APN to Sec. Mayorkas: Revoke Trump Order Marking Settlement Products as "Made in Israel"

Americans for Peace Now, together with five other progressive American Jewish organizations, sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on February 23rd urging him to revoke a Trump administration order, which requires marking products made in Area C of the West Bank (where Israeli settlements are located) as “Made in Israel.”

The letter was co-signed by APN, J Street, the New Israel Fund, Ameinu, Partners for Progressive Israel and T'ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights. It explains that the Trump administration’s regulation is “inconsistent with current US policy on the status of the occupied territories, requires inaccurate and misleading labelling on the origin of products, and is harmful to essential interests of Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Click here to read the letter.

Click here to read a Huffington Post article on the letter.

Click here to read a Haaretz report on the letter.