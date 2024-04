Join us on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 for a webinar conversation with our President and CEO Hadar Susskind and Senator Chris Van Hollen. We will discuss the role of Congress in shaping US-Middle East policy and how conversations about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have changed on Capitol Hill. Senator Van Hollen is a Congressional champion for peace and justice. Join us to hear what he has to say!

This webinar will take place on Thursday, 5/2/24, at 3:45pm Eastern Time.

Register HERE.