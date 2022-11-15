The Creation and Shattering of America's Consensus on Israel- Eric Alterman on his New Book

Join Americans for Peace Now for a webinar with award-winning journalist and best-selling historian Eric Alterman to discuss his new book We Are Not One: A History of America’s Fight Over Israel. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, November 22nd, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time, the day of the book’s publication.

Alterman’s new book traces the debate in the United States about the fate of the state of Israel and Zionist movement, particularly following the 1967 Six Day War, when support for Israel became the primary component of American Jews’ collective identity. Over time, Jewish organizations joined forces with conservative Christians and neoconservative pundits and politicos, to wage a tenacious fight to define Israel’s image in the US media, popular culture, Congress, and college campuses. We Are Not One reveals how America’s consensus on Israel and Palestine emerged and why, today, it is fracturing.

Eric Alterman, an award-winning journalist and historian, is a CUNY Distinguished Professor of English at Brooklyn College. For 25 years, he was The Nation’s “Liberal Media" columnist and now writes the “Altercation” newsletter for The American Prospect. Alterman is the author of 12 books, including the national bestseller, What Liberal Media? The Truth About Bias and the News. He holds a Ph.D in US history from Stanford (minoring in Jewish Studies).

To register, click HERE.