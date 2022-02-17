Press Release: APN Applauds Congressional Delegation Visit to Israel, Palestine

Americans for Peace Now (APN) applauds House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the seven other members of the House of Representatives for visiting Israel and meeting with a broad range of Israelis and Palestinians.

Members of the delegation, all Democrats, are meeting with political and civil society leaders, getting educated on the current situation on the ground in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, asking important questions, and urging both Israeli and Palestinian leaders to take measures that would keep the path open to peace.

APN's President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: "We have seen absurd attacks on these elected officials, who are in Israel raising important issues and asking piercing questions. Progressives, and anyone who wants a better future for Israelis and Palestinians, should seek constructive US involvement in efforts to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and should be applauding and supporting such visits. We at APN have been working closely with members of this delegation and their staff to equip them with relevant information and analysis. We deeply appreciate their engagement to advance the cause of peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis."

Speaker Pelosi is accompanied by Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL), Bill Keating (D-MA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Barbara Lee (D-A), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Eric Swalwell (D-CA).