Richard Gunther z"l

Americans for Peace Now (APN) is saddened to bid a final farewell to Richard (Dick) Gunther, who passed away on May 25th 2023 at the age of 98. Dick was a longtime member of APN’s Board of Directors, and a former chair of the Board. He was a passionate, devoted activist in the fight for a progressive Israel that lives in peace with its neighbors.

Dick grew up in Portland, Oregon and later in Los Angeles, where he spent the rest of his life. In 1943 he was drafted and served for three years in the Pacific as the Second World War was ending. He graduated the University of California in Los Angeles with an accounting degree and soon started a successful career in housing construction, first in Hawaii and then in the San Fernando Valley.

He also began his long association with Jewish community causes, joining the Board of the Brandeis Bardin Institute, where he served for 25 years. Into his mid-30s, Dick pursued a successful career in investment, and became politically active including in progressive Jewish and pro-Israel causes.

Dick served on the Board of Directors of APN since its inception in 1981, and served as Chair of the Board. He was also on the Board of the New Israel Fund, and held leadership positions at the Los Angeles Jewish Federation.

Dick Gunther led a well-rounded life. He was a family man, a curious intellectual, an athlete, a multifaceted philanthropist, and an avid traveler. He participated in several APN study tours to Israel, typically together with Lois, his wife of 75 years.

Dick is survived by Lois, his three sons, and three grandchildren. Americans for Peace Now’s Board and staff send our condolences to the Gunther family.