Legislative Round-Up- August 5, 2022

(OBSTRUCTING IRAN DIPLOMACY) H. Res. 1307: Introduced 7/29 by Schneider (D-IL) and Fleischmann (R-TN), “Committing to ensuring that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon and supporting the important work of the International Atomic Energy Agency in safeguarding nuclear material around the globe.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(NO ARMS SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA) S. J. Res. 58: Introduced 8/4/22 by Paul (R-KY), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

(NO ARMS SALES TO UAE) S. J. Res. 59: Introduced 8/4/22 by Paul (R-KY), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of the United Arab Emirates of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

(SHUT DOWN USAID – BUT GIVE MEANINGLESS NOD TO ISRAEL) S. Amdt. 5184: Amendment offered 7/26/22 by Paul (R-KY) to S. 3373, to “offset the increased spending authorized by this Act by temporarily prohibiting the expenditure of any Federal funds by the United States Agency for International Development other than spending for Israel.” Defeated by a vote of 7-90. Notably, Paul has offered this amendment, in various versions, several times (for example, see: Rand Paul amdt to HR 3967). Once again, for the record: The government of Israel does not receive any USAID funding. It receives Foreign Military Financing (FMF), a small amount of Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA), and additional funds via the Defense Appropriations bill. Yes, there is funding via USAID for “shared society” projects involving Israeli and Palestinians groups, under the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act (MEPPA), but that funding is not “spending for Israel.” So once again: Paul is giving a nod to support for non-existent Israel aid as cover for an effort to shut down USAID worldwide.

(NO VISA FOR IRANIAN PRESIDENT/DELEGATION) Cotton et al letter to Biden: On 8/2/22, Sen. Cotton led a letter — cosigned by Scott (R-FL), Rubio (R-FL), Grassley (R-IA), Ernst (R-IA), Blackburn (R-TN), and Cruz (R-TX) — to President Biden, demanding that he deny visas to the Iranian president and his delegation if they apply for visas to attend the UN General Assembly in New York. Also see: Rubio (R-FL) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “Sen. Rubio, @SenTomCotton, and colleagues sent a letter to President Biden demanding that he deny a visa request for the Iranian president to travel to the #UNGA in New York City…”

August 4, 2022: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East held a hearing entitled, “China’s Role in the Middle East.” The sole witness was Barbara A. Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs (testimony). Also see: hearing video; tweet from Subcommittee Chair Murphy (D-CT) – “In my role as Chairman of the Foreign Relations sub-committee on the Middle East, I am convening a hearing today at 10:30 to examine China’s role in the Middle East, and how this should – and should not – impact U.S. goals in the region.”

During the hearing, Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) asked Leaf about the Administration’s policy/efforts on behalf of Americans held captive and killed in the Middle East (see video clip). Specifically, he pressed Leaf on the Biden Administration’s policy regarding an investigation into the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Below is the exchange in full — remarkable both for Van Hollen’s determination in pursuing the matter and for what appeared to be the Assistant Secretary’s total lack of preparation both on the policy and on the fact that senators’ on the committee care about the issue (both of which are, frankly, stunning):

Titus (D-NV-1) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “I’m proud to be endorsed by @DemMaj4Israel PAC and grateful for their work to keep an open dialogue on a peaceful two-state solution. The relationship between the U.S. and Israel is critical. In Congress, I’ll continue to support it. Link to image ”

Jewish News Syndicate 7/28: Levin smears AIPAC to try and save his political skin [“The notion that an all-powerful “Israel lobby” is engaged in conduct that is harmful to American democracy has been a staple of conspiracy theorists and anti-Semites“]

Levin (D-MI-9) 07/30/2022: Tweet – ““There is something profoundly wrong in our political system when a handful of billionaires, through super PACs that spend millions of dollars, try to defeat progressive candidates for Congress. That is not what democracy is about. That is what oligarchy is about.” @BernieSanders Link to quoted tweet

Common Dreams 7/30/220: At Michigan Rally for Levin and Tlaib, Sanders Warns AIPAC It ‘Cannot Buy Our Democracy’ [ “ There is something profoundly wrong in our political system when a handful of billionaires, through super PACs that spend millions of dollars, try to defeat progressive candidates for Congress,” said Sanders.]

Haaretz 7/31/22: Michigan Jews Defend Progressive Candidate Against AIPAC’s ‘Fearmongering’ [“On the campaign trail around Detroit, ‘Jews for Andy’ are fighting back against the efforts of AIPAC, which has spent $4.2 million so far to defeat Rep. Andy Levin and support Rep. Haley Stevens “]

Haaretz 8/1/22: Michigan’s Top Congresswoman Bemoans Israel ‘Proxy War’ in Democratic Primary – Rep. Debbie Dingell criticizes ugly nature of Tuesday’s race between Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens, and the oversize influence of billionaires funding attack ads

Jewish Insider 8/1/22: Jewish groups pour in cash to take on self-funding millionaire Michigan congressional candidate [ “ With the Democratic primary winner almost guaranteed to win the general election, Jewish groups have spent millions to boost Hollier’s candidacy, hoping to prevent the seat from being taken by Democratic State Rep. Shri Thanedar, who has previously been critical of Israel.”]

Haaretz 8/1/22: AIPAC Spent Millions to Defeat Andy Levin, but Not Rashida Tlaib Next Door [“The pro-Israel lobbying group has shifted its focus away from the only Palestinian-American serving in Congress, who is slated to retain her seat comfortably”]

Haaretz 8/2/22: Why AIPAC Is Spending Heavy to Help This Young Democrat in Michigan [ “ Adam Hollier, a state senator and army veteran, was surprised to learn that AIPAC’s new SuperPAC is spending millions to support his run for Congress. In an interview with Haaretz, he explains where he stands on Israel”]

NBC News 8/2/22: Only one of these House Democrats will survive a test of party orthodoxy in Michigan [ “The rare incumbent-vs.-incumbent matchup pits Reps. Haley Stevens, a moderate, and Andy Levin, a progressive, in a battle colored by differences over Israel policy.” ]

Mother Jones 8/2/22: AIPAC Is Cleaning Up in Democratic Primaries [“A super-PAC linked to the pro-Israel group has spent millions to defeat progressive candidates.”]

The Intercept 8/2/22: AIPAC Defeats Andy Levin, the Most Progressive Jewish Representative [“But the Israel lobby couldn’t take out Rashida Tlaib.”]

CNN 8/3/22: Six takeaways from Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Washington primaries [“It’s also a resounding victory for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, and its super PAC, United Democracy Project, which has spent millions backing moderate, more staunchly pro-Israel candidates in Democratic primaries…”]

Haaretz 8/3/22: AIPAC Wins Big in Michigan Primary Thanks to SuperPAC Project [“AIPAC’s foray into SuperPACs has proven wildly successful, winning seven of the races it has involved itself in Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, California and Maryland and only losing two races in Michigan and Pennsylvania”]

Jerusalem Post 8/3/22: Rep. Haley Stevens defeats Rep. Andy Levin in Michigan Dem. primary [“The race in Michigan between progressive Levin and moderate Stevens caught the attention of both AIPAC & J Street PACs. AIPAC called Stevens’s Tuesday victory “monumental” for US-Israel relationship.”]

Middle East Eye 8/3/22: US: Andy Levin loses primary election in race flooded with pro-Israel money [“Aipac quick to claim victory in the race, after pro-Israel group’s Super PAC spends more than $4m in election against the progressive Jewish congressman”]

Common Dreams 8/3/22: AIPAC’s Millions Help Unseat Jewish Progressive Andy Levin in Michigan [“They spent nearly $5 million to target and defeat Levin, far more than was spent by any other group.“]

Brookings 8/2/22: New polls: Democrats say Biden and members of Congress lean toward Israel more than they do Also see Shibley Telhami on Twitter : “New polls: Democrats say Biden and members of Congress lean toward Israel more than they do; ‘This explains why AIPAC is spending millions in the current primary cycle to defeat candidates deemed not sufficiently pro-Israel, and to elect others who are’”

Jerusalem Post 8/3/22: How is AIPAC’s new strategy impacted by the Michigan win? – analysis [“AIPAC’s announcement last year that it would establish two new PACs marked a major shift in the organization’s policy — the endorsement of candidates.”]

Washington Free Beacon 8/3/22: Anti-Israel Dems Can’t Stop Blaming Their Primary Losses on the Jews [“After Andy Levin’s loss in Michigan, ‘Squad’ acolyte Nina Turner says ‘AIPAC bought another seat‘]

The Guardian 8/4/22: Pro-Israel groups denounced after pouring funds into primary race [“Groups accused of using Republican mega-donors to hijack Democratic primaries following the defeat of Jewish congressman”]

Haaretz 8/4/22: Seven Wins, Two Losses, Growing Questions: AIPAC’s Political Year by the Numbers [“Since its launch, this SuperPAC spent a total of $26.2 million — exclusively on Democratic primaries — with $10.5 million funding attack ads. This makes them the biggest spender in Democratic primaries this cycle, and second only to the conservative Club for Growth SuperPAC in terms of independent expenditure spending in the entire country.”]

ADL 8/4/22: Radical Anti-Israel Candidates in the 2022 Primaries [my tweet : “And of course: ADL issues post-primaries brief denouncing “Radical Anti-Israel Candidates” & suggesting that comments/focus on role of AIPAC/pro-Israel dark money is antisemitic.”]

Times of Israel 8/2/22: Despite bipartisan opposition, US still plans to downgrade Jerusalem security post

Responsible Statecraft 7/29/22: Israeli spyware company floods Washington with lobbyists despite blacklist [“A recent House intel hearing found that Americans had been caught up in the technology’s illegal surveillance. Now NSO wants federal contracts?”]

Haaretz 7/28/22: U.S. Lawmakers Demand U.S.-led Probe Alongside Shireen Abu Akleh’s Family [“Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke alongside the family, demanding justice for the slain Palestinian journalist”]

Shireen Abu Akleh

Beyer (D-VA-8) 08/04/2022: Retweet of @BettyMcCollum04 – “I appreciated the opportunity to join the Abu Akleh family today, reemphasizing the need for a thorough U.S. investigation into Shireen’s killing by the IDF in occupied Palestine. We need justice & accountability. #JusticeforShireen Watch the press conference below Link to quoted tweet”

Newman (D-IL-3) 07/30/2022: Retweet of @LinaAbuAkleh – “Thank you @RepMarieNewman for your continuous support for a credible US-led investigation. @SecBlinken just a reminder that it’s not just our family that’s demanding #JusticeforShireen but also your senators and congress members. Link to quoted tweet”

Castro (D-TX-20) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “Thank you to the Abu Akleh family for meeting with me to discuss the need for a thorough and transparent U.S. investigation into the death of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Those responsible for her death must be held accountable. #JusticeforShireen Link to image”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 07/29/2022: Retweet of @RepRashida – “Thank you @theIMEU, @jvplive, @theCCR and @CPJMENA for their incredible supporting Shireen’s family, and @Ilhan @RepPressley @RepAOC @RepAndreCarson @BettyMcCollum04 @RepMarieNewman for joining them today in solidarity with their fight for justice. We will never quit.”

Omar (D-MN-5) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “We won’t stop fighting for justice and accountability for the family of Shireen Abu Akleh. Link to video”

Omar (D-MN-5) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “We need is an independent U.S. investigation into the murder of American citizen Shireen Abu Akleh. This is about our values as Americans. This is about whether we truly mean what we say when we talk about a human rights centered foreign policy. Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 07/29/2022: Retweet of @commondreams – ““When Americans are killed abroad it is more or less standard procedure for our government to open an investigation,” says @RepRashida discussing Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing. “But when the murderers wear Israeli uniforms, there is complete silence.” House Dems and Shireen Abu Akleh’s Family Urge US to ‘Hold Her Killers Accountable’… | cdreams.news”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 07/29/2022: Twitter thread – “Israel is an apartheid state, engaged in racist oppression against Palestinians. @statedept has failed to find the truth. Shireen & her family deserve justice. When Americans are killed abroad our government investigates. But when the murderers wear Israeli uniforms? Silence. Link to video Thank you @theIMEU, @jvplive, @theCCR and @CPJMENA for their incredible supporting Shireen’s family, and @Ilhan @RepPressley @RepAOC @RepAndreCarson @BettyMcCollum04 @RepMarieNewman for joining them today in solidarity with their fight for justice. We will never quit.”

Israel – Palestine

Jacobs (D-CA-53) 08/04/2022: Tweet – “I loved joining kids in the Jerusalem-San Diego Zoo exchange program and my friend and mentor Susan Davis to talk about the importance of listening to people who have different experiences than ours, and why young people’s voices are so important right now. Link to image”

Marshall (R-KS) 08/04/2022: Retweet of @AmbHerzog – “Wrapped up this week in Congress with meetings today with @senatorwicker & Senator @rogermarshallMD. We discussed the continued threat from Iran & opportunities to deepen bilateral and regional cooperation. Thank you, Senators, for your strong support of Israel-U.S. relations. Link to image”

Sanders (I-VT) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “Recently, I had the opportunity to speak to a group of courageous young people from Israel and Palestine who are working to build a better, more peaceful future. As yet another round of conflict threatens to erupt, I urge you to listen to what they have to say. Link to video”

Steube (R-FL-17) 08/04/2022: Tweet – “I introduced legislation to cut US funding for the COI because of their ongoing, blatant bias towards Israel. The prejudicial comments of COI member Miloon Kothari further underscore the need for elimination of the COI. The US must stand against antisemitism and lead this effort. Link to quoted tweet”

Wicker (R-MS) 08/04/2022: Tweet – “Great seeing Israel’s @AmbHerzog today. Our commitment to Israeli security is unwavering and we look forward to deepening our security partnership in the years ahead. Link to image”

Wicker (R-MS) 08/04/2022: Retweet of @AmbHerzog – “Wrapped up this week in Congress with meetings today with @senatorwicker & Senator @rogermarshallMD. We discussed the continued threat from Iran & opportunities to deepen bilateral and regional cooperation. Thank you, Senators, for your strong support of Israel-U.S. relations. Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/03/2022: Retweet of @AviMayer – “BREAKING: Israeli airlines have received official approval from Saudi authorities to overfly the kingdom en route to and from any and all destinations; Oman expected to follow suit. (Kann)”

Johnson (R-SD-0) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “Touring H-S Precision to get a behind-the-scenes of firearm manufacturing. They supply firearms to orgs like the FBI, ATF, and the Israeli Defense Forces. It’s amazing to see what small business in South Dakota can do. Link to image”

Rubio (R-FL) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “Senator Rubio met with @AmbHerzog to discuss efforts to promote the Abraham Accords and provide security assistance for #Israel to defend itself from Iranian aggression and Islamic terrorism. As our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel deserves our steadfast support. Link to image”

Rice (D-NY-4) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “I echo the sentiment of @USAmbUN and denounce these antisemitic comments. It’s abundantly clear the COI at @UN_HRC is irredeemably biased against Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/01/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “Israeli security forces arrested 13 Hamas terrorists in Judea and Samaria overnight. Clashes erupted but no one injured on our side.”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/31/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “Sounds of war coming from China as it began a sudden massive military drill with live fire across from Taiwan. In the meantime, Taiwan is preparing for possible war and showing citizens where to seek shelter in case China attacks. I stand with Taiwan. #TaiwanStrait Link to image”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/29/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “Apple wants to be part of Israel’s success story! #BDSFail Link to video”

Long (R-MO-7) 07/29/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “An old photograph of the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem. Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “I am appalled but not surprised that a member of the UN’s anti-Israel Commission openly espouses anti-Semitic, anti-Israel vitriol. The US must prioritize efforts to end this one-sided, open-ended Commission.” Israel, US decry rights monitor’s remarks as ‘antisemitic’… | apnews.com“”

Rubio (R-FL) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “Antisemitism is par for the course at the United Nations. It must be condemned and those responsible for such blatant lies should be held accountable. UN official: Social media largely controlled by Jewish lobby, NGOs… | jpost.com”

Syria

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 07/30/2022: Tweet – “Honestly @tedcruz is a gigantic fraud. And always has been. He once debated me, against military action in Syria (i supported… the red line thing). Then a year later is attacking Obama for not enforcing the red line. He is an utter fraud charlatan clown. Link to quoted tweet”

Hill (R-AR-2) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “Glad to see my bill to disrupt & dismantle Assad’s narcotics production & trafficking in Syria pass the House Foreign Affairs Cmte. Captagon cripples local populations & serves to fuel hostilities/finance the Assad regime @HouseForeignGOP @HouseForeign RELEASE: Rep. Hill Applauds Committee Passage of his Bill to Disrupt and Dismantle Assad’s Narcotics Production and Trafficking… | hill.house.gov” Re-tweeted by McCaul (R-TX-10)

McCaul (R-TX-10) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “@SenateForeign & I sent a letter on the need for transparent reporting on Assad’s narco-trafficking. We need a full accounting of Assad’s sources of income & the role his regime plays in the Middle East’s dangerous drug trade.” Read more McCaul and Risch Send Letter on Assad Regime’s Role in Drug Trafficking – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Titus (D-NV-1) 07/29/2022: Retweet of @indefchristians – “@indefchristians met with @repdinatitus today to discuss the issues facing the Syriac-Assyrian-Chaldean Christians of Iraq and rally support for the recently detained #Maronite Archbishop El-Hajj. Thank you @repdinatitus for your steady support for persecuted religious minorities Link to image”

Lebanon

Dingell (D-MI-12) 08/04/2022: Tweet – “2 yrs after the Beirut port explosion, Lebanon is on the road to recovery but continues to face a humanitarian crisis that has left many without access to food, water, or medical care. The international community must come together now to deliver lifesaving aid to Lebanon. Link to image”

LaHood (R-IL-18) 08/04/2022: Tweet – “Today we remember the lives lost in the tragic 2020 Port of Beirut blast. As the US continues to aid the Lebanese people, the government must act swiftly to finish its investigation & support judicial reforms. In Congress, I will continue to support the US-Lebanon relationship. Link to image”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 08/04/2022: Tweet – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: Today marks two years since the horrific Beirut port explosion. As we remember those who perished, I repeat my calls for an independent, impartial investigation, and continued US support for the Lebanese people. 2 years later, hope for justice in Beirut explosion fades… | apnews.com”

Risch (R-ID) 08/04/2022: Tweet – “It’s been two years since an explosion decimated the port of #Beirut. Despite urgent calls for reforms & #Hezbollah losses in recent elections, #Lebanon continues to freefall. Lebanon’s political leaders must break from Hezbollah & demonstrate the courage to implement change.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/04/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “Two years ago, over 200 people died in the Beirut Port explosion. The investigation of this catastrophe remains stalled. The Lebanese people deserve accountability for the mismanagement and corruption that contributed to this tragedy.””

Menendez (D-NJ) 08/04/2022: Tweet – “Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the #BeirutBlast. Amid politically motivated efforts to stonewall investigations, those responsible have not yet answered for their actions. The memory of those killed demands a thorough & timely inquiry into the incident.”

Risch (R-ID) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “In the face of a global shortage of wheat, the new axis of evil between #Putin & #Assad is displaying callous indifference to the suffering of others. #Lebanon should never have allowed this ship to dock, and should forcibly remove the stolen goods to be returned to #Ukraine. Link to quoted tweet”

Iran

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/04/2022: Retweet of @IAC_NE – “Our sincere thanks to Congressman Bacon for his inspiring speech at the #FreeIran2022 World Summit! Remarks by @RepDonBacon, detailing #HRes118 (H.Res.118 – 117th Congress (2021-2022): Expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran and condemning violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government. | Congress.gov | Library of Congress) with support of over 250 members of the House, for a democratic, secular, non-nuclear Republic in #Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/05/2022: Retweet of @IranNewsUpdate1 – “#Westand4FreeIran I absolutely condemn the #Iranian regime’s atrocities, both within Iran and around the world. I support a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear #Iran. @Maryam_Rajavi has this vision for her country, Rep. @DonJBacon.Link to video”

Buchanan (R-FL-16) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “First it was their disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Then they failed to provide Ukraine with military assistance ahead of Russia’s invasion. Now the Biden WH wants to rejoin the failed Iran deal as their regime threatens to “turn New York into a heap of rubble from hell.””

Carter (R-GA-1) 08/05/2022: Retweet of @IranNewsUpdate1 – “#Westand4FreeIran The rights of the #Iranian people are in jeopardy and I support any peaceful effort to establish a secular, democratic republic of #Iran that respects the religious freedoms of her people, Rep. @Buddy_Carter.Link to video”

Cruz (R-TX) 08/04/2022: Retweet of @JasonMBrodsky – “U.S. senators today are rightfully calling on @POTUS to deny an entry visa to #Iran’s president for #UNGA. Consider this scene: the U.S. Secret Service would be tasked with protecting a figure whose government is actively trying to assassinate American citizens on U.S. soil. Link to image”

Jayapal (D-WA-7) 08/04/2022: Retweet of @USProgressives – “When our options are diplomacy to reduce tensions or escalating the threat of a disastrous war, negotiations must be successful. Progressives in Congress strongly support efforts to restore an Iran deal — and as this new poll shows, so do the American people. From @RepJayapal Link to image Link to quoted tweet”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 08/04/2022: Retweet of @RepTedDeutch – “Horrified that Iran arrested several members of the Baha’i faith, incl. religious leaders, on charges of spying for Israel w/o offering evidence of illegal activity. These unjust detentions are part of Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of religious minorities, incl. the Baha’i.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/03/2022: Retweet of @iran_policy – “16.@RepDonBacon: I absolutely condemn the Iranian regime’s atrocities, both within Iran and around the world. I support a democratic, secular, & non-nuclear Iran. @Maryam_Rajavi has this vision for her country. #Westand4FreeIran Excerpts of speech: Link to video”

Blackburn (R-TN) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “The Senate has approved Finland and Sweden’s accession into NATO. I voted for this important step to bolster the Alliance and defend our values and sovereignty. The U.S. must remain strong against the New Axis of Evil — Communist China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.”

Ernst (R-IA) 08/03/2022: Retweet of @JasonMBrodsky – “U.S. senators today are rightfully calling on @POTUS to deny an entry visa to #Iran’s president for #UNGA. Consider this scene: the U.S. Secret Service would be tasked with protecting a figure whose government is actively trying to assassinate American citizens on U.S. soil. Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/04/2022: Twitter thread – “LR @RepMcCaul calls on the admin to end Iran nuclear talks. Link to image See the full release here. McCaul Calls on Administration to End Iran Nuclear Talks – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Murphy (D-CT) 08/03/2022: Retweet of @DataProgress – “NEW POLL: 80% of voters are concerned about Iran gaining the ability to produce a nuclear weapon, and an overwhelming majority of voters favor new diplomatic agreements as a preventative response. Voters Favor Diplomacy, Not War, When It Comes to Stopping Iran’s Nuclear Program… | dataforprogress.org”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/03/2022: Retweet of @VictoriaCoates – “Don’t forget the part where @POTUS personally lobbied against NS2 sanctions @michaelsobolik. The China pattern extends to Russia and I’m sure they’ll do the same on Iran and Venezuela as well. Link to quoted tweet”

Scott (R-FL) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “It seems that @JoeBiden will never abandon his weak appeasement of the world’s largest state sponsor of terror. It’s bad for America & bad for Israel. IRAN CANNOT BE TRUSTED. Link to quoted tweet”

Deutch (D-FL-22) 08/03/2022: Twitter thread – “Horrified that Iran arrested several members of the Baha’i faith, incl. religious leaders, on charges of spying for Israel w/o offering evidence of illegal activity. These unjust detentions are part of Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of religious minorities, incl. the Baha’i. I urge the House to swiftly pass my resolution, H.Res 744, which condemns Iran’s persecution of Baha’is and urges the President & Secretary of State to impose sanctions on Iranians directly responsible for serious human rights abuses, including abuses committed against Baha’is.”

Boyle (D-PA-2) 08/02/2022: Retweet of @AlinejadMasih – “Please listen to this interview on CNN and be my voice. Last week Iranian regime arrested anti compulsory hijab women inside Iran and tortured them to denounce themselves and me on state TV. Now they send a man with loaded AK-47 in New York to kill me. Link to video”

Cardin (D-MD) 08/02/2022: Tweet – “Alarmed by the recent attempt to murder @AlinejadMasih in her Brooklyn home on Friday. We cannot sit idly by and continue to allow US persons to be victims of transnational repression. It’s why we introduced the Masih Alinejad HUNT Act of 2021. Man With Loaded Assault Rifle Arrested Outside Iranian Writer’s Home… | nytimes.com”

Kennedy (R-LA) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “Pres. Xi is working with Putin in Russia and the Ayatollah in Iran. Their goal? To have Russia dominate eastern and central Europe, have China dominate the Indo-Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa, and have Iran dominate the Middle East.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/02/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “I commend @DOJ for seizing the IRGC-linked Mahan Air cargo plane illegally transferred to Venezuela’s EMTRASUR. We cannot allow Iran’s malign influence to take root in our hemisphere.” U.S. Justice Department Seeks Seizure of Boeing 747 Cargo Plane… | justice.gov””

Waltz (R-FL-6) 08/02/2022: Tweet – “There will be a nuclear arms race in the Middle East if Iran gets a nuclear weapon. The Biden Admin cannot let that happen. Link to video”

Cruz (R-TX) 08/02/2022: Tweet – “The Biden administration has dismantled our pressure on Iran. Meanwhile the Ayatollah continues to murder journalists. The regime knows there will be no consequences because Biden and the media will keep ignoring their atrocities. Iran Is About to Murder Another Journalist… | tabletmag.com”

Kim (R-CA-39) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime continues to show they cannot be trusted. I stand with @AlinejadMasih, the Iranian people as they peacefully protest for their freedom and Iranian Americans who are targeted and using their voices to speak out. Link to quoted tweet”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “Amen to this. I worked with TF-17 in Iraq, targeting those Iranians who killed Americans. Ever dead bad guy terrorist is a good thing, regardless of who did it. It’s always Americans protecting America. Link to quoted tweet”

Long (R-MO-7) 08/02/2022: Tweet – “To summarize the situation: @JoeBiden is allowing #Iran to profit from oil smuggling to China- who is actively threatening the U.S.- to revive a nuclear deal with Iran that will enable them to obtain atomic weapons. Biden is truly putting America last. Iranian Oil Sales to China Skyrocket as Experts Say Biden Admin Turns Blind Eye to Sanctions Enforcement… | bit.ly”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/01/2022: Twitter thread – “LR @RepMcCaul’s statement following the arrest of an armed man outside the home of U.S. citizen Masih Alinejad, who was previously the target of a kidnapping plot by the Iranian regime Link to image Find the full statement here McCaul Comments on Latest Threat Against U.S. Citizen Masih Alinejad – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Risch (R-ID) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “The EU’s & POTUS’ insistence on rejoining the deeply-flawed #JCPOA is a fool’s errand. From assassination plots of former US officials, attacks on Americans, to disabling IAEA monitors & cont’d support for regional terrorism, it’s time to walk away from a bad deal w/ #Iran.”

Rubio (R-FL) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “Sen. Rubio, @SenatorRisch, & colleagues urged the Biden Admin. to exercise extreme due diligence of any lending to #Argentina given its long record of defaults, anti-growth economic policies, & cooperation with authoritarian dictatorships in Russia & Iran. Rubio, Risch, Colleagues: Financial Lending to Argentina Requires Extreme Oversight… | rubio.senate.gov”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 08/02/2022: Retweet of @kilmeade – “Iran warns of nukes that can turn NYC into ‘hellish ruins’ and @michaelgwaltz joins to react. WATCH: Link to video”

Risch (R-ID) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “The continued Iranian harassment of @AlinejadMasih is outrageous. I was honored to meet her last year after the Iranians attempted to kidnap her. Her steadfast commitment to fighting the #Iranian regime and standing up for #humanrights should be an inspiration to us all. Link to quoted tweet”

Rubio (R-FL) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “Important step by @StateDept to sanction six entities responsible for transporting Iranian oil. Congress should swiftly pass Sen. Rubio’s bill to ban the importation of Iranian & Venezuelan oil. These regimes don’t deserve oil deals or sanctions relief. Rubio Leads Colleagues in Introducing Bill to Ban Oil and Natural Gas Imports from Iran and Venezuela… | rubio.senate.gov”

Cornyn (R-TX) 07/30/2022: Retweet of @emiliotgonzalez – “.@JoeBiden cancels US energy independence then looks to dictators to increase oil production. He reaches out to the Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro who then gifts #Iran 2.5 million acres for “agricultural production”. Our friends don’t respect us, our adversaries don’t fear us Link to image”

Ernst (R-IA) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “Why is the Biden admin ignoring requests from a U.S. ally on key information regarding Iranian terrorist activity? I have some ideas… READ Biden is stalling an investigation of Iranians linked to terrorism. Ernst wants to know: is his push for a nuclear deal the reason? | U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa”

Egypt

Cohen (D-TN-9) 08/05/2022: Retweet of @HelsinkiComm – “.@HelsinkiComm Co-Chair & @oscepa Special Rep on #PoliticalPrisoners @RepCohen calls for the release of the Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, requests @StateDept to make securing his release a priority. CO-CHAIRMAN COHEN CALLS FOR THE RELEASE OF ALAA ABD EL-FATTAH… | csce.gov”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “Tom was proud to lead this letter with @RepDonBeyer, asking British MPs to prioritize the detention of UK citizen Alaa Abdel-Fattah to ensure he is released from Egyptian prison immediately. Link to quoted tweet”

Saudi Arabia

Barrasso (R-WY) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “It’s no surprise that @POTUS’ hat-in-hand trip to Saudi Arabia is coming up short. No cartel will save this administration from its terrible energy policies. It is high time to unleash the resources this administration keeps trapped in the ground. Barrasso: No Cartel Will Save the Biden Administration From its Terrible Energy Policies… | energy.senate.gov”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/03/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@otto_carpenter Sure. Our world markets are heavily intertwined. I personally would avoid that were I running the @PGATour. I would probably do some other things too. But this is absurd what these players are doing, all while saying “it’s not about the money.” Of course it is.”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “So, Saudi starts a new football league. The players leave the NFL – the league that gave them a career… all to get more Saudi money (putting aside the dirty little 9/11 stuff), & then complain they can’t compete in the Super Bowl. Piss off.”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/04/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@GregsTakeOn @PGATOUR Because the only reason there’s 1-2 billion dollars available to just literally dump into targeting the Tour is that Saudi (a foreign government with dubious ties to terrorism) is fine using it to re-shape it’s image. More, Saudi aside, this is just damaging the game.”

Murphy (D-CT) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “I’m live with Saudi activist @LinaAlhathloul to discuss the need to re-examine the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. I hope you’ll tune in. Chris Murphy… | twitter.com”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “This is straight up bullsh*t. This isn’t “competition.” This is a bunch of arrogant asses made very wealthy by playing the (imperfect, but hardly a monopoly on “entertainment”) @PGATour taking truckloads of money from Saudi Arabia to market itself to America. Link to quoted tweet”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/03/2022: Twitter thread – “I have no interest in watching these guys play after selling their souls to the highest bidder when that bidder is a foreign country known to have financed 9-11 and other terrorist activity. But whatever… somehow this is MAGA or something. Link to quoted tweet Link to reply @pedsscrub This isn’t competition with an economic model that works – & the Tour has LOTS of competition (NFL, NBA, NCAA, MLB). It’s their whoring to Saudi Arabia (with history of funding terror) to dump $1 Billion to promote itself while attacking the very @PGATour that made them wealthy. Link to reply @bj1012682 Lots of bad ones… and we use iPhones made in China, and everything is intertwined. But if the Chi-Coms came in and offered me $200 million to attack the (albeit imperfect) institution that made me wealthy… I would say no. Same with Saudi after, you know, 9/11. Link to reply @ShowinyaUsa Sure… the world is intertwined. My ipad Im typing on right now is likely made in China. But… if the Chi-Coms offered me $200 million to sell out the (sure, imperfect) @PGATour that had made me wealthy, I’d say no. Same with 9/11 funding Saudis. Link to reply @pedsscrub @PGATOUR @SharkGregNorman I have. I know golf better than Tucker & virtually all commentators. Norman hates the @PGATour, which while not perfect, works & competes well with NFL, MLB, NBA & enriched the very golfers now willing to sell themselves for more $ – even if it’s from 9/11-funding Saudi.”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/03/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@ricksta42251938 Wouldn’t be my choice but what we’re seeing is whoring of talent for the PROMOTION of Saudi Arabia to America (potential violation of FARA) – to attack a (imperfect) 100 year old American institution (@PGATour) that made them wealthy & gave $2.3BB to American charity.”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “Tiger turned down $800 million from Saudi… but ok, go after Nike or complain to Tiger using your iphone made in China. But I assure you if the Chi-Coms were paying off these players like Saudi, folks would be throwing a fit. Link to quoted tweet”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “I mean, when the 9/11 families show up to the so-called LIV Golf league… Trump says “no one’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11” at Saudi-backed LIV Golf… | newsweek.com”

Roy (R-TX-21) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “LIV is such “good competition” that ⁦@PhilMickelson⁩ & the boys run to the Court? I see. Uh, Augusta is an invitational. The USGA & R&A focus on the good of the game. No one has a right to the Tour. Go compete, big boys, w/ your $1BB Saudi bank roll! Phil Mickelson and 10 Other LIV Golfers File Antitrust Lawsuit Against PGA Tour… | wsj.com”

Scalise (R-LA-1) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “Let’s be clear about what happened: – Biden flew to Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil – OPEC ignored him & did the smallest increase since 1986 – Biden’s own energy advisor had to admit it won’t help gas prices What an embarrassment. The solution is simple: Unleash American oil!” Retweeted by Franklin (R-FL-15), Balderson (R-OH-12)

Connolly (D-VA-11) 08/01/2022: Twitter thread – “I think @POTUS just did. Link to quoted tweet Link to quoted tweet Link to image”

Greene (R-GA-14) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “The same people criticizing Pres Trump, Trump family, and golfers for participating in @LIVGolfInv won’t say a word about Biden going & begging for oil from Saudi Arabia. People are fed up with corporate communism & cancel culture. Keep politics off the field & out of business. Link to quoted tweet”

Lieu (D-CA-33) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “Trump recently hosted a Saudi-backed golf tournament and ridiculously said that nobody has gotten to the bottom of 9/11. Under Joe Biden, the United States killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the master planners of 9/11. Thank you @POTUS for making America safer. Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 08/01/2022: Retweet of @ALQST_En – “Following @POTUS’ recent visit to #SaudiArabia, this Wednesday Senator @ChrisMurphyCT will be in conversation with ALQST’s @LinaAlhathloul to discuss re-examining the US-Saudi relationship. Join live on Twitter or Facebook (via ChrisMurphyCT) at 1pm ET/ 6pm BST/ 7pm CET. Link to image”

Scalise (R-LA-1) 08/02/2022: Retweet of @RepRickAllen – “Thanks to Biden’s war on American energy, Saudi Arabia saw its economy grow by 11.8% during the last quarter. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy actually shrank by 0.9% — officially kicking off a recession. This is the definition of America Last.”

Allen (R-GA-12) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “Thanks to Biden’s war on American energy, Saudi Arabia saw its economy grow by 11.8% during the last quarter. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy actually shrank by 0.9% — officially kicking off a recession. This is the definition of America Last.” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-23)

Veasey (D-TX-33) 07/31/2022: Tweet – “Wonder does he also sell the Saudi LIV golf tickets? Hear they were going for only $1 buck Link to quoted tweet”

Roy (R-TX-21) 07/31/2022: Tweet – “I assume all ⁦@LIVGolfInv⁩ players will donate “winnings” (& a % of their guaranteed payoff) funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund to horrified 9/11 families near Bedminster & are registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act? The good, bad and ugly of being on the ground for the LIV Golf circus… | golfdigest.com”

Casten (D-IL-6) 07/29/2022: Retweet of @RonFilipkowski – “9/11 families are running an ad condemning Trump for hosting the Saudi golf tour this week. Link to video”

Levin (D-MI-9) 07/30/2022: Retweet of @RepRaskin – “American lawyer Asim Ghafoor apparently committed the “crime”of representing Jamal Khashoggi, so now he languishes in a Dubai prison on dubious charges. The Emirati government must give Ghafoor attorney access to a lawyer and U.S. officials RIGHT NOW. We’re watching.”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “Today, the Saudi-backed LIV Tour starts its golf tournament in Bedminster. Read Tom’s statement below opposing the tournament and standing with the 9/11 families Representative Malinowski Issues Statement Opposing Use of Bedminster Golf Club by Saudi Golf League… | malinowski.house.gov”

Omar (D-MN-5) 07/30/2022: Retweet of @RonFilipkowski – “9/11 families are running an ad condemning Trump for hosting the Saudi golf tour this week. Link to video”

Roy (R-TX-21) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “If the shoe fits………. and while we are at it, maybe register with DOJ under the Foreign Agent Registration Act. Link to quoted tweet”

Iraq

Maloney (D-NY-12) 08/02/2022: Tweet – “Voting for the Iraq War Resolution was wrong and I regret my vote.”

United Arab Emirates

Leahy (D-VT) 08/03/2022: Twitter thread – “How coincidental that Asim Ghafoor, who was Jamal Khashoggi’s lawyer, is now detained by the UAE and denied bail after secretly convicting him of questionable financial crimes without his knowledge or opportunity to defend himself. He is entitled to due process and a fair, public trial. The White House must vigorously defend the rights of this U.S. citizen and other Americans imprisoned abroad.”

Luján (D-NM) 08/02/2022: Tweet – “I’m outraged by UAE’s decision to detain Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen and lawyer for Jamal Kashoggi. I join the calls urging the UAE to provide Ghafoor with humane treatment and an adequate legal representation. Link to quoted tweet”

Jackson Lee (D-TX-18) 07/31/2022: Twitter thread – “It is shameful that Asim Ghafoor, the former lawyer of Jamal khashoggi, is now wrongfully held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being detained while transiting through the Dubai International Airport. He was convicted in absentia on currently unsubstantiated charges and sentenced to three years in prison without being provided any information regarding the charges against him nor being given the opportunity to defend himself. Asim grew up in Texas and worked for the United States Congress. There is no basis for Asim to be held. I am asking the UAE to show and give humanitarian relief to Asim Ghafoor and they must do it now! I join with other members of Congress confirming that Asim is wrongfully held and that he should be released now!”

Omar (D-MN-5) 07/30/2022: Tweet – “Asim Ghafoor, the American lawyer representing, Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered on the order of MBS, is being imprisoned on false charges & denied access to an attorney & advocates. This is a human rights violation & the UAE must provide him access to legal representation.” Retweeted by Tlaib (D-MI-13)

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 07/30/2022: Tweet – “.@UAEEmbassyUS myself and my colleagues will not stand by as you attack American lawyer Asim Ghafoor for representing Jamal Khashoggi. The UAE must give @StateDept US officials and his lawyers access to him immediately. Link to quoted tweet” Retweeted by Omar (D-MN-5)

Raskin (D-MD-8) 07/29/2022: Tweet – “American lawyer Asim Ghafoor apparently committed the “crime”of representing Jamal Khashoggi, so now he languishes in a Dubai prison on dubious charges. The Emirati government must give Ghafoor attorney access to a lawyer and U.S. officials RIGHT NOW. We’re watching.” Retweeted by Bowman (D-NY-16)

Libya

Guthrie (R-KY-2) 08/05/2022: Tweet – “I’m proud to support awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to recognize the service & sacrifice of 4 heroic Americans who lost their lives during the attack on the Benghazi Embassy. This bill passed the House ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the attack. House passes bill awarding Congressional Gold Medal to Americans who died in Benghazi attack… | thehill.com”

Mast (R-FL-18) 07/30/2022: Tweet – “ICYMI: This week, the House passed bipartisan legislation I coauthored to award the heroes of the Benghazi attack the Congressional Gold Medal. Honoring Those Who Sacrificed… | mast.house.gov”

Turkey

Crow (D-CO-6) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “Leading a delegation to Turkey and we just saw passage of the cargo ship Razoni (background) through the Bosphorus. It’s the first shipment under the Ukraine/Russia grain deal (Black Sea Grain Initiative), supervised by Turkish government. Such an important deal! Link to image”

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “The world has been on the verge of a global food crisis. I’m glad to see the first shipment of grain has left Ukraine, but work still needs to be done to ensure more can be safely exported. Turkey says first grain ship set to depart Ukrainian port… | apnews.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/02/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “Pleased to see the first ship carrying grain since Feb 24 depart Odesa. Make no mistake: Russia’s war is wholly to blame for worsening global food insecurity. Their adherence to the deal must be closely monitored & any violations must be met with a swift response.” Link to quoted tweet”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 08/01/2022: Tweet – “33 countries, including the United States, have formally recognized the Armenian genocide. The @UN should not be complicit in Turkey’s rejection of history. @UN_PGA Abdulla Shahid was wrong for deleting his tweet and capitulating to pressure from Turkey. UN Official Removes Tweet On Visit To Armenian Genocide Memorial… | azatutyun.am”

Portman (R-OH) 08/01/2022: Twitter thread – “This is good news for Ukraine and for people around the world who depend on Ukrainian ag products. I hope that the agreement between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the @UN can hold. However, we must remain vigilant to any further Russian violations of the deal. Russia has a long history of violating its international agreements. First ship carrying grain leaves Odessa in deal to ease global food crisis… | washingtonpost.com”

Yemen

Meeks (D-NY-5) 08/03/2022: Twitter thread – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: Encouraged by news the @UN-brokered truce in Yemen has been extended for another 2 months. For millions of Yemenis suffering the consequences of conflict and food scarcity, this news couldn’t come soon enough. UN says Yemen’s warring sides agree to renew existing truce… | washingtonpost.com Though a positive step forward, I call on all parties to continue to work toward a lasting political settlement, including by addressing Yemen’s critical food needs, restoring public sector salaries, opening access to Taiz and regularizing aid shipments.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 08/02/2022: Tweet – “Again extending the invaluable Yemen ceasefire offers the Yemeni people a glimmer of hope & the time & space necessary for principled diplomacy & negotiations to achieve lasting peace. Applaud @UN, @POTUS & Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s efforts to expand the truce’s terms. Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 08/02/2022: Tweet – “The truce extension is welcome news for Yemen. Now, all parties need to fully implement their commitments and use the opportunity to negotiate an inclusive and lasting peace. Thanks to US Special Envoy Lenderking, @OSE_Yemen, and others for the hard work to make this happen. Link to quoted tweet”

Smith (D-WA-9) 08/03/2022: Tweet – “The people of Yemen deserve peace — comprehensive, inclusive and permanent peace. Extending the UN-mediated truce is another positive step. We must keep up our diplomatic efforts and continue to deliver humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people. My statement: Smith Statement on Two Month Extension of Yemen Truce… | armedservices.house.gov Link to image”

Torres (D-NY-15) 08/01/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@johncusack Drone warfare raises serious moral concerns that should and must be confronted. But the question before us is whether the US has the right to kill two masterminds responsible for the mass murder of 3000 Americans, the largest terror attack on US soil? I believe we do. @johncusack Killing Bin Laden and al-Zawihiri is a totally different from the civil and proxy warfare that has left Yemen in a state of widespread starvation and suffering.”