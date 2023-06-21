Action Alert- Tell Netanyahu to Fire Chikli

Amichai Chikli, the Israeli government minister responsible for maintaining good relations between Israel and world Jewry, is apparently on a campaign to do just the opposite. Over the course of his short tenure as the Minister for Diaspora Affairs, he chose to insult and make rude gestures at participants in New York’s annual Celebrate Israel Parade, viciously attack our colleagues at J Street, and make dismissive remarks about Deborah Lipstadt, the US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism, one of the world's leading scholars in this field. When asked to apologize for his comments, his response was appallingly dishonest.

Amichai Chikli’s behavior is despicable. His disdainful attitude toward American Jews severely damages the relationship between Israel and US Jewry and is a disservice to the people of both Israel and the United States. That’s why we’re calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to remove him from the post he clearly neither understands nor respects.

Please sign this petition to let the Prime Minister of Israel know how you feel about his Minister for Diaspora Affairs.



Act Now- Tell Netanyahu to Fire Chikli