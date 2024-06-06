Webinar- Looking to the Future: Maoz Inon and Aziz Abu Sarah on a Post-October-7th World (Thursday, June 20th, 1:00pm ET)

Please join us on June 20th at 1:00pm Eastern Time for a webinar with outspoken peace activists, entrepreneurs, and social advocates Aziz Abu Sarah and Maoz Inon.

These two speakers feel the loss and pain of October 7th and the carnage in Gaza that has followed especially keenly: both have lost family to the conflict.



Since October 7th, the two have appeared on various international forums regarding their partnership in establishing peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Most recently, they traveled together to Verona, Italy to meet Pope Francis and share their vision for the future: one where Israelis and Palestinians can move forward and live side by side. In this difficult time, we look forward to hearing what they have to say.



Aziz Abu Sarah is a Palestinian peacebuilder, entrepreneur, and international speaker. He is the co-founder of InterAct International and MEJDI Tours, and the former executive director of the Center for World Religions, Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University.

Maoz Inon is an Israeli social entrepreneur and peace activist. He has founded several tourism initiatives in Israel and in the Middle East, including the Fauzi Azar Inn and Abraham Hostel and Tour brands.

Listen to their TED talk here.

Register for the webinar here.