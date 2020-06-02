APN Alarmed at Increase in Palestinian-Israeli Violence Following the Unveiling or Trump's "Vision"

Americans for Peace Now (APN) is alarmed at the sharp increase in Palestinian-Israeli violence since the Trump administration released its “vision” for Israeli-Palestinian relations last week.

In the past couple of days, there were three violent attacks by Palestinians against Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as numerous clashes in the West Bank and a rise in cross-border violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip. At least four Palestinians were killed. More than a dozen Israelis were injured.

APN understands the Palestinian people’s frustration and, indeed, anger at Trump’s plan, which Palestinians justifiably reject. APN does not, however, justify Palestinian violence. Violent acts such as the ones in Jerusalem and the West Bank in the past 24 hours are as deplorable as they are counterproductive. They don’t advance peace and they play into the hands of extremists.

APN calls on Palestinians and Israelis, as well as on the Trump administration, to do their utmost to prevent a further violent escalation of the already tense situation that followed the unveiling of President Trump’s “vision.”