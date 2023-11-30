Action Alert- It's Time to Condition Aid to Israel

Dear Friend of APN,

The world changed on October 7th. The horrific attacks by Hamas, and in response the massive bombing of Gaza by the IDF, have continued the cycle of violence with devastating consequences. We all know that the path to a better future for Israelis and Palestinians lies only with a political agreement and an end to this conflict. But we will not get there by doing only what we have done in the past.



President Biden has requested much needed supplemental funds that would provide security assistance to Israel and deliver crucial humanitarian aid to Palestinians affected by the conflict. Aid to Israel is important, but, like all US aid, it should align with our values and our policy priorities. Prominent Democrats in Congress are calling for conditioning aid, and President Biden himself has stated that conditioning aid is a "worthwhile thought."



It is time we turn thoughts into actions.

That’s why I’m asking you to join in signing this petition to President Biden urging him to condition aid to Israel.

As I stated in this 2021 op-ed, assistance to Israel is a powerful tool that can and should be used to ensure the long-term security of both the Israeli and Palestinian people. Conditioning aid is not a punitive measure, rather it is a reflection of our commitment to Israel's security and its future as a democracy.



Join us in urging President Biden to protect the prospects for an Israeli-Palestinian peace by placing clear conditions on the aid the United States supplies to Israel.



Sincerely,

Hadar Susskind

President and CEO, Americans for Peace Now

