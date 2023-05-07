Webinar- Peace Now Director Lior Amihai on West Bank Violence and Israeli-Palestinian Joint Protest

Join Americans for Peace Now for a special webinar with Peace Now’s Executive Director Lior Amihai on Monday, July 10th, at 2:00 pm. We will discuss the current epidemic of West Bank violence, the surge in settlement activity and the Friday July 7th joint Israeli-Palestinian protest against the settlers and their anti-Palestinian violence.

Lior Amihai is the executive director of Peace Now. Before taking on this position, he was Executive Director of Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights organization that focuses on violations of Palestinians’ human rights in the West Bank. Prior to that, he was the co-director of Peace Now’s Settlement Watch project.

The webinar will be held on Monday, July 10th, 2023 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

Register HERE.