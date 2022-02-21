Webinar - A Very Brief Guide to Antisemitism

|
|
American Jewish organizations have been
intensifying their efforts to fight
antisemitism as hateful rhetoric
proliferates worldwide.
Unfortunately, some of these groups are
increasingly weaponizing the fight against
antisemitism to quash legitimate criticism
of Israeli policies and practices,
violating free speech, and suppressing
vital conversations regarding Israel’s
imperfections.
T’ruah, the Rabbinic Call for Human Rights,
and Americans for Peace Now are actively
working, within America’s Jewish community
and beyond, to fight that trend, to draw
the line between antisemitism and
legitimate criticism of Israel. T’ruah
recently published a useful Very Brief
Guide to Antisemitism to help better
understand the phenomenon and to help tell
the difference between legitimate criticism
of Israel and anti-Israel attitudes that
cross the line and constitute antisemitism.
Join the CEOs of T’ruah and APN, Rabbi Jill
Jacobs and Hadar Susskind,
this Thursday,
February 24th, at 1:00 pm
Eastern Time to
discuss this troubling trend as well as
their organizations’ response to it.