VIDEO - BBC: "The settlers’ billionaire backer"

A BBC News investigation has disclosed that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was granted Israeli citizenship in 2018, controls companies that have donated $100 million to Elad, the East Jerusalem settlers' organization.

For years, Elad has worked to "Judaize" Palestinian areas of East Jerusalem, such as Silwan, causing disruption to the Palestinian residents, and in some cases, the eviction of families from their homes.

WATCH this important report, which includes both information provided to the BBC by Peace Now and comments from Hagit Ofran, Peace Now Settlement Watch director.