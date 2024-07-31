Webinar- Israel’s Annexation Revolution: with Shalom Achshav’s Lior Amihai

Wednesday, August 7, 2024- 2:00pm ET

We invite you to join us for a webinar as we turn our eyes toward the West Bank. Our Director of Government Relations, Madeleine Cereghino, will be in conversation with Lior Amihai, the executive director of our sister organization, Shalom Achshav. Our colleagues there recently released a report detailing what they call the Israeli government’s “Annexation Revolution.”

Since October 7th, the Israeli government has launched a massive annexation effort– displacing Palestinians, expanding existing settlements, and doubling the resources available to settlements– “legalizing” more than 70 illegal outposts along the way. Under Netanyahu and Smotrich’s governance, emboldened settlers have essentially been granted carte blanche for land seizure, crop and livestock destruction, and violent altercations with Palestinians– all with minimal consequences.

Lior Amihai is the executive director of Peace Now. Before taking on this position, he was Executive Director of Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights organization that focuses on violations of Palestinians’ human rights in the West Bank. Prior to that, he was the co-director of Peace Now’s Settlement Watch project.

Register now HERE.





Read the report: https://peacenow.org.il/en/while-we-were-at-war-the-governments-annexation-revolution-in-the-west-bank-since-october-7th

Note: all of our webinars are recorded. If you can't make it, you will be able to access the recording via our YouTube channel within 1-3 business days of the event.