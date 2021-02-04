APN Webinar (Friday, April 9 , 2021) - Antisemitism: Competing Definitions

Please join us for this timely webinar.

Friday, April 9, 2021, 1:00 pm (ET) Antisemitism: Competing Definitions A conversation with Rabbi Jill Jacobs and Lara Friedman, moderated by Hadar Susskind The definition of antisemitism, which many consider to be intuitive, has recently become controversial. Now, there are three definitions trending. In addition to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) "working definition of antisemitism," there is the new Nexus definition, and the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism (JDA), which offer different perspectives and help generate a deeper, more complex discussion on the nature of antisemitism and proper ways of confronting it. For such a discussion, please join this webinar, jointly sponsored by Americans for Peace Now and T'ruah, The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights. The webinar will feature Rabbi Jill Jacobs, the Executive Director of T'ruah, and Lara Friedman, the President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace (FMEP), and will be moderated by Hadar Susskind, the president and CEO of Americans for Peace Now.

Rabbi Jill Jacobs, Truah’s Executive Director, holds rabbinic ordination and an MA in Talmud from the Jewish Theological Seminary, where she was a Wexner Fellow, an MS in Urban Affairs from Hunter College, and a BA from Columbia University. She is the author of Where Justice Dwells: A Hands-On Guide to Doing Social Justice in Your Jewish Community and There Shall Be No Needy: Pursuing Social Justice through Jewish Law and Tradition.

Lara Friedman, FMEP’s President, is a Contributing Writer at Jewish Currents and a non-resident fellow at the U.S./Middle East Project (USMEP). Prior to joining FMEP, Lara was the Director of Policy and Government Relations at Americans for Peace Now, and before that she was a U.S. Foreign Service Officer, serving in Jerusalem, Washington, Tunis and Beirut. She holds Master’s degree from Georgetown’s School of Foreign and a B.A. from the University of Arizona.