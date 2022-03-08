​​APN Saddened By Rep. Andy Levin's Defeat

Americans for Peace Now (APN) is deeply saddened by Congressman Andy Levin's defeat last night in Michigan's Democratic Party's primary elections.

Congressman Levin has been a champion of policies aimed at advancing Israeli-Palestinian peace and has been unafraid to confront the harsh realities of Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The occupation is cruel, oppressive and inhumane to the Palestinians and corrosive to Israeli society. Rather than look away, Congressman Levin has used his voice in Congress to push for bold policies that, if enacted, would bring Israel and its Palestinian neighbors closer to peace – a model of what being pro-Israel truly means.

We are deeply disappointed that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) chose to spend nearly 5 million dollars trying to silence Rep. Levin and malign his pro-Israel character. No amount of money spent on political advertising can change the realities of the occupation.

No amount of money will change the fact that the majority of American Jews support a two-state solution and grow increasingly outraged by Israel's occupation policies with each generation. Whether he's a sitting Member of Congress or not, Andy Levin and the policies he supports represent the future American Jews.

Haley Stevens, a sitting member of the House, won the race to become the Democratic Party's candidate for Michigan's 11th District. If re-elected to Congress, we would hope that she will follow in the footsteps of Andy Levin, who had the courage to present the Two-State Solution Act to the House of representatives, with the intent to pursue a viable solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians that will end the occupation.