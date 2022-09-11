APN Statement Following Midterm Elections

In light of yesterday’s American elections, and with Israel’s elections of last week still fresh in our minds, Americans for Peace Now (APN) will urge the Biden Administration and the incoming Congress to take measures that advance the cause of peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and provide security, wellbeing, and human and civil rights to both peoples. Given the results of last week’s elections in Israel, we will also urge Congress to pay special attention to the state of democracy and the rule of law in Israel, as well as the continuing expansion of Israeli settlements and oppression in the Occupied Territories.

While we recognize that Israel’s prospective ultra-nationalistic government coalition is unlikely to negotiate peace with the Palestinian leadership, we will push both the White House and Congress to reaffirm and publicly restate the longstanding US policy in favor of a negotiated peace, and to insist that Israel’s future government does not pursue policies that make that impossible. Our government must speak up for our national interests and for those of the Palestinians and Israelis who are paying dearly for the endemic conflict between the two peoples.

APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “The election results will not deter us from building the movement for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. We may not be close to that day, we may even be further away than we were a week ago, but we will not give up. For there is no other acceptable future.”