Webinar: UNRWA’s Gaza Challenge - November 30th, 2:00 pm ET

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) provides services to most residents of the Gaza Strip, including education, health care, relief, and social services. During the current crisis, UNRWA is hosting nearly 780,000 people in more than 150 facilities across the Gaza Strip, who are seeking protection and safety under the UN flag as hostilities escalate.



William (Bill) Deere, the director of UNRWA’s Washington Representative Office, will discuss the challenges that the agency faces as it struggles to serve Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip during the war, and the possible role of UNRWA in the monumental task of rebuilding the Strip after the war. He will address both the challenges on the ground and the agency’s efforts to secure funding, access and safety for its staff and for the people it serves during the current crisis.



The webinar will take place on Thursday, November 30th, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.



Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PI6gr1UVRk2i-Sz45K00Ow