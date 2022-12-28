When the Occupation Occupies Us - Tel Aviv panel discussion

Israel's Peace Now movement, in collaboration with Haaretz newspaper, hosted a panel discussion at a Tel Aviv bar yesterday to analyze the impact of the incoming Netanyahu-headed government on Israeli-Palestinian relations, on efforts to end the occupation and on efforts to advance peace.

Moderated by Noa Landau, the deputy editor of Haaretz, the panel included outgoing Minister for Regional Cooperation Issawi Freij, Knesset Member Gilad Kariv, Haaretz Palestinian affairs correspondent Hagar Sheizaf, human rights lawyer Michael Sfard, and Peace Now Executive Director Shaqued Morag.

The title of the panel discussion was When the Occupation Occupies Us.