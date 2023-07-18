Webinar: Hadar Susskind and Special Guest Susie Gelman on President Herzog’s Washington Visit and US-Israel Relations

Join Americans for Peace Now for a webinar to discuss Israel’s President Herzog’s visit to Washington and its implication for the US-Israeli relationship. President Herzog came to DC in the midst of a deep crisis in relations between the Biden administration and Benjamin Netanyahu’s extremist government.

What does it mean that President Biden invited President Herzog, and not Prime Minister Netanyahu, to the White House? What is the importance of President Herzog's message to Congress and what impact did his visit have on the bilateral relationship? How much of the Biden administration’s frustration stems from Netanyahu’s anti-democratic legal reform and to what extent is it a function of Israel’s West Bank policies? And will Biden use more than words to express his anger over either?

To answer these and other questions, join us for a webinar with APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind and our special guest, Susie Gelman.

Susie Gelman, a graduate of Harvard University and Georgetown University Law Center, served as board chair of Israel Policy Forum from 2016 to 2023. Last week, she was appointed by President Biden to head the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

The webinar will be held on Monday, July 24th at 3:00pm ET.

Register HERE.