Hadar Susskind, APN's new President and CEO

|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 13, 2020
Contact: Ori Nir | onir@peacenow.org | 202-908-1317
Hadar Susskind Appointed to Lead
APN
Washington, DC -- Americans for Peace
Now (APN) is thrilled to announce that its Board of Directors
has appointed Hadar Susskind as APN’s new President and CEO,
effective May 15th.
Hadar will be responsible for leading
the organization, charting new paths for it at a time of dire
challenges for APN’s mission.
APN’s mission is to educate and persuade
the American public and its leadership to support and adopt
policies that will lead to comprehensive, durable,
Israeli-Palestinian and Israeli-Arab peace, based on a two-state
solution. Americans for Peace Now is the U.S.
sister-organization of Israel’s peace movement Peace Now (Shalom
Achshav).
APN’s Chair of the Board of Directors
James Klutznick said:
“After a thorough and rigorous search
process, APN’s Board of Directors is delighted that Hadar has
agreed to join Americans for Peace Now as its President and CEO.
Hadar has the experience, expertise and commitment to APN’s
mission to further expand our organization’s reach and
influence. He joins us as we face the most challenging threat
posed to date to the two-state solution: annexation. The
resolution of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict on the basis of
two sovereign and independent states, for two peoples, living
side by side in peace and security, is in grave jeopardy. We
feel fortunate to have attracted someone of Hadar’s caliber,
track record and leadership abilities at this crucial time, and
I look forward to working with him.”
Hadar comes to APN after a rich, diverse
career in Washington DC, advocating for peace, fighting for
democracy, and championing social justice. Among other positions
he has held, Hadar was Senior Vice President of Government
Relations at the Council on Foundations, Director of Bend the
Arc Jewish Action, Vice President of Policy and Strategy at J
Street, and Vice President and Washington Director at the Jewish
Council for Public Affairs. He serves on the Board of the
Congressional Progressive Caucus Center and on the Board of the
Labor Zionist organization Ameinu.
Born in Israel, Hadar grew up in the
United States and volunteered to serve as a combat soldier in
the Israel Defense Force. He lives in Maryland with his wife and
two children.
Hadar Susskind said:
"I am honored to be taking up the mantle
of leadership of Americans for Peace Now, an organization I have
always closely followed and deeply valued. But it is not an easy
time to do so. This is a moment when the entire world is at a
crossroads. Governments, organizations and individuals must
decide what sort of future we envision and what choices we will
make to get us there. Like APN, I will always choose peace and I
will always choose justice."
APN’s Board extends its deep gratitude
to Aviva Meyer, the organization’s Vice Chair, for volunteering
to serve as its acting CEO for these past two years. Aviva’s
commitment and leadership, combined with her executive
experience and skills, were invaluable in managing APN following
the retirement of its former CEO, Debra DeLee.