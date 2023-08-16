Webinar- Shanda: Letty Cottin Pogrebin on Shame and Disgrace

Israeli protestors demonstrating against the Netanyahu government’s assault on democracy repeatedly chant boosha (shame). In her new book, Shanda (Yiddish for shame or disgrace), acclaimed writer and activist Letty Cottin Pogrebin candidly examines shame both in her private life and in American, Jewish, and Israeli public life.



On this Americans for Peace Now webinar, Letty will discuss her book and the shanda prism through which she – like many liberal American Jews – views Israeli government policies.



A longtime member of APN’s Board of Directors and former Chair of the Board, Letty Cottin Pogrebin is a co-founder of Ms. Magazine, the author of twelve books and numerous articles, and a leading activist focusing on feminist, Jewish, and Israeli affairs.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, August 31st, at 1:30 pm Eastern Time.

Register HERE.