Webinar- Haaretz’s Amir Tibon on US-Israel Relations Following Netanyahu’s Visit

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US this week demonstrated how strained are his relations with Washington. Instead of the traditional Oval Office visit, he was received by Elon Musk at a car factory. President Biden saw him briefly on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. During his stay in the Big Apple, Netanyahu was rushed to back entrances to avoid Israeli and American Jewish protesters. There has never been such a bizarre visit of an Israeli prime minister to the United States.

Haaretz's diplomatic correspondent Amir Tibon accompanied Netanyahu on this visit.

As the diplomatic correspondent for Haaretz, Tibon covers Israel's foreign relations, with an emphasis on the U.S-Israel relationship and diplomacy in the Middle East. He was previously Haaretz's U.S. news editor and, from 2017-2020, the paper's correspondent in Washington. He lives in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, a small community on the Israel-Gaza border.

The webinar will take place on September 28th at 1:00 pm Eastern.

