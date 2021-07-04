Press Release: APN Welcomes Biden's Resuming Aid to Palestinians

Washington, DC – Americans for Peace Now warmly welcomes the Biden administration's decision to resume US aid to Palestinians, which not only benefits the Palestinians but is also good for Israel and for prospects for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

US aid to the Palestinians is important not only because it provides crucial humanitarian assistance. It also serves America's interest in building the institutions of a future Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, consistent with US policy.

Today's decision thankfully overturns the "maximum pressure" policy that the Trump administration used against the Palestinians. Most significantly, it abolishes the cruel, counterproductive embargo that the Trump administration has imposed on aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides vital relief and development services to almost six million Palestinian refugees, most of them living in poverty and distress in the occupied territories and in countries neighboring Israel.

APN's President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: "we welcome the Biden administration's decision to diplomatically reengage with the Palestinian leadership and to resume humanitarian aid to Palestinians. Hopefully this reengagement signals the Biden administration's intent to seek a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and Palestinians."