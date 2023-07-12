Statement: APN Welcomes Proposed Amendment Requiring that Use of U.S. Supplemental Aid Comply with U.S. and International Law

Americans for Peace Now (APN) welcomes the news that 13 Senate Democrats– Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Dick Durbin, (D-IL), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Brian Schatz (D-HI), as well as Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Peter Welch (D-VT), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Tom Carper (D-DE), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and Ed Markey (D-MA)-- plan to introduce an amendment that would require that weapons received by any country under the proposed national security supplemental are used in accordance with US law, international humanitarian law, and the law of armed conflict.



This amendment would add a much-needed layer of scrutiny and transparency to the security supplemental by requiring the president to report to Congress on whether each country receiving U.S. security assistance through this bill uses U.S.-funded military equipment in accordance with international law and U.S. end-use monitoring programs.



This amendment would also buttress current law that prohibits U.S. security assistance to any country that prevents or restricts U.S. humanitarian assistance to those in need, subject to a presidential waiver. The provisions listed in the amendment do not apply to funds for air defense systems or other systems that will be used for strictly defensive purposes.



APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “US aid to Israel is important. But it, like all of our aid, should be in support of American policies and values. The days of blank check support for Israel’s military are over. If we want to see aid to Israel continue, it must be conditioned.”