Action Alert- Sign the Petition for Emergency Food Aid to Palestinian Refugees

Hunger should never be used as a weapon or to score political points. As a supporter of Americans for Peace Now, you know the importance of advocating for peace, justice, and humanitarian assistance in the Middle East. Today, we face a critical and time-sensitive opportunity to translate these principles into tangible action.

In a few short days, the $75 million in emergency humanitarian funding that Congress approved last year to provide essential food assistance to vulnerable Palestinian families will expire.

The situation has reached a dire juncture. Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has imposed a hold on these crucial funds, preventing their release for months. Despite repeated appeals to Senator Risch urging him to lift this hold, he remains unmoveable and the funds remain unattainable.

Without immediate action from the Secretary of State to override Senator Risch's hold, Gaza faces an impending humanitarian catastrophe, with over 1.2 million Palestinian refugees left without food.

We implore you to join us in taking immediate action by urging Secretary Blinken to release the $75 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

While certain politicians may have their objections to UNRWA, the use of hunger to undermine the organization is a morally reprehensible strategy. As Americans, as Jews, and as individuals deeply committed to the principles of justice and human rights, we carry the collective responsibility to take immediate, tangible steps to alleviate the suffering of those in desperate need.



By adding your signature to the petition today, you can stand with those who would see hungry children fed, regardless of where they live and who governs that territory.

