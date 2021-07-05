TAKE ACTION: Urge Your Representatives to Sign the Letter to Secretary Blinken Opposing Forced Displacement of Palestinians in East Jerusalem

DEADLINE TO SIGN: 3pm ET on Monday, May 10th

Monday is Yom Yerushalayim, Jerusalem Day. This city, sacred to billions of people across the globe, is not only the spiritual center of multiple religions. It is also the home of real people. Families, men, women and children. Jewish and Muslim. Israeli and Palestinian. And this city is in crisis.

In Sheikh Jarrah, in Silwan, Palestinian families are being forcible evicted from their homes, only to be replaced by Israeli settlers. This crisis has been building for a long time. Our colleagues at Shalom Achshav have been on the ground fighting against this, and we here in the US have been pushing for our government to speak up and take action.

Today members of Congress, led by Representatives Marie Newman and Mark Pocan, are urging Secretary of State Tony Blinken and the Biden Administration to do just that.

Members of Congress need to speak up and to push the Administration to act before it is too late. And they need to hear from you.