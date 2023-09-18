Legislative Round-Up- September 15, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1.Bills, Resolutions & Letters

2. Members of Congress’ Most Excellent Recess Adventures in the Middle East – final installment

3. Israel & AIPAC in the 2024 Election Cycle

4. Hearings & Markups

5. Media & Reports

6. Members on the Record

New from FMEP:

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS & CONDEMNING IRAN HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES) HR 3152, HR 589, H. Res. 492: On 9/12/23, the House voted to suspend the rules and pass three pieces of Iran sanctions legislation:

Also see:

the Senate to pass the MISSILES Act, the Senate version of the Fight CRIME Act, as well as these other measures to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its human rights abuses” and “the House to pass the SHIP Act, to stop the flow of cash to the Iranian regime by cracking down on its oil exports, which have recently reached a five-year high.“

Last night Congress voted on 3 bills giving Biden power to sanction Iran & people from Iran based on various criteria. Two of the bills reference authority of the United Nations. Sanctions don’t work, lead to war, and cause hardships on regular people. I voted No on all three.

Members X-posts/press releases touting support mainly for HR 3152 & HR 589 (both of which were backed/lobbied by AIPAC), and some also for H. Res. 492:

(BAR IRANIAN LEADERS COMING TO THE UN) HR 5417 & S. 2774: Introduced 9/12/23 in the House by Tenney (R-NY) and Salazar (R-FL) and in the Senate by Cruz (R-TX) and 9 Republican cosponsors, the “Strengthening Entry Visa Enforcement and Restrictions Act” aka, the “SEVER Act.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary in both chambers. The purpose of this bill is to block entry into the U.S. of Iranian officials, including for UN-related purposes. For more see Tenney’s press release [excerpt: “As we approach the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly, it is imperative we stop Raisi and his associates from setting foot on American soil.“] Tenney and Cruz both introduced this same bill in 2022 (S. 4856 & HR 8869), drawing 5 and 6 cosponsors, respectively, and going nowehere. NOTE: This legislation directly contradicts (and would require the U.S. to once again violate) U.S. explicit obligations under the Headquarters Agreement that governs the U.S. as host to the UN’s headquarters.

(NO US AID FOR COUNTRIES THAT USE FOREIGN SPYWARE AGAINST THE US) HR 5440: Introduced 9/13/23 by Himes (D-CT) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors, “To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to prohibit assistance to foreign governments that engage in the use of foreign commercial spyware to target United States persons, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(FY24 NDAA) HR 2670/S. 2226: As noted previously in the Round-Up, this year – for the first time in memory – the Round-Up is NOT tracking the path of the annual NDAA bill or reporting in exhausting detail on Middle East-related elements in these key pieces of legislation. Why? Because this year’s legislative process is so totally f***ked up, and the legislation and amendments are collectively such a total dumpster fire of extreme partisan/ideological grandstanding, that it simply doesn’t make sense to spend hours and hours tracking what is going on, when odds are still strongly in favor of none of this passing into law. For the detail obsessed, on 9/11/23 JINSA has helpfully published its own detailed explainer: 9/11/23: Key Middle East Provisions Under Consideration in the FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act – enjoy.

Letters

(US UNIVERSITIES MUST SELF-CENSOR CURRICULA/SPEAKERS TO ELIMINATE CRITICISM/CRITICS OF ISRAEL) Gottheimer letters to UPenn & Princeton: On 9/13/23, Rep. Gottheimer (D-NJ) sent letters to the presidents of University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University, calling on them (per Gottheimer’s press release) to “to take action in response to their universities’ inclusion of antisemitic, anti-Israel, and hate-filled classroom curriculum and upcoming guest speakers.” Specifically Gottheimer calls on UPenn to dis-invite Roger Waters and Marc Lamont Hill — whom he describes as “well-known antisemitic and anti-Israel speakers” — from appearing on campus. He also demands that Princeton strike from the curriculum of one of its courses a book that included, in Gottheimer’s view, antisemitic “blood libel” for asserting that “the Israel Defense Forces, in efforts to oppress and control Palestinians, deliberately creates injury, keeping Palestinian populations debilitated” [no doubt Gottheimer would similarly reject: ’42 Knees in One Day’: Israeli Snipers Open Up About Shooting Gaza Protesters (Haaretz); Blasted limbs, broken dreams (Washington Post); Amputating the Body, Fragmenting the Nation: Palestinian Amputees in Gaza (Health & Human Rights); Israel: ‘Deliberate attempts’ by military to kill and maim Gaza protesters continues (Amnesty International);‘Shoot to maim’: How Israel created a generation on crutches in Gaza (Middle East Eye); Israeli Troops Shot a Palestinian Boy in the Eye, and Didn’t Even Try to Save It (Haaretz); ‘Blinding the truth’: Israeli snipers target Gaza protesters in the eyes (The New Arab); etc, etc.] Gottheimer is explicit in his conflation of criticism of Israel with antisemitism, and his demand for censoring both, and he goes so far to assert that such censorship is REQUIRED BY LAW in his state: “Princeton University must protect all students, including Jewish students made to feel unsafe by curricula that incites violence and signals tolerance for Jewish hate and anti-Israel rhetoric. Given New Jersey’s strict anti-BDS laws and Princeton’s own anti-discrimination policies, the University is not only reminded, but obligated, to safeguard its students.”

Also see:

(NEED FULL TRANSPARENCY OF SAUDI INVOLVEMENT IN 9/11) Blumenthal/Johnson letter to Garland & Wray: On 9/10/23, Sens. Blumenthal (D-CT) and Johnson (R-WI) – the chair and ranking member of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations – sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray noting: “We wrote to you on July 18, 2023 [letter not released to public as of this writing], asking that the U.S. government finally provide full transparency into what it knows about the attacks, particularly as it relates to Saudi Arabia’s involvement. In that letter, we requested access to the complete, unredacted records of Saudi Arabia’s role (including the records in Appendix A) and asked that you explain any ongoing need for classification of any portions of these records. In an August 8, 2023 meeting, our staff told Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials to prioritize producing an unredacted copy of the 11-page document contained in Appendix A. Over one month since that call and nearly two months since our initial letter request, we have not received a single document or obtained an explanation for any of the hundreds of redactions that remain, despite the government’s recent declassification review. Your failure to respond to our letter only adds to our concerns about the U.S. government’s longstanding refusal to provide full transparency to the American public, and particularly for the families of 9/11 victims, about Saudi Arabia’s role in the 9/11 attacks. We therefore write to reiterate our July 18, 2023 request...” The letter closes: “Should DOJ and the FBI fail to provide the briefing and continue to fail to provide the requested unredacted documents by this deadline, the Subcommittee will be forced to consider the use of the other tools at its disposal to ensure compliance.”

Also see:

(DON’T LET IRANIAN LEADER COME TO UNGA) Mace-Moskowitz letter to POTUS: Reps. Moskowitz (D-FL) and Mace (R-SC) sent a letter (text not available as of this writing) to President Biden urging him to refuse to grant a visa for Iranian president Raisi to attend the upcoming meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Also see:

and I are urging the administration to deny President Raisi’s visa to attend next week’s General Assembly.“

Iran kidnaps Americans, threatens to wipe out Israel, and sponsors terrorism around the globe. Why would we give them a platform at the United Nations?

to call on the Biden Admin to block his visa.” [with Fox News video clip]

President Ebrahim Raisi into the U.S. while he assassinates dissidents and ignores basic human rights. We joined

Murderers shouldn’t get US visas. This administration is opening the door for

2. Members of Congress’ Most Excellent Recess Adventures in the Middle East- final installment



to learn more about the trilateral bonds between the United States, Israel and Rwanda.”

and their educational arm, Art in Embassies Program (AIEP). The delegation led by

and their educational arm, Art in Embassies Program (AIEP). The meeting discussed issues of global significance and future areas of collaboration.

President Kagame welcomed the US Congressional Black Caucus as part of a visit to Israel and Rwanda hosted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee

(The American Israel Public Affairs Committee) for organizing their visit and helping foster deeper connections between countries and cultures.“

We were honored to welcome U.S. Congressmembers from the Congressional Black Caucus and their families to the Village! Thank you

I also had the honor of meeting Judge Frankel, a Holocaust survivor whose story serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. (2/2)”

olocaust Remembrance Center during my time in Israel. I gained a deeper understanding of the Holocaust’s importance in Israeli society. (1/2)

As the co-chair of the Black-Jewish Relations Caucus, I understood the profound significance of my visit to the

3. Israel & AIPAC in the 2024 Election Cycle

4. Hearings & Markups



Sept. 14, 2023: The House Committee on Foreign Affairs’ Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia held a hearing entitled, “Iran’s Escalating Threats: Assessing U.S. Policy Toward Iran’s Malign Activities. Witnesses were: Norman Roule, Former National Intelligence Manager for Iran (statement); Behnam Ben Taleblu, FDD (statement); Masih Alinejad, Author and Activist (statement); and Suzanne Maloney, Brookings (statement).

Also see:

cannot happen, yet this administration is doing little to stop it.”

We need to block and ultimately close Iran’s pathways to a nuclear bomb. The US is committed to making sure Iran never has a nuclear weapon through a combination of smart diplomacy, ratcheting sanctions, and maintaining a military option.

now has over 175 cosponsors. I will continue working with my colleagues to get the SHIP Act passed and ensure we are doing everything we can to contain Iran’s aggression. Not giving Iran $6 billion would be a good start.“

subcommittee hearing on Iran about whether the SHIP Act will help bring Iran to heel. The answer was yes. This legislation, which I introduced with

subcommittee hearing about the President’s $6 billion prisoner exchange deal, the funds of which he claims will only be used for humanitarian aid. That assertion has now been refuted by the Iranian President himself.“

regime remains a major threat to the security, not only of the United States and our allies, but also to the Iranian people. However, the U.S. strategy to counter the regime needs to be based in reality. Americans don’t want to see another war in the Middle East.“

As the admin pursues a $6B hostage deal & a potential nuclear “understanding” w/ Iran, the Middle East subcommittee held a hearing on Iran’s hostage taking, sponsorship of terrorism proxies, & nuclear escalation. Watch CHM

Sept. 13, 2023: The House Committee on Oversight’s Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs held a hearing [as in, an officially-organized occasion for political grandstanding] entitled, “A Dangerous Strategy: Examining the Biden Administration’s Failures on Iran.” Majority witnesses were a who’s who of ardent opponents of the Biden Administration’s Iran policy (and of the Obama Administration’s Iran policy that came before it): Richard Goldberg, FDD (statement), Michael Makovsky, JINSA (statement), and Victoria Coates, Heritage Foundation (statement); plus one minority witness – Barbara Slavin, Stimson Center (statement).

Also see:

Under the Trump Administration, Republicans supported humanitarian aid to Iran. Now that President Biden is in office, they suddenly refuse to support the same humanitarian aid. It’s purely political.”

Under the Iran nuclear deal, Iran limited its nuclear infrastructure which resulted in a less dangerous Iran. Ms. Slavin explains how Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the deal led to decreased global security“

Sept. 13, 2023: The Senate Committee on Homeland Security’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations held a hearing entitled, “The PGA Tour-LIV Deal: Examining the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s Investments in the United States.” Witnesses were: Benjamin Freeman, Quincy Institute (statement); Brian Murphy, Logically AI Inc. (statement); and Joey Shea, Human Rights Watch (statement).

Also see:

o closely review Saudi Arabia’s investments in U.S. companies, including the PGA-LIV Golf merger. A regime that has murdered journalists, killed migrants, and jailed dissidents should not have a free license for ‘sportswashing.'” (with video clip)

The Saudi’s Public Investment Fund cannot have it both ways: if it wants to engage with the US commercially, it must be subject to US law & oversight. Today I am issuing a subpoena for documents related to PIF’s takeover of American golf & other US investments.

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations to Hold Second Hearing on Influence Efforts by Saudi Investment Fund

5. Media & Reports



Visa Waiver Program

Iran



Saudi Arabia & Normalization

Targeting Palestinians & Anything Related to Them



Other stuff

6. Members on the Record



Palestine

terrorism. Big Tech companies are not exempt from American laws or reputational risk from boosting terrorism.” Linked to article:

PayPal should obviously and immediately cut ties with any group linked to

Abraham Accords/Normalization



Glad to see the U.S. reaffirming our strong partnership to Bahrain, a fellow friend of Israel. I had the privilege of visiting Bahrain earlier this year & am confident that we will stand strong together against evil countries like Iran who want to destroy freedom & democracy.

& Abraham Accords Caucus, I will continue to support our allies in the Middle East.”

Caucus & urge my colleagues to build on & strengthen these achievements as we continue to fight anti-Semitism & work towards even greater peace in the area.

Conference to talk about my work as co-chair of the

This week is the 3rd anniversary of the signing of the transformative Abraham Accords. The Accords have led to unprecedented peace and normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states, transforming the region. I

and its Arab neighbors. America must continue to lead efforts to build on its promise in the years to come.

Today marks 3 years since the signing of the historic Abraham Accords. This groundbreaking agreement paved the way for greater cooperation in the Middle East between

relationship and were a bold step towards greater peace and stability in the Middle East.“

Today marks the anniversary of the signing of the historic Abraham Accords. The Accords strengthened the U.S.-

threatens its progress, I’m working to strengthen the Accords and hold the Biden admin accountable. Read my full op-ed in

, a remarkable step in the quest for peace in the Middle East. Today, we are on the verge of WW3 because Joe Biden is choosing escalation of foreign wars over peace. We need a president who seeks peace again!”

. Trump’s historic new vision has promoted peace and prosperity throughout the Middle East.“

Three years ago, President Trump led the international community in drafting and signing the

Foreign Minister Al Zayani about strengthening the Abraham Accords & addressing human rights. We agreed that the new U.S.-Bahrain security agreement presents a great opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations & expand regional integration.”

Israel – Visa Waiver Program



At this important moment in U.S.-Israel relations, I urge the Senate to act swiftly to confirm this qualified nominee.

He is an an experienced professional with a deep and unwavering commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship. He is a longtime champion of this historic partnership and friend of Israel.

Congratulations to my friend and former colleague, Jack Lew, on his nomination as U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Jack has served at some of the highest levels of government — as Secretary of the Treasury, White House Chief of Staff, OMB Director, among other roles.

, even after he proved he was the wrong man for the job. The President must reconsider this misguided and dangerous nomination.“

to prioritize getting this done this year.

Israel’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program will strengthen the bond between our two nations & increase travel & tourism to the U.S. That’s why

Israeli and Palestinian Americans are a crucial part of the American melting pot and I look forward to see them all having an easier time visiting family and friends.

This is an encouraging step toward including Israel in the US visa waiver program and advancing our nations’ unbreakable bond rooted in shared interests and values.

Israel – general



for a conversation earlier this week at Congregation B’nai Israel. I am committed to deepening our country’s relationship with the Israeli people and supporting the Jewish community in New Jersey especially in the face of rising antisemitism.“

I was progressive before the Squad were even born.’ What’s a smug remark! @repstephencohen is a lying hypocrite he’s not a progressive!

Palestinians never had a George Washington,’ was his reply to Israeli crimes. Washington owned slaves, why would Palestinians want him? Then he said,

Palestinians never had a George Washington,’ was his reply to Israeli crimes. Washington owned slaves, why would Palestinians want him? Then he said, I was progressive before the Squad were even born.’ What’s a smug remark! @repstephencohen is a lying hypocrite he’s not a progressive! “

@repstephencohen says he’ll support apartheid & segregation of Palestinians ‘for as long as I am in congress.’ ‘

Said I would support funding Israel defense spending as along as I’m in Congress.The most oppressed people in mankind’s history have a home and I’ll support them with iron dome, sling shot, and other military protection against Iran and others who want to destroy

. A powerful message combined with moving storytelling about the 146-mile road that is the Biblical spine of Israel. A wonderful film to share with friends and family.“

Made a stop at the world premiere of “Route 60: The Biblical Highway” with

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and the OPEC Cartel are purposefully cutting oil production to keep gas prices high. We can’t keep letting these oil tycoons shake down American families—we need to break this dirty cycle and invest in American-made clean energy.

The Trump & Kushner Crime Family needs to be held accountable. Why did Jared Kushner receive $2 billion from the Saudi Government months after leaving the Trump White House? The American people deserve answers.”

Good morning to everyone except Jared Kushner, who accepted $2 Billion from the Saudi’s two months after leaving the Trump White House. We demand answers.“

The American people deserve to know that public offices are not for sale—and that the federal government is not being used to cover up the actions of a politically-connected family.”

When Jared Kushner was a top advisor in the Trump White House their foreign policy was ridiculously friendly to Saudi Arabia. Kushner got $2 billion from the Saudi investment fund. Republicans shut down an investigation. This isn’t anything but partisan politics at its worst.

Jared Kushner’s investment firm received $2 billion dollars from Saudi Arabia just months after overseeing Middle East policy in the Trump White House, but the House GOP is too busy with their partisan Biden witch-hunt to even acknowledge the hypocrisy within their own party.”

Egypt

Bahrain

Very concerned by the deteriorating health of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja as he continues a hunger strike against his wrongful imprisonment in Bahrain. Abdulhadi must be immediately released, allowed to seek medical care, and return to his family.

Benghazi

On this day, let us not forget about another tragedy in American history that occurred in 2012, the attack on the consulate in Benghazi. Under the Obama-Biden Administration, four Americans, including Ambassador Stevens, were killed in a terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya despite warnings the security situation in Benghazi was deteriorating. We witnessed lives lost under failed leadership with Biden as Vice President, and we’ve seen it more recently with the Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul. Both events showed our leaders putting politics ahead of military strategy. Rather than being transparent with the American people, in both situations, the administrations lied about the events that caused the preventable deaths of Americans. As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I will continue to work to ensure this failed administration is held accountable so events like Benghazi and Abbey Gate don’t happen again.

quit supporting Lula’s anti-American regime, which is out to destroy democracy everywhere, including in Brazil. As you keep undermining us, Lula, the entire world is watching.

’s nuclear ambitions, our refusal to confront the growing menace of China and the war on domestic energy production, Biden has set the stage for the next 9/11.”

, Tehran and its proxies are waging a multifront war on the U.S. It’s time Biden recognizes

—the world’s nuclear watchdog—says the Biden Admin hasn’t told the IAEA what unwritten understandings on Iran’s nuclear program it has agreed to. No transparency means no accountability.”

Putin is desperate for weaponry to facilitate his failing war in Ukraine, so he is turning to America’s enemies like North Korea and Iran.”

Days ahead of the anniversary of the death in police custody of his niece, Mahsa Amini, Safa Aeli has been detained with no information given to his family of his whereabouts. What a cowardly attempt by Iranian authorities to silence its people.

sheds light on the religious persecution and abuses carried out by the regime in Tehran. Iran continues to actively repress and censor religious minorities and civilians who protest their criminality.

Republicans are going to keep making this “$6B in cash to Iran” argument even though it’s totally false. The $6B is Iran’s money that was frozen in a Korean bank account. It’s being released to buy food/medicine for the Iranian people, in order to get American hostages home.“

Trump’s denunciation on Truth Social of the Biden Admin’s deal to release Americans held by Iran).

for sending $6 BILLION to the terrorist regime Iran. ‘He had the audacity to announce this terrible deal today, September 11th.’ Joe Biden loves Islamic terrorists” (accompanied by screenshot of

want to explain to you why Joe Biden made the right decision to make an agreement to bring our Iran hostages home. Don’t listen to the hype from the anti-Biden hawks. Listen to the facts.” (with video)

is helping 5 US citizens, including my constituent Morad Tahbaz, return home. I’ll continue to support the Admin’s efforts to ensure that we leave no American behind.“

The Biden White House is helping fund terrorism and the nuclear program of Iran.”

Not sure if this is uninformed or intentionally misleading. The US isn’t paying Iran, we’re unfreezing existing Iranian money for exclusively humanitarian use. No deal is perfect, but at the end of the day this is about bringing 5 Americans home to their families.

The Biden White House is helping fund terrorism and the nuclear program of Iran.”

It’s great how Iran hawks say to never trust Iran…unless Iran is saying things that help Iran hawks. Would it shock you to know Raisi isn’t telling the truth? The money can only be released for humanitarian expenses. Raisi is spinning for local audiences that oppose the deal.

Iran – OUTRAGE at Biden Admin for Prisoner Deal

Wicker (R-MS) 9/15/23: X-post – “ The Biden admin says that Iran will use ransom payments for humanitarian purposes only. But Iran is clear that it has other plans. Iran has used sanctions relief to fund terrorism before. It is disgraceful and dangerous that Biden’s Iran team never learns. “

McClain (R-MI) 9/15/23: X-post – “ Biden’s negotiation with Iran is nothing more than signing a deal with the devil.” [with video]



Hawley (R-MS) 9/14/23: X-post – “ Biden likes to follow the footsteps of Obama. That’s why he just made a deal with the devil, handing Iran prisoners and billions. “The Biden Admin is absolutely desperate to please Iran . . . meanwhile it’s making us less safe. It’s making the region less stable.” [with Fox News video clip]



Murphy (D-CT) 9/15/23: X-post – “ The Iran hawks who oppose the detainee deal just want Biden to continue Trump’s broken Iran policy. What did ‘maximum pressure’ get us? – more advanced Iranian nuclear program – Iran shooting as U.S. troops – more support for Iranian proxy armies Why continue a failed policy?“

McClain (R-MI) 9/14/23: floor statement – “I rise today in anger. I am angry that President Biden is quite literally negotiating with terrorists and plans to release to Iran $6 billion in frozen assets. Do you know what negotiating with terrorists leads to? I will share with you what that leads to: more Americans being kidnapped for ransom. Connect the dots, people. It is not that tough. This is an absolute embarrassment to our country and a complete and utter failure of Biden’s foreign policy yet again. Make no mistake about it. The $6 billion that Biden is so casually handing over to Tehran, what will it be used for? It will be used to fund State- sponsored terrorism. Let us not forget what happened on 9/11. This is on the heels of 9/ 11. We are incentivizing terrorism by giving our enemies $6 billion. We can’t be this asleep at the wheel; but he is. This will destabilize the Middle East and put our allies at grave risk. Let me be clear. This is not diplomacy or statesmanship. This is signing a deal with the devil.”

McClain (R-MI) 9/14/23: X-post – “ Under no circumstance should a President knowingly give our enemies access to nuclear weapons. President Biden’s deal with Iran does just that.”

Steel (R-CA) 9/14/23: extension of remarks, “I rise to commend the passage of the MAHSA Act, which is an important step in holding the Iranian regime accountable for its continued oppression of its own people. However, we cannot ignore the Biden Administration’s latest misstep in handing over $6 billion to Iran. Longstanding U.S. policy dictates that we do not negotiate with terrorists. Unfortunately, that is exactly what President Biden did with this payoff, enabling Iran to continue threatening the security of the free world. I’ve introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Solidifying Iran Sanctions Act with Foreign Affairs Chairman McCaul. Our legislation will hold Iran accountable and prevent them from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran poses a serious threat to global stability and peace. We need strength–not payoffs and appeasement–to deter future hostility from this rogue regime.”

Gallagher (R-WI) 9/14/23: X-post – “ The Biden administration denies that they made a $6 billion ransom deal with Iran. As Rep. Gallagher said on @FoxBusiness , ‘When you give people money in return for hostages, there’s no other word to describe it other than a ransom payment.’”

Bacon (R-NE) 9/14/23: X-post – “ Paying $6B to get American hostages back is ransom… and it incentivizes more hostage taking in the future. Iran is the #1 terrorist exporting nation in the world and it will use the $6B to undermine the region. “

Lawler (R-NY) 9/14/23: X-post – “ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi admits what we already knew – Iran will use the funds secured in the Biden Administration’s $6 billion deal to advance their nefarious ends across the region. “

C0tton (R-AR) 9/14/23: X-post -“

President Biden’s embarrassing appeasement of Iran only endangers Americans and our allies. My op-ed” [linked to op-ed

Hagerty (R-TN) 9/13/23: X-post – “ A President that actually respects the Constitution would submit any nuclear agreement with Iran as a treaty. ” Linked to his 9/12/23 post on Substack entitled, Biden is Evading the Law with His Secret Iran Deal [excerpt: “According to many recent news reports, the Biden Administration has been negotiating an unwritten agreement with Iran in which the United States would relieve billions of dollars of sanctions on Iran in return for the Iranian regime’s promises to curb the expansion of its nuclear weapons program, roll back its support for terrorist proxy attacks on U.S. government personnel in the region, and release American hostages.“]

Blackburn (R-TN) 9/13/23: X-post – “ Biden has released $6 billion in frozen funds to Iran in a deal to swap prisoners. The U.S. should not be negotiating with terrorists. Period. ” [with video]

Cornyn (R-TX) 9/13/23: X-post – “ Iran has profited from taking American hostages, and the U.S. has given other nations no reason to fear doing the same. ” Linked to article, Biden’s $6 Billion Ransom to Iran (Wall Street Journal editorial board)

Cruz (R-TX) 9/13/23: X-post – “ Joe Biden couldn’t bother to show up at the 9/11 Memorial. To add insult to injury, on the same day, Biden announced that he is giving $6 billion to the Ayatollah of Iran who regularly chants, “Death to America.” More on this bad decision on Verdict. “

Kennedy (R-LA) 9/13/23: X-post – “ Everyone has the right to be stupid now and then, but Pres. Biden is abusing that privilege with this $6B Iran deal.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 9/13/23: X-thread – “ How does paying over $1 billion per hostage not encourage further hostage-taking? Given money’s fungibility, how will the Admin respond when Iran uses the $6B on terrorism & its nuclear weapons program? What role did suspended US envoy Rob Malley play in the talks? (1/2) Does the $6B pay for Iran renouncing its goal of assassinating Pompeo, Hook, O’Brien & other former Trump Admin officials? The State Dept would have had to answer these & other questions if they hadn’t no-showed to a planned briefing for Senate staff yesterday. (2/2) “

Cruz (R-TX) 9/13/23: X-post – “ President Biden’s foreign policy is an absolute disaster. Recently, he paid the murderous and evil Iranian regime $6B to release American hostages. This sends a message to every terrorist around the world— taking Americans for ransom is a profitable endeavor. “

Green (R-TN) 9/13/23: X-post – “ Negotiating with Tehran while it openly calls for the destruction of the United States and our ally Israel is a disgrace.”

Cruz (R-TX) 9/13/23: X-post – “ Ted Cruz Blasts Biden’s Iran Deal, Says It’s ‘A Metaphysical Certainty’ The Money Will ‘Fund Terrorism.’” [headline of linked Daily Caller article

Hagerty (R-TN) 9/13/23: X-post – “ President Biden’s actions in giving Iran–the world’s biggest terrorism sponsor–a $6 BILLION ransom is beyond shameful. ” [Linked to Breitbart article]

Cotton (R-AR) 9/13/23: X-post – “ Iran’s president said the ayatollahs will spend Joe Biden’s $6 billion ransom payment as they see fit—this means funding terrorist attacks against Americans and our allies. This was a craven act of appeasement and total failure of leadership from the Biden administration. ” [with Fox News video clip]

Loudermilk (R-GA) 9/13/23: X-post – “ To make matters worse, this deal was finalized with the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Iran, on the anniversary of 9/11. Unbelievable exchange. ” [Linked to Fox News clip]

Budd (R-NC) 9/13/23: X-post – “ The Biden administration has bankrolled Iranian terrorism and put a price on Americans abroad. Total disgrace. “

Steel (R-CA) 9/13/23: X-post – “ Longstanding U.S. policy dictates that we do not negotiate with terrorists. Unfortunately, that is exactly what President Biden has done by handing over $6 billion to Iran. This payoff enables Iran to continue threatening the security of the free world. “

Armed Services GOP 9/13/23: X-post – “ We must do all we can to ensure that Iran never wields a nuclear weapon. President Biden’s weakness has only allowed Iran to get closer to their goal of having a nuclear weapon.“

Mast (R-FL) 9/13/23: X-post – “ Iran is the top state sponsor of terror. Biden’s decision puts Americans abroad at risk. By unfreezing $6 billion & handing it to the Ayatollah, this Administration could basically bankroll almost all of the Iranian military’s $6.8 billion budget. That’s a hell of an incentive. “

Armed Services GOP 9/13/23: X-post – “ Biden’s $6 billion cash infusion for Iran will put them in a better position to develop a nuclear weapon and fund terrorism. President Biden is incentivizing our adversaries to take Americans hostage.“

Calvert (R-CA) 9/13/23: X-post – “ Giving the Iranian regime – the largest sponsor of terrorism in the world – access to $6 billion will have deadly consequences.“

Ernst (R-IA) 9/12/23: X-post – “ Biden’s @StateDept is blatantly lying to the American people and just said, “No one is giving Iran a dollar.” Don’t be fooled folks, President Biden just rewarded the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism with a $6 billion check.“

Ernst (R-IA) 9/12/23: X-post – “ On the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, President Biden announced he cut Iran – the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism – a $6 billion check. Disgraceful. “

Cruz (R-TX) 9/12/23: X-post – “ The Biden administration is sending $6 billion to the Iran Ayatollah who routinely chants, “death to America and death to Israel.” Sadly this Biden White House puts partisan politics ahead of national security. This is spectacularly dangerous for Israel and the United States. ” [with video footage of Fox News appearance]

Yakym (R-IN) 9/12/23: X-post – “ It’s bad enough the Biden admin is bankrolling the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. That they announced this deal on the anniversary of 9/11 is even more reprehensible. We can’t reward a regime that attacks Israel and funds terrorism. “

Cotton (R-AR) 9/12/23: X-post -“ Iran’s leaders will take the money and run. What on earth did Joe Biden think would happen?“

Tillis (R-NC) 9/12/23: X-post -“ Yesterday was a stark demonstration of how soft President Biden is against our enemies. One the same day our nation honored the innocent Americans who lives were taken by terrorists, Biden decided to give $6 billion to the Iranian Regime, the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism. This concession encourages hostage diplomacy. It is a terrible decision. “

Stefanik (R-NY) 9/12/23: X-post -“ On the anniversary of 9/11, a day on which Americans promise to #NeverForget the worst terrorist attacks in American history. Joe Biden announced the release of $6 BILLION to Iran – the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. This is unAmerican.”

Crane (R-AZ) 9/12/23: X-post -“ Much of this is funded by Iran…and @POTUS is now unfreezing $6 billion more for Iran. See the problem?” Linked to a tweet from i24News (an Israeli news outlet), showing a video clip with the note “Palestinian factions in Gaza begin a military drill simulating a broad escalation with Israel. The exercise includes launching barrages of rockets out to sea…



Aderholt (R-AL) 9/12/23: X-post -“ This was announced on the anniversary of the largest terror attack in our nation’s history. And Iran is the world’s largest sponsor of state run terrorism. We all know what Iran will spend this money on.”

Green (R-TN) 9/12/23: X-post -“ Yesterday our country mourned the anniversary of 9/11. Then, President Biden agreed to negotiate with Iran—a state sponsor of terrorism. Despicable.”

Kennedy (R-LA) 9/12/23: X-post – “ By releasing $6 BILLION in assets to the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism, the Biden WH is encouraging the Iranian Regime to take hostages for financial gain.”

Scott (R-FL) 9/12/23: X-post -“ President Biden can’t seem to cut his habit of sending money to terrorists. First, it was $400 million to Iran in 2016 when he was VP. Now, it’s $6 billion to Iran on 22nd anniversary of 9/11. This President is putting a price on American lives. Enough is enough.”

McClain (R-MI) 9/12/23: X-post -“ Make no mistake, President Biden bartering with Iran is no different than making a deal with the devil. “

Stefanik (R-NY) 9/12/23: X-post -“ Joe Biden’s policies are emboldening our adversaries while putting Americans’ safety and security at risk. When this horrific Iran deal was first announced, I joined @SteveScalise & @RepMcCaul in demanding answers on this apparent nuclear deal and prisoner exchange. Our request for information was ignored. This is unacceptable.“

Young (R-IN) 9/12/23: X-thread -“ Unlocking $6 billion in funding will only make the regime in Tehran more hungry and further undermine our ability to stop Iran’s malign activities. While we should use every appropriate resource to secure the release of American citizens wrongfully detained overseas, the Biden Administration’s decision reinforces a dangerous precedent and will enable Iran to increase its destabilizing activities across the Middle East. “

Ernst (R-IA) 9/12/23: X-post -“ Iran took full advantage of President Biden’s appeasement strategy. The IRGC is laughing at President Biden as they run away with $6 billion.“

D’Esposito (R-NY) 9/12/23: X-post – “ The decision by the Biden Admin to issue sanction waivers & allow the transfer of frozen Iranian funds is both deeply troubling and detrimental to American national security. Announcing this misguided move on 9/11 is an even greater slap in the face.”

Walberg (R-MI) 9/12/23: X-post – “ Iran is the leading state sponsor of terrorism, and the Biden administration has made yet another concession to them – this time to the tune of $6 billion in frozen assets. Unfortunately, this is another example of weakness, appeasement, and failure on the international stage.”

Garcia (R-CA) 9/12/23: X-post – “ This administration’s appeasement strategy has done nothing but cost American blood and treasure. This deal is FOR Iran, not with Iran. It’s a risk to the security of Americans, Israel and our Middle East partners. Biden’s decision to announce this $6 billion ransom payment on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 is as offensive as the deal itself. We need to show strength on the international stage, not continue retreating to the sidelines. “

Curtis (R-UT) 9/12/23: X-post – “ The Admin releasing funds to a terrorist state on 9/11 Remembrance Day is repugnant. They claim this $6B can only be used for “humanitarian trade” but money is fungible. $6B to Iran frees up $6B they can spend threatening Israel, arming Russia in its war against Ukraine, and building up terrorist proxies across the Middle East. “

Rogers (R-AL) 9/12/23: X-post – “ . @coachbrucepearl is exactly right – Iran is not our friend. This Administration’s foreign policy has only enriched a regime that maintains a deep-seated hatred of America and American values.“

Blackburn (R-TN) 9/12/23: X-post – “ The Biden administration’s decision to grant terrorist-supporting Iran access to $6 billion in frozen funds will allow Tehran to continue its shadow war against Israel. Biden’s hostage negotiation is putting the Jewish state further at risk.“

Barr (R-KY) 9/12/23: X-post – “ U.S. citizens held by Iran must be released unconditionally. By lifting sanctions and providing $6 billion to a designated State Sponsor of Terrorism, the Administration continues to show weakness abroad. This decision, particularly near the the 9/11 anniversary, puts the U.S. homeland as well as American servicemembers and allies in the region further at risk.“

Cotton (R-AR) 9/11/23: press release – Cotton Condemns Biden’s “Ransom Payment” to Iran [“First Joe Biden used 9/11 as an excuse to flee Afghanistan. Now he desecrates this day by paying ransom to the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism. Shameful.”]

Flood (R-NE) 9/11/23: X-thread – “ Déjà Vu: Obama gave $1.7 billion to Iran in his failed deal. Now Biden is releasing $6 billion. Iran has been designated by the U.S. State Department as a ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’ since 1984. Money won’t buy goodwill here. Handing Iran more cash further enables one of America’s biggest enemies — and we’re all finding about this on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. Biden’s foreign policy is a disgrace and it’s weakening America’s standing in the world.“

McCaul (R-TX) 9/11/23: press release – “The Americans held by Iran are innocent hostages who must be released immediately and unconditionally. However, I remain deeply concerned that the administration’s decision to waive sanctions to facilitate the transfer of $6 billion in funds for Iran, the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism, creates a direct incentive for America’s adversaries to conduct future hostage-taking. It’s particularly egregious that this is taking place on the same week as the anniversaries of 9/11—as Iran is actively harboring the leader of Al Qaeda—and Mahsa Amini’s murder by Iran’s so-called ‘morality police.’ The administration is demonstrating weakness that only further endangers Americans and freedom-loving people around the world.” Also see 9/14/23 X-post

Donalds (R-FL) 9/11/23: X-post – “ $6 billion for Iran, and the government could shut down because Biden refuses to spend a dime or lift a finger to secure the homeland.“

Norman (R-SC) 9/11/23: X-post – “ So we get 5 prisoners. Iran gets $6 billion. Oh, plus Iran also gets five prisoners. “

Cline (R-VA) 9/11/23: X-post – “ This coming from the same Administration and State Department that dealt with the Afghanistan fiasco. Iran is a leading sponsor of State-sponsored terrorism in the region. Cutting a deal is both naive and dangerous.“

Pfluger (R-TX) 9/11/23: X-post – “ On the anniversary of 9/11, President Biden announced a $6 billion hostage deal with Iran—the largest state sponsor of terror. This is beyond tone deaf and only endangers Americans and our allies around the world. “

Lawler (R-NY) 9/11/23: X-post – “ It is appalling and shameful that the Biden administration decided to inform Congress of its billion dollar deal with Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, on the 22nd anniversary of the day terrorists took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans.“

Cruz (R-TX) 9/11/23: X-post – “ President Biden has established a secret nuclear deal with the Iranian regime that is being kept from Congress and the American people. Today’s news confirms there has already been a side deal including a $6 billion ransom and the release of Iranian operatives. Nevertheless these are only the barest outlines of the staggering concessions that Biden has already made and intends to make to the Ayatollah, including an additional $10 billion transfer and indeed hundreds of billions of dollars by not enforcing oil sanctions. Meanwhile he has allowed the Iranian regime to all but acquire a virtual nuclear arsenal over the last two and a half years. The Biden administration must keep their deal secret because if they disclosed it, the law requires them to come to Congress and defend it, and this appeasement is utterly indefensible. Instead they will continue lying about their policies until Congress forces them to do otherwise.” Also see Cruz press release – Sen. Cruz Blasts Biden-Iran Nuclear Side Deal on Hostages

Timmons (R-SC) 9/11/23: X-post – “ On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the Biden Administration just sold out our nation to Iran YET AGAIN. On today of all days, Biden is handing money over to a state sponsor of terrorism. The American apologists are running the country. This is simply Obama’s third term.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 9/11/23: X-post – “ On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the biggest terrorist attack on U.S. soil, President Biden is waiving sanctions & allowing the transfer of $6 billion in frozen funds for a ransom payment to Iran, the world’s biggest terrorist sponsor. Shameful.”

Daines (R-MT) 9/11/23: X-thread – “ As our nation solemnly remembers the worst terrorist attack in our history, I’m outraged @JoeBiden saw fit to make a terrible deal with the world’s leading sponsor of terror. This Biden deal with Iran only encourages Iran to take more Americans hostage and is more proof that Biden can be pushed around when it comes to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. We should never negotiate with terrorists.”



D’Esposito (R-NY) 9/11/23: X-post – “ The Biden administration announcing a deal with Iran on the anniversary of 9/11 is simply insulting. We cannot allow this anti-American agenda to go on.“

Thune (R-SD) 9/11/23: X-post – “ The U.S. should be unrelenting in its efforts to bring detained Americans home, but Iran will now count pallets of ransom money, putting its leaders in a better position to develop a nuclear weapon and fund terrorists. And the price to release U.S. hostages will only go up.”

Sullivan (R-AK) 9/11/23: X-post – “ On this somber, sacred day, it’s outrageous and insulting that Americans received the news that the Biden Administration has cut a sweetheart $6 billion-deal with Iran. While I welcome any American hostage being freed and reunited with their family, this deal with Iran only serves to incentivize the terrorist regime to take MORE Americans hostage. I also seriously doubt the $6 billion dollars unfrozen will not end up fueling Iran’s efforts to destabilize the Middle East, oppress its own people, and target Americans and our allies. This deal rewards the malign behavior of the largest state sponsor of terrorism, a regime with the blood of thousands of Americans on its hands. “

Biggs (R-AZ) 9/11/23: X-post – “ On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the Biden Administration announces they’re shelling out prisoners and cash to Iran. You can’t make this stuff up!”

Harshbarger (R-TN) 9/11/23: X-post – “ America is being blackmailed by the #1 sponsor of state terrorism to the tune of $6 billion for “humanitarian aid”. Do you honestly think the Iranian regime will use it for humanitarian aid?? #DupedAgain”

Blackburn (R-TN) 9/11/23: X-post – “ The Biden administration’s $6 billion payout incentivizes Iran’s terrorist activities and endangers the lives of even more of our citizens.“

Blackburn (R-TN) 9/11/23: X-post – “ On the anniversary of 9/11, Biden has made a deal to swap prisoners and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds. You don’t negotiate with terrorists. “

Graham (R-SC) 9/11/23: X-thread – “ I am always glad when Americans are released from captivity. However, this agreement will entice rogue regimes, like Iran, to take even more Americans hostage. The ayatollah and his henchmen are terrorists and truly represent a terrorist state. One of the oldest rules is that you don’t negotiate with terrorists. Well, we just did. Billions of dollars will now flow to the ayatollah and the terrorist regime in Iran. They are being rewarded for their outrageous behavior. At multiple levels this will make America, and Americans, less safe. “

Tuberville (R-AL) 9/11/23: X-post – “ On the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Biden Administration announces $26 Billion is being sent to Saudi Arabia and Iran.“

Mills (R-FL) 9/11/23: X-post – “ Biden fails to pay his respects on the anniversary of 9/11 to any of the sites on this historically tragic day, but makes a deal to swap five Iranian prisoners and unfreeze $6 billion to Iran’s regime. I vehemently oppose this decision that will ultimately fund terrorist activities against Americans and our allies. This is the most corrupt and compromised administration in America’s history and he’s out to destroy America.“

Hill (R-AR) 9/11/23: X-post – “ . @POTUS ’ reckless deal to send $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism and egregious human rights violator, only further emboldens bad actors and puts the safety of American citizens who hold a blue passport at risk around the world.“

Barrasso (R-WY) 9/11/23: X-post – “ Senate Republicans warned @JoeBiden that enriching terrorists in Iran to the tune of $6 billion will only embolden bad actors and make the world less safe. This decision is absolutely appalling.”

Issa (R-CA) 9/11/23: X-post – “ Biden just gave $6 billion to Iran — and on 9/11. We used to call funding a terror state an act of treason.”

Marshall (R-KS) 9/11/23: X-post – “ Joe Biden releases 5 prisoners & $6B to Iran, a leading state sponsor of terrorism. On the day we pay tribute & remember the victims of 9/11, one of the most horrific attacks on American soil, the Biden Admin brokered a deal with terrorists who openly shout ‘Death to America.’ “

Hinson (R-IA) 9/11/23: X-post – “ Biden is funding Iranian terrorists and their proxies – to the tune of $6 billion – and giving them access to energy. His weakness and appeasement will only embolden our enemies. “

Duncan (R-SC) 9/11/23: X-post – “ On the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, the Biden Administration lets Congress know they are going to allow the transfer of $6 billion of frozen money to Iran. Not only is the Biden Administration negotiating with a state sponsor of terrorism, they are losing the negotiation! This decision by the Biden Administration will embolden Iran to continue taking hostages to extort the USA and other countries.”

Womack (R-AR) 9/11/23: X-post – “ Making concessions to Iran, the leading state sponsor of terror and brazen human rights abuser, while handing over $6 billion for this evil regime to finance more terrorist attacks on Americans is shameful. Alerting Congress on today of all days just rubs salt in the wound. “

Grassley (R-IA) 9/11/23: X-post – “ It’s ridiculous for US to be blackmailed into paying $6B for hostages which will help indirectly finance the number 1 foreign policy of Iran: terrorism Last time it was $1.7B traded for hostages next time it will probably be $10B the price keeps going up & up “