Action Alert- US Aid Should Support American Policy and Values

The October 7th Hamas attacks and the subsequent IDF bombing campaign in Gaza has changed the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While the cycle of violence that was part of the status-quo was never sustainable or acceptable, the past two months have brought the deaths and suffering to a new level. The truth is that we already know how to end this. The key is and always has been a political agreement and the cessation of this conflict. However, achieving this requires breaking away from past approaches.

President Biden has sought additional funds to provide security assistance to Israel and deliver crucial humanitarian aid to Gazan’s affected by the conflict. While aid to Israel is crucial, it should align with our values and policy priorities, as is the case with all US assistance.

Now 13 Democratic Senators led by Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Dick Durbin, (D-IL), Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) are introducing a vital amendment aimed at ensuring the responsible use of military assistance provided by the proposed national security supplemental. This amendment emphasizes adherence to U.S. law and international humanitarian law.

It is essential that our foreign aid is contingent on the ethical and lawful use of the assistance we provide. The proposed amendment ensures that taxpayer dollars allocated for security assistance are used responsibly and in accordance with established legal frameworks.

We are calling on you to take a stand and advocate for a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by urging your senators to support this amendment.

Foreign aid to all countries must align with our values and our policy priorities.

Ask your Senators to support this important amendment. You can see the amendment here.

Act Now- Contact Your Senators