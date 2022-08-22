Legislative Round-Up- August 19, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters

LETTERS

(TREAT BROOKINGS AS FOREIGN AGENT) Grassley et al letter to AG Garland: On 8/16/22, Senators Grassley (R-IA), Cornyn (R-TX), Cruz (R-TX) and Cotton (R-AR) sent a lengthy letter to US Attorney General Garland asserting that the Brookings Institution, by accepting funding from Qatar, should be required to register/report under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The senators asserts: “Based on the available evidence and the plain text of the agreement between the Brookings Institution and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, it is clear that a foreign principal had significant control over the Center and the Center itself was a foreign principal, the State of Qatar provided the Center with millions of dollars in financial support, and the Center most likely engaged in activity that it either intended or believed would influence the U.S. Government and public for the benefit of the foreign principal. These factors indicate that the Brookings Institution’s conduct with the State of Qatar falls outside the exemption covering ‘bona fide religious, scholastic, academic or scientific pursuits or of the fine arts,’ as described in 22 U.S.C. § 613(e). Accordingly, the Brookings Institution appears to be a foreign agent for the State of Qatar for purposes of FARA and should register as such with DOJ.” The letter closes with 3 questions to DOJ, with a response required by 8/29/22. Those questions are: “1. What actions has DOJ taken to assess whether the Brookings Institution and its affiliates such as the Center and Saban Center (hereinafter “affiliates”), or other think tanks, should have registered under FARA for work on behalf of the State of Qatar or other foreign governments? 2. Has the DOJ sent a letter of inquiry or letter of determination to the Brookings Institution and its affiliates relating to their activity on behalf of the State of Qatar? If so, please provide a copy. If not, why not? 3. Did the Brookings Institution or any of their employees or affiliates ever request an advisory opinion from DOJ on whether they would be required to register as foreign agents under FARA based on their activity related to the State of Qatar, or with any other foreign entity? If so, please provide a copy of the request and opinion.” Also see:

Cruz (R-TX) tweet 8/17/22 – “ Qatar poured millions of dollars into Brookings & it appears that Brookings sought to affect America’s foreign policy on behalf of its Qatari sponsors. High ranking Biden admin officials came from there. Why isn’t DOJ acting on potential FARA violations? “

(US IN KURDISTAN) Risch-Menendez letter to Blinken: On 8/15/22, Senators Risch (R-ID) and Menendez (D-NJ) sent a letter to SecState Blinken to express their “concern that the ongoing constitutional dispute between Federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over natural resources undermines Iraq’s economic development” and to “urgently ask the Administration to engage the KRG and the Iraqi government at the highest levels to allow for continued energy work in the KRI, which is integral to Iraq’s stability and prosperity, and to furthering Iraq’s energy independence.” Also see:

(DISBAND UN COMMISSION OF INQUIRY) Schneider et al letter to UN Secretary-General and High Commissioner for Human Rights: On 8/12/22, 34 House members (bipartisan) led by Brad Schneider (D-IL), (D-NJ), Garbarino (R-NY), and McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Bachelet making the case that recent “antisemitic comments by Miloon Kothari, a member of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel” are “outrageous and prejudicial” and “not only disqualify Mr. Kothari personally, but show the imbalance and prejudgment of the U.N.’s COI, which has been apparent since its formation last year.” The members call on the UN officials to “help disband the Commission of Inquiry. Pending that decision, Mr. Kothari should be immediately removed from his position on this commission.” Continuing with the longstanding tactic of framing any effort at the UN to hold Israel accountable as a form of antisemitism and antithetical to the goal of achieving peace, the letter concludes: “We strongly urge you to take definitive action to make clear that antisemitism has no place within the United Nations system and call on you to help disband the Commission of Inquiry into Israel. In doing this, we hope you will instead prioritize meaningful and balanced efforts to bring both Israelis and Palestinians together to ensure peace and prosperity for all.” Also see:

Tweet – Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) 08/16/2022: Tweet – “Antisemitic comments by a member of the UN COI into Israel is another example of its bias and illegitimacy. I signed a bipartisan letter calling on the @UN_HRC to disband the open-ended COI and make clear that #antisemitism has no place within the UN.”

2. Hearings



3. On the Record

Media & Members – Elections

General

Swalwell (D-CA-15) 08/17/2022: Retweet of @USJewishDems – “NEW AD Today’s Republican Party — white nationalism, antisemitism, and extremists taking away our freedoms. Electing Democrats is how we stop them. Link to video”

Jewish News (Phoenix) 8/16/22: Is AIPAC supporting America?

Jerusalem Post 8/12/22: Israel’s battle to keep both US parties close amid election fog – opinion

Algemeiner 8/12/22: J Street’s Losing Strategy Is Neither Pro-Israel Nor Pro-Peace [“Bipartisan organizations that work to build support for one specific issue should put that issue before partisan politics, and endorse candidates based on their positions on that issue. The US-Israel relationship is not a proxy for other issues – something that some partisans have trouble understanding.”] [op-ed by Jeff Mendelsohn, executive director of Pro-Israel America]

Pennsylvania

Times of Israel 8/18/22: Hosted by GOP Jewish group, Dr. Oz makes case for becoming first-ever Muslim senator [“Oz was welcomed by a warm audience at a hotel ballroom where roughly 300 people waved signs reading, ‘Fetterman is the Squad,’ ‘Jews for Oz,’ ‘Pro-Israel, Pro-Oz’ and ‘Oz’ in Hebrew and English. The gathering was hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition and featured an onstage discussion between Oz and former US president Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.”]

JTA 8/18/22: Republican Jews, including Trump’s Israel ambassador, back Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania

Jewish Insider 8/18/22: Dr. Oz greets Republican Jews in Philadelphia [“The GOP Senate nominee expressed support for maximal ‘autonomy’ for Israel to do as it sees fit without U.S. pressure”]

Jewish News Syndicate 8/18/22: Ambassador David Friedman endorses Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania race for US Senate

Jewish News Syndicate 8/12/22: Pennsylvania Senate candidate drawn into comments on Gaza conflict

New York

Mondoweiss 8/18/22: Breaking down BDS in the New York Democratic primary

Maloney (D-NY-12) 08/17/2022: Retweet of @ElishaWiesel – “Feeling great to have cast my early vote for my friend @CarolynBMaloney! In addition to being the most experienced, dedicated, and irreplaceable Congressional voice on reproductive rights, she’s also a true champion of Holocaust memory and a passionate defender of Israel. (1/3)”

New York Post 8/18/22: House candidate Yuh-Line Niou vows to oppose pro-Israel, anti-BDS measure

The Forward 8/16/22: Sean Patrick Maloney locks in Jewish support in competitive reelection bid for upstate New York seat [“‘All those people who want to weaken Israel are not supporting me,’ the incumbent Democrat said in an interview”]

Jewish Insider 8/16/22: Despite reversal, Yuh-Line Niou continues to vacillate on BDS

New York Times 8/13/22: The New York Times’s Interview With Yuh-Line Niou [re: BDS movement: “I think that it’s really important to be able to exercise that freedom of speech. I think that it’s important to protect it. I think that it’s important to make sure that people have that. I think that the Jewish community is not a monolith, just like the A.A.P.I. community is not a monolith. And I think that there are a lot of people who also believe that Palestinian human rights are important in this moment and in all ways. I think that it’s really important that we are looking at protecting everyone. I think that it’s really about making sure that we have Israeli and Palestinian rights respected. It’s something that I strongly believe, because I think that no matter what I do, I look through a human-rights lens no matter what. That’s where we have to have that political courageous too…There are currently people all over the country who have put out laws that would prohibit people from doing certain things that are just their First Amendment rights. And I think that that part is really important to make sure that we are not prohibiting people from doing things that are protected by our law, right? We are allowed to criticize our government. We’re allowed to criticize how our government interacts with other governments. And I think that that’s something that must be protected, just like freedom of the press. We should make sure to protect our freedom of the press. We should make sure to protect our freedom of speech.”]

Illinois Schneider (D-IL-10) 08/12/2022: Retweet of @USJewishDems – “ENDORSEMENT ALERT Rep @Schneider4IL10 consistently works on behalf of working families, protecting Social Security & advocating for the middle class. He defended our community by leading on the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, strongly supports Israel & shares our values. Link to image”

Media/Report – General

Jewish Insider 8/16/22: Senators seek to extend 1996 Iran sanctions [touting S. 4746, introduced 8/2/22]

Members on the Record

Lebanon

Cruz (R-TX) 08/18/2022: Twitter thread – “This week marks 2 years since the death of Amer Fakhoury, who had been unlawfully seized, falsely charged, and held hostage for months by Lebanese government officials working on behalf of Hezbollah. 1/x Link to quoted tweet I was honored to work with the Fakhoury family to bring Amer home, and to work with them now to seek accountability. My prayers are with them as they remember him. 2/x”

Shaheen (D-NH) 08/17/2022: Twitter thread – “2 years ago today, the Fakhoury family suffered a devastating loss. Amer Fakhoury was unjustly detained in Lebanon for 6 months, and shortly after he was freed, succumbed to cancer. He was a loving father & husband. My thoughts are with his family on this difficult day. Robbed of precious time with his family, Amer’s case is a reminder of the urgency to never take our eyes off Americans wrongly held around the globe – every effort must be made to secure their freedom.”