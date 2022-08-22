Legislative Round-Up- August 19, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.
- 8/18/22: New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast – This is Not a Drill: Israel Brings the Hammer Down on the Palestinian NGO Sector, ft. Omar Shakir (Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch) in conversation with FMEP’s Lara Friedman
- 8/16/22: New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast – Treated as subhuman, deprived of rights and dignity,” Gazans need “to heal, be heard, and be free, ft. Jehad Abusalim (non-resident FMEP Fellow and the Education and Policy Coordinator of the Palestine Activism Program at the American Friends Service Committee) in conversation with FMEP’s Sarah Anne Minkin
Also of note: With respect to Israel’s escalation this week of its assault on Palestinian civil society & human rights defenders, FMEP’s Lara Friedman has published several commentaries/analyses in the form of Twitter threads – here, here, and here. You can also see FMEP’s resource page: On Israel’s Declaration of Palestinian Human Rights Groups as “Terrorist Organizations” (Oct 2021 to the present).
1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters
LETTERS
(TREAT BROOKINGS AS FOREIGN AGENT) Grassley et al letter to AG Garland: On 8/16/22, Senators Grassley (R-IA), Cornyn (R-TX), Cruz (R-TX) and Cotton (R-AR) sent a lengthy letter to US Attorney General Garland asserting that the Brookings Institution, by accepting funding from Qatar, should be required to register/report under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The senators asserts: “Based on the available evidence and the plain text of the agreement between the Brookings Institution and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, it is clear that a foreign principal had significant control over the Center and the Center itself was a foreign principal, the State of Qatar provided the Center with millions of dollars in financial support, and the Center most likely engaged in activity that it either intended or believed would influence the U.S. Government and public for the benefit of the foreign principal. These factors indicate that the Brookings Institution’s conduct with the State of Qatar falls outside the exemption covering ‘bona fide religious, scholastic, academic or scientific pursuits or of the fine arts,’ as described in 22 U.S.C. § 613(e). Accordingly, the Brookings Institution appears to be a foreign agent for the State of Qatar for purposes of FARA and should register as such with DOJ.” The letter closes with 3 questions to DOJ, with a response required by 8/29/22. Those questions are: “1. What actions has DOJ taken to assess whether the Brookings Institution and its affiliates such as the Center and Saban Center (hereinafter “affiliates”), or other think tanks, should have registered under FARA for work on behalf of the State of Qatar or other foreign governments? 2. Has the DOJ sent a letter of inquiry or letter of determination to the Brookings Institution and its affiliates relating to their activity on behalf of the State of Qatar? If so, please provide a copy. If not, why not? 3. Did the Brookings Institution or any of their employees or affiliates ever request an advisory opinion from DOJ on whether they would be required to register as foreign agents under FARA based on their activity related to the State of Qatar, or with any other foreign entity? If so, please provide a copy of the request and opinion.” Also see:
- press release
- Cruz (R-TX) tweet 8/17/22 – “Qatar poured millions of dollars into Brookings & it appears that Brookings sought to affect America’s foreign policy on behalf of its Qatari sponsors. High ranking Biden admin officials came from there. Why isn’t DOJ acting on potential FARA violations?“
(US IN KURDISTAN) Risch-Menendez letter to Blinken: On 8/15/22, Senators Risch (R-ID) and Menendez (D-NJ) sent a letter to SecState Blinken to express their “concern that the ongoing constitutional dispute between Federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over natural resources undermines Iraq’s economic development” and to “urgently ask the Administration to engage the KRG and the Iraqi government at the highest levels to allow for continued energy work in the KRI, which is integral to Iraq’s stability and prosperity, and to furthering Iraq’s energy independence.” Also see:
- press release.
- Risch (R-ID) 08/15/2022: Tweet – “The admin must immediately engage at a high level w/ the #Kurdistan Regional Gov’t & the Iraqi gov’t to safeguard the economic stability of the Kurdistan Region of #Iraq. We hope to see a solution that would ensure US firms are able to maintain operations. Risch, Menendez Call for Heightened U.S. Engagement in Iraqi-Kurdish Region | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations”
(DISBAND UN COMMISSION OF INQUIRY) Schneider et al letter to UN Secretary-General and High Commissioner for Human Rights: On 8/12/22, 34 House members (bipartisan) led by Brad Schneider (D-IL), (D-NJ), Garbarino (R-NY), and McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Bachelet making the case that recent “antisemitic comments by Miloon Kothari, a member of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel” are “outrageous and prejudicial” and “not only disqualify Mr. Kothari personally, but show the imbalance and prejudgment of the U.N.’s COI, which has been apparent since its formation last year.” The members call on the UN officials to “help disband the Commission of Inquiry. Pending that decision, Mr. Kothari should be immediately removed from his position on this commission.” Continuing with the longstanding tactic of framing any effort at the UN to hold Israel accountable as a form of antisemitism and antithetical to the goal of achieving peace, the letter concludes: “We strongly urge you to take definitive action to make clear that antisemitism has no place within the United Nations system and call on you to help disband the Commission of Inquiry into Israel. In doing this, we hope you will instead prioritize meaningful and balanced efforts to bring both Israelis and Palestinians together to ensure peace and prosperity for all.” Also see:
- press release
- Tweet – Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “Antisemitic comments by a member of the UN COI into Israel is another example of its bias and illegitimacy. I signed a bipartisan letter calling on the @UN_HRC to disband the open-ended COI and make clear that #antisemitism has no place within the UN.”
Media & Members – Elections
General
Swalwell (D-CA-15) 08/17/2022: Retweet of @USJewishDems – “NEW AD Today’s Republican Party — white nationalism, antisemitism, and extremists taking away our freedoms. Electing Democrats is how we stop them. Link to video”
Jewish News (Phoenix) 8/16/22: Is AIPAC supporting America?
Jerusalem Post 8/12/22: Israel’s battle to keep both US parties close amid election fog – opinion
Algemeiner 8/12/22: J Street’s Losing Strategy Is Neither Pro-Israel Nor Pro-Peace [“Bipartisan organizations that work to build support for one specific issue should put that issue before partisan politics, and endorse candidates based on their positions on that issue. The US-Israel relationship is not a proxy for other issues – something that some partisans have trouble understanding.”] [op-ed by Jeff Mendelsohn, executive director of Pro-Israel America]
Pennsylvania
Times of Israel 8/18/22: Hosted by GOP Jewish group, Dr. Oz makes case for becoming first-ever Muslim senator [“Oz was welcomed by a warm audience at a hotel ballroom where roughly 300 people waved signs reading, ‘Fetterman is the Squad,’ ‘Jews for Oz,’ ‘Pro-Israel, Pro-Oz’ and ‘Oz’ in Hebrew and English. The gathering was hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition and featured an onstage discussion between Oz and former US president Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.”]
JTA 8/18/22: Republican Jews, including Trump’s Israel ambassador, back Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania
Jewish Insider 8/18/22: Dr. Oz greets Republican Jews in Philadelphia [“The GOP Senate nominee expressed support for maximal ‘autonomy’ for Israel to do as it sees fit without U.S. pressure”]
Jewish News Syndicate 8/18/22: Ambassador David Friedman endorses Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania race for US Senate
Jewish News Syndicate 8/12/22: Pennsylvania Senate candidate drawn into comments on Gaza conflict
New York
Mondoweiss 8/18/22: Breaking down BDS in the New York Democratic primary
Maloney (D-NY-12) 08/17/2022: Retweet of @ElishaWiesel – “Feeling great to have cast my early vote for my friend @CarolynBMaloney! In addition to being the most experienced, dedicated, and irreplaceable Congressional voice on reproductive rights, she’s also a true champion of Holocaust memory and a passionate defender of Israel. (1/3)”
New York Post 8/18/22: House candidate Yuh-Line Niou vows to oppose pro-Israel, anti-BDS measure
The Forward 8/16/22: Sean Patrick Maloney locks in Jewish support in competitive reelection bid for upstate New York seat [“‘All those people who want to weaken Israel are not supporting me,’ the incumbent Democrat said in an interview”]
Jewish Insider 8/16/22: Despite reversal, Yuh-Line Niou continues to vacillate on BDS
New York Times 8/13/22: The New York Times’s Interview With Yuh-Line Niou [re: BDS movement: “I think that it’s really important to be able to exercise that freedom of speech. I think that it’s important to protect it. I think that it’s important to make sure that people have that. I think that the Jewish community is not a monolith, just like the A.A.P.I. community is not a monolith. And I think that there are a lot of people who also believe that Palestinian human rights are important in this moment and in all ways. I think that it’s really important that we are looking at protecting everyone. I think that it’s really about making sure that we have Israeli and Palestinian rights respected. It’s something that I strongly believe, because I think that no matter what I do, I look through a human-rights lens no matter what. That’s where we have to have that political courageous too…There are currently people all over the country who have put out laws that would prohibit people from doing certain things that are just their First Amendment rights. And I think that that part is really important to make sure that we are not prohibiting people from doing things that are protected by our law, right? We are allowed to criticize our government. We’re allowed to criticize how our government interacts with other governments. And I think that that’s something that must be protected, just like freedom of the press. We should make sure to protect our freedom of the press. We should make sure to protect our freedom of speech.”]
Wyoming
Jewish Insider 8/15/22: Liz Cheney reconnects with AIPAC in meeting with local members – Recent differences with the pro-Israel group have gone unaddressed ahead of the congresswoman’s likely defeat in Tuesday’s primary
Minnesota
Jewish Times (Baltimore) 8/16/22: Editorial Board – A missed opportunity [for pro-Israel PAC to engage to defeat Ilhan Omar]
JTA 8/15/22: AIPAC broke spending records this campaign cycle — so why did it stay out of Ilhan Omar’s tight race?
Illinois
Schneider (D-IL-10) 08/12/2022: Retweet of @USJewishDems – “ENDORSEMENT ALERT Rep @Schneider4IL10 consistently works on behalf of working families, protecting Social Security & advocating for the middle class. He defended our community by leading on the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, strongly supports Israel & shares our values. Link to image”
Jewish Insider 8/16/22: Senators seek to extend 1996 Iran sanctions [touting S. 4746, introduced 8/2/22]
Members on the Record
Israeli Attack on Palestinian NGOs
Carson (D-IN-7) 08/18/2022: Tweet – “I am upset by the latest attacks by the Israeli army on Palestinian human rights groups. Silencing human rights defenders is an attempt to avoid accountability. I reiterate calls from myself and my colleagues that the Biden administration immediately condemn this repression.Link to quoted tweet”
García (D-IL-4) 08/18/2022: Tweet – “I condemn the Israeli military’s most recent attacks on Palestinian human rights and civil society orgs. Silencing human rights defenders is an attempt to avoid accountability, and the U.S. should immediately condemn these violent efforts to undermine their work. #StandWithThe6Link to quoted tweet”
Pressley (D-MA-7) 08/18/2022: Twitter thread – “Weeks ago, I led a letter to the @StateDept on Israel’s criminalization of 6 Palestinian human rights orgs. Today they were senselessly raided & shuttered. Baseless accusations have serious consequences, & the U.S. must urge Israel to reverse course.U.S. says Israeli info on Palestinian NGOs not enough, ‘concerned’ over raids… | haaretz.comLink to quoted tweet” Re-tweeted by Grijalva (D-AZ-3), Omar (D-MN-5)
McCollum (D-MN-4) 08/18/2022: Tweet – “Once again the IDF has launched a chilling attack on Defense for Children International-Palestine, a human rights organization supporting Palestinian children. The Biden admin. must condemn these efforts to silence groups advocating for Palestinian human rights & civil society.”
100 Days Since Murder of Shireen Abu Akleh
Carson (D-IN-7) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “Almost a month ago, I stood on the steps of the Capitol to speak on the #JusticeforShireen Act. Now, it’s been 100 days since Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli soldier—her family deserves answers, and she deserves justice.Link to image”
Carson (D-IN-7) 08/19/2022: Retweet of @LinaAbuAkleh – “It’s been 100 days since my beloved aunt Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli soldier. It’s been 100 days without meaningful action from the US government. My family’s demands remain the same: launch a US investigation that leads to accountability. #JusticeForShireenLink to video”
Tlaib (D-MI-13) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “Exactly 100 days since American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was assassinated by an Israeli sniper, the Israeli apartheid govt shut down seven human rights orgs at the core of fighting for the lives & freedoms of millions of Palestinians. My statement and call for accountability:Link to image”
Attacking Abbas for Comments re: the Holocaust
Luria (D-VA-2) 08/18/2022: Tweet – “Mahmoud Abbas’ recent claim that Israel has committed “50 Holocausts” is reprehensible and antisemitic. Leaders around the world must condemn these false and hateful statements.Palestinian Leader Accused Israel of ‘50 Holocausts,’ Causing an Uproar… | nytimes.com”
Maloney (D-NY-12) 08/18/2022: Tweet – “I strongly condemn Mahmoud Abbas’ recent claim that Israel has committed “50 Holocausts”. Relativism of the horrors of the Holocaust helps no one, is deeply anti-Semitic, and does nothing to advance a two-state solution.Outrage over Palestinian leader’s ’50 Holocausts’ remark… | cnn.com”
Zeldin (R-NY-1) 08/17/2022: Tweet – “To accuse Israel of committing ‘50 holocausts’, while standing in Germany, is something that only someone with as little character and sense of morality as Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority could rationalize. My full statement below:Link to image” [Press release]
Rosen (D-NV) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “I strongly condemn Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s vile comments that Israel committed “50 Holocausts.” Holocaust distortion is incredibly offensive to the memory of the 6 million Jews who were brutally murdered and those who survived.”
Terrorist Attack in Jerusalem
Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 08/15/2022: Tweet – “I’m saddened to learn that a Jewish family from #Brooklyn was injured in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Jerusalem. Please join me in praying for their full recovery. These hateful attacks, especially at places of worship, must not be tolerated.Brooklyn Orthodox family among those shot in attack near Western Wall – Jewish Telegraphic Agency”
Pascrell (D-NJ-9) 08/15/2022: Tweet – “The terrorist attack in Jerusalem is an outrage and I condemn it. I am thinking today about all the victims including the five Americans harmed by this terrorism. This violence is never ever justified.Link to quoted tweet”
Stevens (D-MI-11) 08/15/2022: Retweet of @USAmbIsrael – “Deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were injured in this attack. I’ve spoken with the families and will keep them in my prayers. Continuing to monitor the situation.”
Stevens (D-MI-11) 08/15/2022: Retweet of @USAmbIsrael – “Strongly condemn the terrorist attack outside the Old City of Jerusalem. I am praying for a quick recovery for all of the innocent victims.”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “A terrorist wounded eight innocent bystanders, to include a pregnant woman and five Americans in Jerusalem. May the terrorist be brought to justice. We stand with our friend Israel as it’s continually targeted by terrorists and threatened by Iran.Five US citizens among victims in Jerusalem bus shooting… | washingtonexaminer.com”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/14/2022: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepDonBacon for standing with our democratic ally Israel. Link to quoted tweet”
Cortez Masto (D-NV) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “A senseless act of terror. We must condemn this violent attack on innocent civilians. I’ll continue to stand with Israel.American family among injured in Jerusalem shooting attack… | cnn.com”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “Heidi and I are fervently lifting up Jerusalem in prayer following the evil, anti-Semitic terrorist attack that injured eight people, including five American citizens. America stands united with Israel, and against this horrific violence and Palestinian terrorism.”
Gillibrand (D-NY) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “I am horrified by the terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Old City today and praying for those who were injured, which includes several New Yorkers. My office stands ready to assist them and their families however we can.U.S. citizens among 8 injured in attack in Jerusalem’s Old City… | washingtonpost.com”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Jerusalem, whose victims include U.S. citizens. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I support Israel in its fight against terrorism.”Link to quoted tweet”
Portman (R-OH) 08/15/2022: Tweet – “I condemn this barbaric attack on innocent civilians in #Israel, including several U.S. citizens. Cowardly assaults like this are meant to divide us and our ally Israel, but instead, they only bring us closer together.”
Rice (D-NY-4) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the senseless terrorist attack in Jerusalem last night and pray for the victims, including the five Americans who were shot. There must be more accountability for this culture of hate.American family among injured in Jerusalem shooting attack… | cnn.com”
Risch (R-ID) 08/15/2022: Tweet – “The shooting in #Jerusalem this weekend was an abhorrent terrorist attack on innocent people, at least 5 of them U.S. citizens. The U.S. will continue to do all we can to help #Israel protect itself from attacks such as this, and I pray for the recovery of all those left wounded.”
Rosen (D-NV) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “I strongly condemn last night’s terrorist attack outside the Old City of Jerusalem that left 8 people injured, including 5 Americans. The U.S. must continue to stand with Israel and against any and all attacks on innocent civilians.”
Scott (R-FL) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “Horrified by the terrorist attack targeting Jews in #Jerusalem that injured 5 Americans & others. Hamas has praised this attack. The U.S. must condemn this disgusting behavior, condemn Hamas & its evil terrorist thugs & make clear we stand with our ally Israel.Link to quoted tweet”
Titus (D-NV-1) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “8 individuals, including 5 U.S. citizens, were injured as their bus was fired upon in the old city of Jerusalem. I condemn this violence and pray for the victims and their loved ones.”
Torres (D-NY-15) 08/15/2022: Twitter thread – “Terror will never bring peace. Never. It will only beget more terror and perpetuate both Israeli and Palestinian suffering. My heart goes out to the eight people in Jerusalem who lost their lives from a senseless act of terror.Link to quoted tweet Correction: The victims were wounded, not murdered. But the larger point about the senselessness of terror nonetheless stands.”
Zeldin (R-NY-1) 08/14/2022: Twitter thread – “Terrible news coming out of Israel as we learn a New York family of 4 was wounded in a terrorist attack near the Western Wall. Praying for their recovery.8 Israelis Wounded In Jerusalem Shooting, Satmar Chasidim From NY Amongst Injured – The Jewish Voice The Palestinian Authority invites violence & financially rewards terror. The terrorist who committed this act can get $ from the PA for attacking innocent Israelis & Americans, reminding us why the Taylor Force Act is so important to shut down US taxpayer support of the PA.”
Zeldin (R-NY-1) 08/14/2022: Twitter thread – “Terrible news coming out of Israel as we learn a New York family of 4 was wounded in a terrorist attack near the Western Wall. Praying for their recovery.8 Israelis Wounded In Jerusalem Shooting, Satmar Chasidim From NY Amongst Injured – The Jewish Voice The Palestinian Authority invites violence & financially rewards terror. The terrorist who committed this act can get $ from the PA for attacking innocent Israelis & Americans, reminding us why the Taylor Force Act is so important to shut down US taxpayer support of the PA.”
Zeldin (R-NY-1) 08/14/22: Rep. Zeldin Statement on Terrorist Attack in Israel Injuring Four New Yorkers
Deutch (D-FL-22) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “At least eight people, including five Americans, were injured in a shooting near the Western Wall in Jerusalem today. I condemn this awful act of terror & am praying for the victims’ full and quick recovery. America stands with Israel now & always.” Retweeted by Frankel (D-FL-21)
Long (R-MO-7) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “5 Americans among victims in Jerusalem mass shooting: officials… | nypost.com”
Long (R-MO-7) 08/14/2022: Retweet of @HananyaNaftali – “It’s 2:00AM in Israel and we are having a terror attack in our capital Jerusalem. I have one request from you guys >>Link to video”
Maloney (D-NY-12) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “I am absolutely horrified and saddened by the terrorist attack which injured five Americans in Israel near the Western Wall. I condemn terrorism in all its forms.Seven Injured in Shooting in Jerusalem… | nytimes.com”
Maloney (D-NY-18) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “We’re praying for the victims of this senseless and cowardly act of terror, including the Americans who were brutally targeted. All of us who love visiting Israel and the holy city of Jerusalem feel the pain of these innocent families. American family among injured in Jerusalem shooting attack… | cnn.com”
Schiff (D-CA-28) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “Deeply disturbed by the terror attack in Jerusalem, which left 8 wounded — among them American citizens. I’m praying for peace, justice, and a swift recovery for those who were injured. This violence must end – with protection for Israel and peace for all.”
Velázquez (D-NY-7) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “The violence is unacceptable and has now led to a tragic loss of life of members of our own Williamsburg community. It must stop. There must be peace.Link to quoted tweet”
Israel – General
Allred (D-TX-32) 08/17/2022: Tweet – “Glad to see the restoration of diplomatic ties between Israel and Turkey, who were once close regional partners. This is welcome news that furthers our shared goals of increasing stability in the region and enhancing Israel’s security.Israel and Turkey to Restore Full Diplomatic Ties… | nytimes.com”
Rubio (R-FL) 08/16/22: Op-Ed – Will Miami Media Ignore Roger Waters’ Antisemitism?
Cruz (R-TX) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “ Verbatim quotes from former NYT “reporter”: “I tell you I don’t accept a Jew or an Israeli or a Zionist or anyone else who speaks Hebrew….I’m with killing them wherever they are–children, elderly, soldiers. I’m for killing the Jews wherever they are.”NYT Cuts Ties With Reporter Who Called For ‘Killing,’ ‘Burning’ Jews ‘Like What Hitler Did’ | The Daily Wire”
Lee (D-NV-3) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “I just finished up a forum with local members of @USJewishDems. Thank you for having me to discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead for Nevada’s Jewish community.Link to image”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/14/2022: Retweet of @JGreenblattADL – “Conspiracy theories, polarization, illiberalism & #antisemitism are all factors contributing to the increasingly hostile assault on the reputation & legitimacy of the Jewish & democratic state of Israel. Learn more in this must-read piece by Ken Jacobson.Anti-Zionism — why now?… | blogs.timesofisrael.com”
Long (R-MO-7) 08/14/2022: Retweet of @mishtal – “Not a word from @amnesty or @AmnestyUK on the Salman Rushdie attack … Amnesty’s last tweet criticised India Amnesty UKs last tweet criticised Israel. Both nations are targets of the Islamists. But they don’t get out of bed for Salman Rushdie. Wonder why…”
Rubio (R-FL) 08/12/2022: Tweet – “Spent time today with @RJC to discuss the important of the U.S.-Israel alliance, the threat posed by Iran and our efforts to save the American dreamLink to image”
Weber (R-TX-14) 08/13/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@IDF Israel: the Apple of GOD’s eye! Zech 2:8! We love Israel & the Jewish people! Thank you @IDF for protecting both!”
Lebanon
Cruz (R-TX) 08/18/2022: Twitter thread – “This week marks 2 years since the death of Amer Fakhoury, who had been unlawfully seized, falsely charged, and held hostage for months by Lebanese government officials working on behalf of Hezbollah. 1/x Link to quoted tweet I was honored to work with the Fakhoury family to bring Amer home, and to work with them now to seek accountability. My prayers are with them as they remember him. 2/x”
Shaheen (D-NH) 08/17/2022: Twitter thread – “2 years ago today, the Fakhoury family suffered a devastating loss. Amer Fakhoury was unjustly detained in Lebanon for 6 months, and shortly after he was freed, succumbed to cancer. He was a loving father & husband. My thoughts are with his family on this difficult day. Robbed of precious time with his family, Amer’s case is a reminder of the urgency to never take our eyes off Americans wrongly held around the globe – every effort must be made to secure their freedom.”
Syria
Menendez (D-NJ) 08/17/2022: Tweet – “Troubling reports of increased drone & other attacks into Northeastern Syria. The U.S. and its SDF partners must continue to ensure ISIS cannot rebuild itself in Syria, a mission that is critical to our interests in the region. Several Syrian soldiers killed in ‘Turkish air raids’… | aljazeera.com”
Long (R-MO-7) 08/14/2022: Retweet of @JackPosobiec – “Obama and Hillary were running guns from Libyan jihadists to Syrian jihadists and when they got caught they let an ambassador and an entire CIA site get wiped out rather than admit it”
Iran
Risch (R-ID) 08/18/2022: Twitter thread – “The Iranian regime seeks #JCPOA guarantees from the Biden Administration that it will end the #IAEA probe, protect western companies operating in #Iran, & allow Iran to accelerate nuclear weapons work if a future administration exits the deal. These demands from #Iran are blackmail and would go down in history as a major Biden foreign policy failure, coming on the heels of the disastrous #Afghanistan withdrawal. Not to mention this deal will threaten the safety of our partners and Americans in the region. #Iran continues to plot assassinations of former U.S. officials, provide #Russia w/ armed drones to attack #Ukraine, disable #IAEA monitors, prop up PIJ assaults against #Israel, & attack our troops & diplomats. Biden JCPOA sanctions relief will only increase Iran’s terrorism.”
Banks (R-IN-3) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “The same folks that lied about the Iran deal the first time are desperately trying to re-enter a failed agreement that gives billions in sanctions relief to the largest state sponsor of terrorism while Iran is actively trying to kill Americans on US soil. When will they learn? Link to quoted tweet”
Biggs (R-AZ-5) 08/18/2022: Retweet of @AliBradleyTV – “AZ: Happening now— Roughly 200 migrants from all over including Russia, Belarus & Iran crossed into Yuma. The Yuma sector has had 259,895 encounters since Oct. 1st per @CBP which is more than the population of Scottsdale. This as Gov @DougDucey is filling the gaps in the wall. Link to video”
Huffman (D-CA-2) 08/18/2022: Retweet of @washingtonpost – “Opinion by Jason Rezaian: The fatwa on Rushdie defined Iran’s intolerance and little has changed Opinion | The fatwa on Rushdie defined Iran’s intolerance and little has changed”
Huffman (D-CA-2) 08/18/2022: Tweet – “Outstanding insights and essential context regarding the brutal attack on author Salman Rushdie Link to quoted tweet”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/18/2022: Retweet of @Kredo0 – “JUST IN: U.S.-Trained Elite Afghan Commandos Fled to Iran with Weapons, American Training — @HouseForeignGOP investigation details how specially trained (some inside America) Afghan fighters could give insider know-how to Tehran, China, Russia U.S.-Trained Afghan Commandos Fled to Iran With Weapons, Report Finds… | freebeacon.com”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “The admin is racing to cut a bad nuclear deal with Iran, reportedly with concessions that far exceed the original flawed JCPOA. Iran’s Parliament was briefed this week. It’s vital Congress be briefed as soon as possible.” US Weighs EU Plan to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Abandoned by Trump… | bloomberg.com”
Rounds (R-SD) 08/18/2022: Tweet – “Protecting American farmland is critical to maintaining national security. I’ve introduced a bill that would prevent China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from buying farmland and ag businesses in the US. More here: Rounds Introduces Legislation to Blacklist China from Buying American Farm Land and Agriculture Businesses… | rounds.senate.gov”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Administration wants to give billions of dollars to the Iran Regime even after they’ve attempted to kill U.S. citizens on our own soil. Link to quoted tweet”
Young (R-IN) 08/18/2022: Tweet – “The President came into office promising a “longer and stronger” deal with Iran. This is shorter and weaker. No deal is better than this bad deal. Link to quoted tweet”
Fallon (R-TX-4) 08/18/2022: Retweet of @HASCRepublicans – “Even if Iran accepts President Biden’s full capitulation and agrees to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, Congress will never vote to remove sanctions. In fact, Republicans in Congress will work to strengthen sanctions against Iran. Iran submits a ‘written response’ in nuclear deal talks… | apnews.com” Also re-tweeted by Rogers (R-AL-3)
Kim (R-CA-39) 08/18/2022: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “WATCH: @RepYoungKim addresses #FreeIran2022 and supports a secular, democratic, non-nuclear Iran. #1988Massacre #HumanRights #NoVisa4Raisi Young Kim (R-CA) Addresses the Free Iran 2022… | youtu.be Link to image”
Zeldin (R-NY-1) 08/17/2022: Retweet of @RepLeeZeldin – “The US should NOT grant a visa to Iranian President Raisi to travel to NY for the UN General Assembly. My full statement: Link to image”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/16/2022: Retweet of @IAC_NE – “Happy Birthday Congressman @RepDonBacon! Thank you for your service to our country, for your brave & fearless leadership, and SPECIAL thanks for supporting #Iranian people in their quest for #freedom. Wishing you all the best on your special day!”
Beyer (D-VA-8) 08/17/2022: Tweet – “The Iran nuclear deal made America and the world safer. Restoring the JCPOA is key to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons, an extremely important foreign policy objective for our interests in the region and our global leadership. Link to quoted tweet”
Bishop (R-NC-9) 08/16/2022: Retweet of @mrddmia – “Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Chris Wray, the Biden National Security Division, and the rest of the Biden DOJ are dangerously blinded by their obsession with President Trump, his aides, and his supporters. They missed this Iranian terrorist attack in America: Link to quoted tweet”
Hagerty (R-TN) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “As Iran increases its nuclear & ballistic missile threats & support for terrorism & militancy in the Middle East, the U.S. should not ease sanctions. Pleased to be an original co-sponsor of the Solidify Iran Sanctions Act, a bill that will make permanent the Iran Sanctions Act. Link to image” [press release]
Meeks (D-NY-5) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: Today marks Siamak Namazi’s 2,500th day being held hostage by Iran. His suffering has gone on far too long. Iranian authorities must allow him, his elderly father and the other Americans they are holding hostage to return home immediately. #FreeTheNamazis”
Menendez (D-NJ) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “Siamak Namazi has spent 2500 days in an Iranian cell. He is the longest detained American in Iran & has suffered this wrongful, politically motivated imprisonment for too long. Iran must allow him, his father Baquer & the other American hostages to return home to their families. Link to quoted tweet”
Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “Restoring the Iran nuclear deal is the most important thing the U.S. can do to secure our interests in the Middle East and verifiably prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon. Link to quoted tweet”
Scott (R-SC) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “A nuclear Iran poses a serious threat to U.S. national security and the safety of our allies. Permanent sanctions are needed to ensure Iran can’t acquire nuclear weapons. Senators seek to extend 1996 Iran sanctions… | jewishinsider.com” [also see: Scott press release]
Van Hollen (D-MD) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “Today marks Siamak Namazi’s 2,500th day being wrongfully detained in an Iranian prison. We will not rest until Siamak & the other Americans being held hostage by Iran can return home to their families and loved ones.”
Wicker (R-MS) 08/17/2022: Tweet – “President Biden wants to negotiate the Iran deal on Iran’s terms. He would do well to walk away from this tyrannical regime.”
Wilson (R-SC-2) 08/17/2022: Tweet – “As of yesterday, American hostage Siamak Namazi has lost 2,500 days of his life to Iran’s hostage diplomacy. His suffering has gone on far too long. Iranian authorities must allow him, his elderly father, and the other American hostages to return home immediately. #FreeTheNamazis”
Cardin (D-MD) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “Siamak Namazi has spent 2,500 days unjustly imprisoned in Iran. I demand that Iran immediately release him and call on @POTUS to take all steps necessary to bring him, his elderly father and all American hostages home #FreeTheNamazis”
Cotton (R-AR) 08/16/2022: Retweet of @KatieBrittforAL – “President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal reignited a hotbed of terrorism & ushered in a growing humanitarian crisis, and the weakness he displayed to the world emboldened our adversaries, from Russia to China & Iran. We’ll be living with the consequences for years to come. #alsen”
Deutch (D-FL-22) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “Today is Siamak Namazi’s 2,500th day as an American hostage in Iran. This is unacceptable. Iran must free Siamak, his father Baquer Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, & Emad Shargi. We need to bring every American held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad home now.”
Kim (R-CA-39) 08/15/2022: Tweet – “We cannot embolden Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi by giving him a visa to the United States after his regime’s continued human rights abuses against their own people and threats against U.S. officials. Doing so only encourages more abuse. #NoVisa4Raisi Alleged Iranian murder plot complicates Biden’s path to nuclear deal… | politico.com”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/15/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul calls on the administration to end nuclear talks following Iran’s Bolton assassination plot. McCaul Calls on Administration to End Nuclear Talks Following Iran’s Bolton Assassination Plot – Committee on Foreign Affairs”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “Today marks Siamak Namazi’s 2500th day in Iran’s brutal Evin prison. He and all U.S. hostages in Iran must be freed immediately. They cannot spend another day away from their families and homes.” #FreeIranHostages”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/15/2022: Retweet of @RobbieGramer – “The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, led the report, which paints a damning portrait of how Team Biden was ill-prepared to deal with the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and ensuing evacuation New Congressional Report: U.S.-Trained Afghan Special Forces Forced to Flee to Iran… | foreignpolicy.com”
Murphy (D-CT) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “Getting back into the Iran nuclear deal is the most important thing America can do to secure our interests in the Middle East. Let’s get this done. Iranian adviser suggests EU nuclear deal is ‘closer’ than ever… | cnn.com”
Risch (R-ID) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “It’s unconscionable that #SiamakNamazi has spent 2,500 days in #Iranian prison on fraudulent charges. The regime, in addition to its horrendous support for terrorism abroad, continues to play political games w/ the lives of innocent Americans. #FreeTheNamazis & all Americans now.”
Rubio (R-FL) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “As of today, American hostage Siamak Namazi has lost 2,500 days of his life to #Iran’s hostage diplomacy. Siamak’s suffering has gone on far too long. Iranian authorities must allow him and his elderly father, Baquer, to return home immediately. #FreeTheNamazis”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 08/15/2022: Tweet – “Many of us never believed the Taliban would honor the deal. They didn’t. As a result, Trump left the troops. Amazing that Biden had ZERO issue reversing other Trump policies, from Keystone pipeline to the Iran, but suddenly was stuck with the Afghan deal? Bullshit. Link to quoted tweet”
Zeldin (R-NY-1) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “The US should NOT grant a visa to Iranian President Raisi to travel to NY for the UN General Assembly. My full statement: Link to image” [press release] Different version on GETTR – “The U.S. should NOT grant a visa to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who is trying to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Iran is the largest state sponsor of terror in the world and its regime has attempted to assassinate U.S. officials on American soil, overthrown foreign governments, murdered and wounded U.S. service members, and financed terror, while declaring “Death to America” and calling Israel “the Little Satan” and America “the Great Satan”. Just days ago, we witnessed author Salman Rushdie, who Iran placed a multi-million dollar fatwa on, attacked on stage in New York. Raisi should just participate virtually until the Iranian regime decides to reverse its bad behavior.”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “The Ayatollahs have been trying to murder Salman Rushdie for decades. Their incitement and their contacts with this terrorist resulted in an attack. This vicious terrorist attack needs to be completely condemned. The Biden admin must finally cease appeasing the Iranian regime!”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/15/2022: Retweet of @AJCGlobal – “Iran cannot deny its culpability for the attack on @SalmanRushdie. Regardless of the attacker’s reported contact with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran has had a standing decree to kill Rushdie for over 30 years. Salman Rushdie Stabbing Suspect ‘Had Contact With Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’… | vice.com”
Blackburn (R-TN) 08/13/2022: Tweet – “Iran has been plotting for the death of Salman Rushdie since 1989 and offered a bounty to anyone who assassinates him. Yesterday, he was attacked on stage. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is open to having additional talks with this dangerous, terrorist regime.”
Cornyn (R-TX) 08/13/2022: Tweet – “Ya think? Alleged Iranian murder plot complicates Biden’s path to nuclear deal Alleged Iranian murder plot complicates Biden’s path to nuclear deal… | politi.co via @politico”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/12/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@IAC_NE @uscapitol I’m sorry I missed.”
Cornyn (R-TX) 08/12/2022: Tweet – “The #1 state sponsor of terrorism plots the murder of a former presidential security advisor, and POTUS Biden…doesn’t do anything except continue to cut bad deals. Alleged Iranian murder plot complicates Biden’s path to nuclear deal Alleged Iranian murder plot complicates Biden’s path to nuclear deal… | politi.co via @politico”
Cotton (R-AR) 08/12/2022: Tweet – “Iran’s leaders have been calling for the murder of Salman Rushdie for decades. We know they’re trying to assassinate American officials today. Biden needs to immediately end negotiations with this terrorist regime.”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/12/2022: Retweet of @omriceren – “Khamenei has been using Twitter for a decade to incite terrorism, including explicitly vs Rushdie. Here’s a Feb 2020 letter from @SenTedCruz warning them they’re violating US law. And also their response, saying it’d be “antithetical to the purpose” of Twitter to remove him. Link to image”
Roy (R-TX-21) 08/12/2022: Retweet of @VictoriaCoates – “To float this concession to the IRGC just days after their murderous plots against former senior US officials were revealed is a disgrace: EU proposes lifting pressure on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to revive nuclear deal… | politico.eu”
Roy (R-TX-21) 08/13/2022: Retweet of @HeshmatAlavi – ““The motive for the attack is under investigation, but authorities have already focused on those apparent sympathies with an IRGC, which has been labeled a terrorist organization by the United States.” #SalmanRushdie #Iran Author Salman Rushdie attacked before lecture in western New York… | nbcnews.com”
Rubio (R-FL) 08/12/2022: Tweet – “Iran has offered a bounty to anyone who assassinates Salman Rushdie Today he was stabbed in America Why is Biden still negotiating a “deal” with these terrorists in Tehran? Salman Rushdie attacked in N.Y…. | axios.com #axiospm”
Weber (R-TX-14) 08/12/2022: Tweet – “Secretary Blinken must deny U.S. entry visa for Iranian regime president Ebrahim Raisi, a well-documented murderer. We must not afford such a predator the privilege of stepping onto U.S. soil or the legitimacy of addressing the United Nations. Opinion | No Visa for Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi”
Wicker (R-MS) 08/12/2022: Tweet – “China is threatening Taiwan. Russia is invading its neighbor. Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapon. Our military is suffering a recruiting crisis. But @POTUS and military leaders insist on vaccine mandates and woke politics. This is not the path to keeping Americans safe.”
Saudi Arabia
Baldwin (D-WI) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “I’ll choose Necedah over Saudi Arabia every time. #MadeinWi biofuel producers like Marquis Energy are moving Wisconsin’s renewable energy economy forward with homegrown Made in America production to beat back foreign oil price spikes at the pump. U.S. Sen. Baldwin visits Marquis Energy in Necedah… | wiscnews.com”
Himes (D-CT-4) 08/18/2022: Tweet – “Turns out, they are smarter than their congressman. And before you troll me, can YOU name the capitals of Saudi Arabia and Morocco? They could. Link to quoted tweet”
Cassidy (R-LA) 08/18/2022: Tweet – “Louisiana Energy > Saudi oil”
Feinstein (D-CA) 08/17/2022: Twitter thread – “I’m extremely troubled by news that Saudi Arabia has sentenced Salma al-Shehab – a Saudi citizen and mother of two young children – to 34 years in prison for social media posts supporting women’s rights. Link to quoted tweet This sentence, which follows the brutal assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, shows the Saudi government isn’t serious about honoring human rights. To receive the respect the kingdom craves, Saudi Arabia must finally begin to respect human rights for all. Link to image”
Pallone (D-NJ-6) 08/14/2022: Tweet – “It’s clear Saudi-owned oil company Aramco is using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to take advantage of consumers at the gas pump and enrich their shareholders. The Senate must take up my Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act now. Saudi Aramco’s Profit Jumps 90 Percent on High Oil Prices… | nytimes.com”
Huffman (D-CA-2) 08/14/2022: Retweet of @Andy_Scollick – “The state-owned Saudi Aramco motto is “Where Energy is Opportunity”. This authoritarian petrostate is profiting from the world’s deadly addiction to #FossilFuels. You can hardly blame the drug dealer for putting up prices. It’s up to us to kick the habit with #RenewablesNow. Link to quoted tweet”
United Arab Emirates
Doggett (D-TX-35) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “Welcome home, Asim! Link to quoted tweet”
Bush (D-MO-1) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “For weeks Asim Ghafoor was unjustly detained in the UAE and his family and friends, many in St. Louis, never stopped pushing for his freedom. I am relieved that he has been released and is back home safe with his loved ones. American Lawyer Is Released From Detention in U.A.E…. | nytimes.com”
Swalwell (D-CA-15) 08/18/2022: Twitter thread – “Asim Ghafoor — Jamal Khashoggi’s lawyer — is free and home! Was thrilled to share a meal with Asim and his family. My colleagues @RepLloydDoggett @RepDonBeyer @RepWexton and I worked for weeks to get him out of a UAE jail. Thank you @QasimRashid for flagging this case. Link to image Link to reply @QasimRashid @RepLloydDoggett @RepDonBeyer @RepWexton Qasim — you flagged this for me and fought for Asim every day he was imprisoned. Thank you for your vigor.”
Warner (D-VA) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “After our advocacy, Virginian Asim Ghafoor has been released from detention in the UAE. I’m pleased to see this situation resolved expediently and will continue to push for the safety of Americans detained abroad, including Brittany Griner.”
Doggett (D-TX-35) 08/15/2022: Retweet of @RepSwalwell – “Asim Ghafoor — Jamal Khashoggi’s lawyer — is coming home from UAE. Prison sentence in absentia vacated. Thank you to my colleagues @RepWexton @RepDonBeyer @RepLloydDoggett for your advocacy. Link to quoted tweet”
Turkey
Cornyn (R-TX) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “Inflation Fighting, Turkish Style Inflation Fighting, Turkish Style – AAF”
Lankford (R-OK) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “It would be unacceptable for Turkey to continue to purchase Russian missile systems. US holds fire on reports of Turkey’s second S-400 shipment… | defensenews.com”
Pallone (D-NJ-6) 08/13/2022: Tweet – “It should come as no surprise to anyone that Erdogan and Putin are the perfect match. Turkey and Russia’s economic difficulties are a direct result of these autocratic leaders. It’s just more evidence we can’t let Erdogan hide behind Turkey’s status as a NATO ally. Link to quoted tweet”