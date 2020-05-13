Hadar Susskind, APN's new President and CEO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



May 13, 2020 Contact: Ori Nir | onir@peacenow.org | 202-908-1317 Hadar Susskind Appointed to Lead APN Washington, DC -- Americans for Peace Now (APN) is thrilled to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Hadar Susskind as APN’s new President and CEO, effective May 15th. Hadar will be responsible for leading the organization, charting new paths for it at a time of dire challenges for APN’s mission. APN’s mission is to educate and persuade the American public and its leadership to support and adopt policies that will lead to comprehensive, durable, Israeli-Palestinian and Israeli-Arab peace, based on a two-state solution. Americans for Peace Now is the U.S. sister-organization of Israel’s peace movement Peace Now (Shalom Achshav). APN’s Chair of the Board of Directors James Klutznick said: “After a thorough and rigorous search process, APN’s Board of Directors is delighted that Hadar has agreed to join Americans for Peace Now as its President and CEO. Hadar has the experience, expertise and commitment to APN’s mission to further expand our organization’s reach and influence. He joins us as we face the most challenging threat posed to date to the two-state solution: annexation. The resolution of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict on the basis of two sovereign and independent states, for two peoples, living side by side in peace and security, is in grave jeopardy. We feel fortunate to have attracted someone of Hadar’s caliber, track record and leadership abilities at this crucial time, and I look forward to working with him.” Hadar comes to APN after a rich, diverse career in Washington DC, advocating for peace, fighting for democracy, and championing social justice. Among other positions he has held, Hadar was Senior Vice President of Government Relations at the Council on Foundations, Director of Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Vice President of Policy and Strategy at J Street, and Vice President and Washington Director at the Jewish Council for Public Affairs. He serves on the Board of the Congressional Progressive Caucus Center and on the Board of the Labor Zionist organization Ameinu. Born in Israel, Hadar grew up in the United States and volunteered to serve as a combat soldier in the Israel Defense Force. He lives in Maryland with his wife and two children. Hadar Susskind said: "I am honored to be taking up the mantle of leadership of Americans for Peace Now, an organization I have always closely followed and deeply valued. But it is not an easy time to do so. This is a moment when the entire world is at a crossroads. Governments, organizations and individuals must decide what sort of future we envision and what choices we will make to get us there. Like APN, I will always choose peace and I will always choose justice." APN’s Board extends its deep gratitude to Aviva Meyer, the organization’s Vice Chair, for volunteering to serve as its acting CEO for these past two years. Aviva’s commitment and leadership, combined with her executive experience and skills, were invaluable in managing APN following the retirement of its former CEO, Debra DeLee.