let him go. Our commitment to him & to his family remains ironclad. We cannot rest until we bring home all Americans wrongfully detained abroad. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “It has been 10 years since U.S. journalist and veteran #AustinTice was kidnapped in #Syria. Austin was fearless in his pursuit of the truth of #Assad’s crimes and corruption. This is a good week for the Biden Admin to #BringAustinHome.”

Shaheen (D-NH) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “It’s been 10 years since American journalist Austin Tice was kidnapped in Syria. Today, I’m joining @POTUS’ call for the Syrian government to work with us to bring Austin home. I’m committed to bringing home all Americans held hostage & wrongfully detained abroad.”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “Brave journalists in conflict zones, like Austin, risk their lives to bring us the truth. We should do everything in our power to ensure their safety as they report the facts. And we must redouble our efforts to #BringAustinHome to his family. Link to quoted tweet”

Iran

Hagerty (R-TN) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “The United States—the greatest nation on Earth—should NEVER seek trillion dollar nuclear deals with terrorist regimes that are actively trying to assassinate U.S. officials. Charges against Iranian should not affect nuclear diplomacy, U.S. official says… | reuters.com”

Murphy (D-FL-7) 08/12/2022: Tweet – “Iran-backed terrorist organizations threaten global peace and security. Thankfully, Congress passed my #FY23NDAA provision last month to require the Defense Department to assess the capabilities of these groups. Link to image”

Rubio (R-FL) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “Giving a visa to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit the United States after exposing his plot to kill U.S. government officials only encourages further attacks on American citizens. #NoVisa4Raisi Iranian National Sought to Kill John Bolton, U.S. Says… | wsj.com”

Scott (R-SC) 8/10/22: Scott, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Solidify U.S. Sanctions on Iran [press release belatedly touting S. 4746, introduced 8/2/22]

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “Iran was planning to assassinate Mike Pompeo and John Bolton. These are the same Iranians this Administration is negotiating with. The Iran regime is a terrorist state and a threat to us and our Allies.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “Tehran is actively plotting to assassinate Americans, and Moscow is invading its neighbor—bombing and shelling cities and villages. And yet, the U.S. is offering billions of dollars to both these terrorists in a so-called nuclear deal. Unbelievable! Five Minutes from Disaster… | thedispatch.com”

Bilirakis (R-FL-12) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “ICYMI- My RANSOMWARE bill recently passed. It will strengthen the federal government’s efforts to respond to recent ransomware and other cyber-attacks from foreign adversaries, such as China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.Bilirakis’ Cybersecurity and Ransomware Bill Passes House… | floridianpress.com”

Cornyn (R-TX) 08/11/2022: Retweet of @RepTonyGonzales – “The Biden Administration continues to negotiate with Iran’s regime as they attempt to kill Americans on U.S. soil. Iranian National Sought to Kill John Bolton, U.S. Says… | wsj.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “Joe Biden is working to give 100s of billions of dollars to Iran’s terrorist regime, while it tries to murder former American officials on U.S. soil. Just a few days ago he waived nuclear sanctions on the regime so they can work with Russia building up their nuclear program. Link to quoted tweet”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 08/11/2022: Retweet of @HASCRepublicans – “Yet, the Biden administration still wants to revive the failed Iran nuclear deal. Even as Iran sends drones to Russia and actively plots to assassinate American officials. Iran Has Begun Training Russia to Use Its Advanced Drones, U.S. Says… | wsj.com”

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Administration continues to negotiate with Iran’s regime as they attempt to kill Americans on U.S. soil. Iranian National Sought to Kill John Bolton, U.S. Says… | wsj.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “As the admin pushes for a bad deal w/ Iran, @DOJ charges a member of the IRGC for an assassination plot against former NSA John Bolton. This comes after the latest threat against Masih Alinejad. The admin should walk away from nuke talks & prioritize Americans.””

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 08/10/2022: Twitter thread – “This is the same Tehran that the Biden administration is attempting to re-enter a nuclear weapons agreement with. It’s ignorant to believe that a regime actively plotting the assassination of former U.S. Government officials is a good faith negotiator. Link to quoted tweet Thank you to @SecretService for the tireless work they do protecting current and former government officials.”

Risch (R-ID) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “This is yet another example of incoherent policy from the Biden White House. The admin’s tireless pursuit of an already dead nuclear deal w/ #Iran continues to fuel Iranian support for #Putin’s assault on #Ukraine. Russians have begun training on Iranian drones, US believes… | cnn.com” Re-tweeted by McCaul (R-TX-10)

Rubio (R-FL) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “Why is Biden still negotiating with Iran on a new “deal” when he knows they are actively trying to assassinate former government officials on U.S. soil? Member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Charged… | justice.gov”

Boyle (D-PA-2) 08/09/2022: Tweet – “Agree with @AmbDennisRoss 100% Link to quoted tweet”

Cotton (R-AR) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “At this point, Biden’s plan to give Iran billions of $ through “negotiations” sounds like material support for terrorism.”

Tenney (R-NY-22) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “Just weeks ago the Biden Administration was trying to lift terror sanctions on the IRGC, even though it knew the IRGC was plotting to kill Americans on US soil. The regime in Iran does not deserve nor should it receive a penny in sanctions relief. Link to quoted tweet”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “And yet the Biden Iran Deal negotiators are entertaining the notion of dropping the IRGC from the terrorist list…. Link to quoted tweet”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/09/2022: Tweet – “The Russians, the Chinese & Iranian despots wants energy fascism to continue in this country… it is “High Time” for energy fascism to be gone! Link to quoted tweet”

Wicker (R-MS) 08/09/2022: Tweet – “Rewarding tyrannical regimes is not a strategy to make Americans safer. President Biden should say no to another disastrous #IranDeal.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “20 years ago Iranians brought to light Tehran’s aspirations to build a nuclear bomb at the Natanz nuclear site. Sadly after the last 18 months of failed US diplomacy, they are on the brink of achieving their goal. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/08/2022: Retweet of @IAC_NE – “Thanks @RepDonBacon for your firm stance on @iran_policy. Your bill HR 8439 “to modify the requirements of congressional review & oversight of agreements with Iran” will ensure “Americans & their representatives have the final say in any negotiations” with dictators ruling #Iran Link to quoted tweet”

Cruz (R-TX) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “Of course the corrupt corporate media is framing doubling the size of the IRS, supercharging inflation, and giving hundreds of billions to Iranian terrorists as a “major foreign policy feather in his cap.” The next GOP admin will tear up this catastrophe on day 1. Link to quoted tweet”

Gallagher (R-WI-8) 08/09/2022: Tweet – “In February, Rep. Gallagher led more than 160 House Republicans in making it clear that if an agreement with Iran lacked Congressional approval, it would be both temporary and non-binding. It would be a massive mistake for President Biden to revive this deal. Link to image Link to quoted tweet”

Green (R-TN-7) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “An Iran with emboldened nuclear capabilities—backed by the Kremlin—is a threat to global security. How can President Biden continue Iran Nuclear Deal negotiations knowing this?”

Steube (R-FL-17) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Administration is more concerned with helping other countries defend their borders with weapons than stopping the invasion at our wide-open Southern Border. US approves massive arms sale to Saudi, UAE to counter Iran… | apnews.com” Also on GETTR

Gosar (R-AZ-4) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “An important event. August 17 in DC. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Admin renewing sanctions waivers tied to #Iran’s civil-nuclear program without concessions from the regime is shameful. This admin continues to surrender leverage in its desperation to strike a deal with Iran. This is a gift to RosAtom and #Russia. Time to walk away.”

Weber (R-TX-14) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “Isn’t it interesting? 20 Years after the Revelation of Natanz Nuclear Site of Iran (August 14, 2002). A Commendable Effort by the Iranian Opposition @NCRIUS to Stop Tehran’s Nuclear Weapons Program. Link to quoted tweet #Natanz20”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “The ongoing Iran Deal “negotiations” are an embarrassment. The Iranian regime is a terrorist state incapable of acting in good faith.”

Babin (R-TX-36) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “Rejoining the Iran Nuclear Deal won’t stop this regime’s reign of terror. It’ll actually empower them… and use your tax dollars to do it. Iran vows to build nukes if provoked, turn New York into ‘hellish…… | nypost.com”

Cotton (R-AR) 08/06/2022: Retweet of @KatieBrittforAL – “The last thing we need is a “deal” to lift sanctions and give billions to a terrorist regime. President Biden should end negotiations now. #alsen Iran Renews Threats to Assassinate Secretary of State Pompeo… | freebeacon.com”

Moore (R-UT-1) 08/06/2022: Retweet of @iran_policy – “21.@RepBlakeMoore: I Support @Maryam_Rajavi’s ten-point plan for the future of Iran, which calls for the universal right to vote, free elections, a market economy, gender, religious, and ethnic equality, and a non-nuclear #Iran. Excerpts of speech: Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/05/2022: Tweet – ““Negotiations” with Tehran resume and the U.S. isn’t even at the table. Who is? Russia & China. Guess who this deal will benefit… not Americans. @SpeakerPelosi should bring my bill HR 8439 to a vote so Americans & their representatives have the final say Iran nuclear talks resume in last-ditch effort to secure deal… | wapo.st”

Ernst (R-IA) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “No leader complacent in the mass murder of innocent civilians & knowingly involved in assassination campaigns against U.S. officials should be allowed to step foot in our country. @SenTomCotton & I are working to prevent Iran’s pres from attending the U.N. General Assembly in NYC Link to image”

Mast (R-FL-18) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Iran continues to push the envelope – this time claiming it has the capabilities to make an atomic bomb – and yet the Biden Adminstration is still considering re-entering Obama’s nuclear deal. Reckless and stupid. Link to image”

Egypt

Murphy (D-CT) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “It’s likely no other regime has more political prisoners than Egypt. And they are held in inhuman conditions. Our decision to prioritize arms sales to Egypt over human rights is doing to damage to America’s credibility and power around the world. ‘A Slow Death’: Egypt’s Political Prisoners Recount Horrific Conditions… | nytimes.com”

Saudi Arabia

Casey (D-PA) 08/12/2022: Tweet – “I’m relieved that Nader and Rakan Aldosseri are safely back in Pittsburgh, but this story highlights a dangerous reality: the outrageous treatment and disregard of the human rights of dissidents in Saudi Arabia. Opinion | A daring flight to safety — and a story Biden should tell MBS”

Cohen (D-TN-9) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “If I worked for DJT at Mar-a-Lago I would be very concerned if a group of Saudi’s with a Dr. carrying a violin case check in.”

Sessions (R-TX-17) 08/10/2022: Retweet of @ASP – “Following President Biden’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, where does the United States’ relationship stand with the Kingdom? Hear @RepAndreCarson & Rep. @PeteSessions discuss human rights, oil exports, and how those choices impact the U.S. A Starting Point… | l8r.it Link to video”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “The President of the United States should not have to beg Saudi Arabia for oil. To achieve energy independence and end the climate emergency we need a moonshot in renewable energy.”

Mast (R-FL-18) 08/07/2022: Tweet – “So Joe Biden went to Saudi Arabia for a fist bump, begged them to increase petroleum production, and after all that, the Saudis are RAISING oil prices? No dignity. No results. No leadership.”

United Arab Emirates

Spanberger (D-VA-7) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “Good news: The UAE has lifted the prison sentence of Virginia civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor, who represented the late-Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. I am thrilled for his family, who will soon welcome him home! Lawyer: UAE overturns sentence for former Khashoggi attorney… | washingtonpost.com”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “Happy to see the news that UAE has reportedly overturned the prison sentence for Asim Ghafoor. Will be monitoring next steps closely, and thankful for the advocacy and leadership of @RepWexton and our other colleagues seeking justice in this case. UAE overturns prison sentence for American convicted of money laundering… | reuters.com Link to quoted tweet”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 08/09/2022: Tweet – “I have never heard of @wizzair but I’m willing to bet they won’t be around much longer. Blood money. Link to quoted tweet”

Bush (D-MO-1) 08/09/2022: Tweet – “Asim Ghafoor, legal advisor to Jamal Khashoggi, is in prison without access to an attorney under dubious allegations. Mr. Ghafoor is a political prisoner. St. Louis and I call for his release & demand he be given immediate access to legal representation. Pressure Grows in the U.S. for the U.A.E. to Free an American Lawyer… | nytimes.com”

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 08/10/2022: Tweet – “Asim Ghafoor — Jamal Khashoggi’s lawyer — is coming home from UAE. Prison sentence in absentia vacated. Thank you to my colleagues @RepWexton @RepDonBeyer @RepLloydDoggett for your advocacy. Link to quoted tweet”

Booker (D-NJ) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “We must always defend the rights of U.S. citizens imprisoned abroad, and Asim Ghafoor is no exception. The UAE must ensure due process for Mr. Ghafoor, including a fair and public trial, unfettered access to his legal team, consular services, and communication with his family.”

Leahy (D-VT) 08/08/2022: Twitter thread – “Senator Patrick Leahy: “Asim Ghafoor’s appeal of his conviction in absentia is tomorrow, yet he has still not been allowed to see his US lawyers. He was only able to meet with his UAE lawyers for a few hours, far short of what is necessary to prepare a defense.” “Rather than issuing self-serving press releases, I urge the UAE to provide Mr. Ghafoor with real due process and a fair, public trial.””

Menendez (D-NJ) 08/08/2022: Retweet of @SFRCdems – “Tomorrow, American Asim Ghafoor will defend himself against a UAE conviction in absentia, after 27 days in detention. Without unfettered access to his full legal team, he cannot prepare a strong case. He must receive transparent & fair due process, & unhindered consular support. Link to quoted tweet”

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “Today imprisoned US civil rights lawyer Asim Ghafoor will defend himself — with nearly no rights afforded to him in the U.A.E. — from all charges brought against him. He must be fairly treated & provided w/ an impartial magistrate to prove his innocence. Pressure Grows in the U.S. for the U.A.E. to Free an American Lawyer… | nytimes.com”

Wexton (D-VA-10) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “Since his detention, I have called on the UAE government to afford Asim Ghafoor transparent and fair due process. That includes unfettered access to his full legal team ahead of his trial. Pressure Grows in the U.S. for the U.A.E. to Free an American Lawyer… | nytimes.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 08/08/2022: Tweet – “Tomorrow, American Asim Ghafoor will defend himself against a UAE conviction in absentia, after 27 days in detention. Without unfettered access to his full legal team, he cannot prepare a strong case. He must receive transparent & fair due process, & unhindered consular support. Link to quoted tweet”

Doggett (D-TX-35) 08/08/2022: Twitter thread – “Our Texas Democratic Delegation stands with our Virginia colleagues in the Senate and House in our determination to bring Asim Ghafoor home. After being convicted in the UAE in absentia, he is now being set for another court proceeding tomorrow morning without an opportunity to confer with his US attorneys. The UAE, not known for justice, should put him on a plane to America, not a foreign prison.”

Green (D-TX-9) 08/05/2022: Twitter thread – “Bipartisan Texas Representatives and I sent the letter below to @POTUS requesting his help in securing Asim Ghafoor’s release and due process. Mr. Ghafoor was tried in-absentia without notice or legal counsel in the UAE. Such a trial is a gross violation of justice. Link to image @JacksonLeeTX18 @JoaquinCastrotx @RepGonzalez @RepVeasey @RepCuellar @RepEBJ @RepFletcher @RepSylviaGarcia @RepLloydDoggett @RepEscobar @RepFletcher @TXRandy14”

Turkey

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 08/06/2022: Tweet – “While the rest of NATO is united in our commitment to holding Russia accountable for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Erdogan is in Sochi to meet with Putin and help him avoid sanctions. Erdogan continues to turn his back on the U.S. and cannot be trusted as an ally. Link to quoted tweet”

Other – Middle East

Miller (R-IL-15) 08/11/2022: Tweet – “The DC “establishment” hates Trump because he exposed their incompetence. Trump defeated ISIS. He made the US energy independent. He secured the border. He signed Middle East Peace! The DC “experts” said this was all impossible. They hate him so much for proving them WRONG!”