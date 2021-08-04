APN Webinar (Friday, April 16, 2021) - Palestinian Elections: A Guide for the Perplexed with Daoud Kuttab

Friday, April 16, 2021, 1:00 pm (ET)

Palestinian Elections: A Guide for the Perplexed

with Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians in the Occupied Territories are gearing up for three rounds of elections over the summer, beginning with parliamentary elections on May 22nd.

The election campaign is revitalizing Palestinian public life, creating new alliances, and producing many questions.

To help decipher the latest developments on the way to Palestinian elections, with an emphasis on the upcoming May 22 Palestinian legislative elections, we will host veteran Palestinian journalist Daoud Kuttab for a webinar on Friday, April 16th at 1:00 pm ET.

