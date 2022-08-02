Webinar - The Dark Side of the Blue Box: JNF and the Occupation

with Maya Rosen and A. Daniel Roth
Progressive Israelis and American Jews have been increasingly concerned about the role that the Jewish National Fund-Keren Kayemet Yisrael (KKL-JNF) plays in displacing Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and further entrenching the occupation.
A new report explores this question, describes the arcane, opaque structure of the KKL-JNF and offers a set of suggestions for progressive American (and other) Jews to challenge the role of this organization in perpetuating and entrenching the occupation.
Americans for Peace Now will host Maya Rosen and A. Daniel Roth, the authors of the report, for a webinar on Tuesday February 15th at 12:00 noon Eastern Time.
SPEAKERS:
Maya Rosen is an Israel-based graduate student in history at the Hebrew University. She is active in anti-occupation work.
A. Daniel Roth is an Israel-based educator, writer and activist, advancing anti-occupation and Jewish-Palestinian solidarity causes.