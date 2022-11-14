Legislative Round-Up- November 11, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

None.

(FIRE IRAN ENVOY ROB MALLEY) Fallon letter to Biden: On 11/8/22, Rep, Fallon (R-TX) sent a letter to President Biden demanding that he fire US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley. The letter argues: “In stark contrast to the will of the Iranian people and the Iranian diaspora, your administration has yet to withdraw Russian-brokered negotiations with Iran for the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or a weaker framework agreement. The continued existence of Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley’s position and the open door for negotiations with this regime undermine the brave voices that are calling for freedom and democracy in Iran.” The letter includes a list of things Fallon says U.S. leadership “requires.” These are: (1) fire Rob Malley and halt negotiations, (2) work to further isolate Iranian regime, (3) work to snapback UN sanctions, (4) “strictly enforce existing sanctions that were loosened because of the negotiations,” (5) ban entry to the US by Iranian human rights abusers and their associates, (6) counter the Iranian regime’s proxy forces “that are supported and funded by the IRGC), and (7) supply the Iranian people with secure internet access and supportive cyber capabilities. Fallon argues that failure to implement all items on this “is an abdication of the United States’ responsibility as the leader of the free world.”

Jewish Insider 11/10/22: Collins, prepping for top GOP Appropriations spot, pledges to fight efforts to condition aid to Israel

AIPAC/UDP Once Again Target Democrat in PA House Race

Mondoweiss 11/10/22: AIPAC takes an L in Pennsylvania

Mondoweiss 11/9/22: AIPAC spent over $4 million trying to stop Summer Lee but she’s headed to congress – After failing to oust her in the primaries, AIPAC fell to Summer Lee in the PA-12 general election as well. “They are losing a generational battle here,” says Justice Democrats’ Waleed Shahid.

TruthOut 11/9/22: Summer Lee, Others Score Decisive Wins in Triumphant Night for Progressives

The Hill 11/9/22: Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania

Salon.com 11/9/22: Democrat Summer Lee pulls off win after pro-Israel AIPAC spent millions trying to defeat her – AIPAC poured a ton of money into the race to oppose Lee in the primary and later boost her Republican opponent

Jewish Telegraphic Agency 11/8/22: Summer Lee, progressive opposed by AIPAC funding, appears to win Penn. House seat

Democracy Now 11/7/22: Why Is AIPAC Spending Millions to Beat Summer Lee, a Democratic Socialist Running for Congress in PA?

Jewish News Syndicate 11/7/22: Pennsylvania Jewish voters may vote Republican to defeat Israel critic Summer Lee

Jewish News Syndicate 11/6/22: AIPAC spends big against Pittsburgh-area progressive congressional candidate

Jewish Insider 11/6/22: In Pittsburgh House race, Jewish Democrats torn on backing Summer Lee

The Nation 11/4/22: Why Is AIPAC So Desperate to Defeat Summer Lee?

Trib Live (PA) 11/4/22: Pro-Israel group floods airwaves with ads attacking congressional candidate Summer Lee

PGH City Paper 11/4/22: Pittsburgh Jews stick up for Summer Lee amid attacks from Israel lobby

Times of Israel 11/6/22: Pennsylvania in focus: The US midterm races Jewish Americans are watching closely

Haaretz 11/5/22: Fetterman Tells Haaretz: Supporting Israel Isn’t a Free Pass for Hate Speech

Jewish Insider 11/20/22: Meet the next Jewish Republican congressman from Long Island [“‘I’m a partner of Israel. In foreign policy, I believe Israel is our friend, Israel is our ally, and they’re the only democracy in the Middle East and we need to defend them,’ he said. ‘They have a right to exist, they have a right to defend themselves, and it is a promise that must be kept to the Jewish people. I will continue to fight and be an ally for them.’”]

Washington Free Beacon 11/7/22: Barnes Campaigns With Celebrity Anti-Israel Activist on Eve of Election

Johnson (R-WI) 11/06/2022: Tweet – “Mandela Barnes said that Americans who support “God, country, and guns” are just dangerous as members of the terrorist group ISIS. He also praised Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and defended Bashar al-Assad. Mandela Barnes is unfit for office. Mandela Barnes: ‘God, Country, and Guns’ Rhetoric as Dangerous as ISIS Terrorists – Washington Free Beacon”

Jewish News Syndicate 11/11/22: Two incumbent Jewish Democrats win competitive congressional races – “Known as strong supporters of pro-Israel issues, Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Rep. Susan Wild edged out their Republican challengers.”

Israel365News 11/10/22: How did Christian Zionism fare in the midterm elections?

i24 News (Israel) 11/10/22: Analysis: How U.S. midterms are shaping up to affect Israel [“Israel is likely to benefit from a Republican takeover of the House of Representatives”]

Haaretz 11/10/22: AIPAC’s Fallen Crown: The Arrogance and Absurdity of America’s ‘pro-Israel’ Lobby – AIPAC’s version of what ‘pro-Israel’ means – a reckless enabling of the most abhorrent currents in Israeli politics, its total embrace of the GOP and evangelicals, its smearing and spending against good faith criticism – isn’t doing Israel any favors

Haaretz 11/10/22: 74 Percent of Jewish Voters View Trump, MAGA as ‘Threat to Jews in America,’ Poll Finds – American Jewish voters overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates in the U.S. midterms on Tuesday, with democracy and abortion being the key issues of concern

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 11/09/2022: Retweet of @RashaMK – “we are our ancestors’ wildest dreams. we sent another message, for the third time — we ain’t going anywhere our girl @RashidaTlaib is going back to Congress and taking us all with her Link to image”

Vice News 11/9/22: The House Is Getting a Bunch of New Progressives – Winners include the youngest person ever elected to the chamber and a Pennsylvania candidate who was heavily targeted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Algemeiner 11/9/22: Pro-Israel Politicians and PACs Thrive in Red Ripple Election

Haaretz 11/9/22: AIPAC vs J Street: The Key Midterms Wins and Losses for the pro-Israel Groups – America’s two largest pro-Israel organizations may have backed rival candidates in the midterm elections, but the outcome is the same: a resolute bipartisan commitment to the U.S.-Israel alliance

Times of Israel 11/9/22: Five Jewish takeaways from the 2022 US midterm elections – A Jewish governor, abortion rights, AIPAC’s deep pockets and the 2024 Republican presidential candidate: What do Tuesday’s election results mean for American Jews?

Middle East Eye 11/9/22: Aipac, pro-Israel groups spend big: Key US midterm wins and losses

Jewish News Syndicate 11/9/22: Jewish pro-Israel Rep. Elaine Luria loses seat in Virginia – ChallengerJen Kiggans also promised to fight anti-Semitism, work to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and oppose BDS.

Haaretz 11/9/22: Midterm Elections | From Shapiro’s Victory to AIPAC’s Losses: Five Takeaways on Israel and U.S. Jews

Brown (D-OH-11) 11/09/2022: Tweet – “Thank you for your support, @USJewishDems! Link to quoted tweet”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 11/09/2022: Retweet of @JvpAction – “@PramilaJayapal @standwithraul @ChuyForCongress Congratulations @VoteBetty! Congresswoman McCollum has spearheaded the fight to protect Palestinian children from Israeli military detention and abuse by introducing the first legislation for Palestinian rights in Congress. Link to image”

Haaretz 11/8/22: From Antisemitism to Israel, What This Midterm Election Means for U.S. Jews

TruthOut 11/5/22: AIPAC Had a Banner Year in Election Meddling — and We Should All Be Concerned

The Forward 11/4/22: Here’s why J Street isn’t focusing on Israel ahead of midterm elections

Burchett (R-TN-2) 11/10/2022: Tweet – “Great News that Qatar Will Allow Israelis to Fly Directly to Doha for World Cup Qatar Will Allow Israelis to Fly Directly to Doha for World Cup… | nytimes.com”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 11/07/2022: Retweet of @USAmbIsrael – “.@POTUS just got off the phone with Benjamin @netanyahu. Warm phone call, great talk…unbreakable ties.”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 11/07/2022: Tweet – “Joined Consul General of @IsraelinLA @Hillel_Newman and a nice crowd at @thesorayastage to welcome the #Israel Philharmonic to the United States—and especially to the San Fernando Valley. Link to image”

Torres (D-NY-15) 11/06/2022: Tweet – “Jerusalem is the holiest city on earth, home to the Western Wall (Judaism), the Church of Holy Sepulchre (Christianity), and the Dome of the Rock + Al Aqsa Mosque (Islam). Link to image” [TWEET SUBSEQUENTLY DELETED BY TORRES]

Cruz (R-TX) 11/04/2022: Retweet of @LegInsurrection – “Sen. Ted Cruz: “President Biden rushed to call Lula, a committed anti-American Chavista, but is finding every possible excuse not to call the next Prime Minister of Israel.” Biden Silent as World Leaders Congratulate Netanyahu While Palestinian Terror Groups Fire Rockets From Gaza… | legalinsurrection.com”

Rosen (D-NV) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “On the 27th anniversary of his assassination, we honor the life of Yitzhak Rabin, a tireless advocate for peace, whose kind of leadership we need now more than ever. May his legacy remind us of the strength of the US-Israel relationship & continued need for a two-state solution.”

Rubio (R-FL) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “.@jinsadc, a pro-Israel nat’l security org., was the target of an aggressive hacking campaign led by #Iran’s IRGC, a foreign terrorist organization. The Biden Admin. must take this threat seriously & end negotiations w/ the regime. Sen. Rubio stands with #Israel and @jinsadc.”

Salazar (R-FL-27) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “The United States must stand with our ally the democratic, Jewish State of #Israel! Link to quoted tweet”

Salazar (R-FL-27) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “Biden llamó a Petro al día siguiente de ser electo y felicitó a Lula el mismo día de su elección. Netanyahu fue elegido el miércoles y Biden aún no lo felicita. Esta Administración ha cambiado sus aliados internacionales. ¡Qué vergüenza!”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “At the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly, we held a thoughtful conversation on a range of topics, including the role of the United States and Israel in navigating today’s complex global challenges, and confronting Iran. Click to watch: Post the Earthquake: Israel’s Complex Challenge of Navigating Global Crises and Opportunities… | youtu.be”

Scott (R-SC) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to @netanyahu on his election to become Prime Minister of Israel. The future of US-Israeli relations continues to look bright! Link to image”

Duncan (R-SC-3) 11/08/2022: Tweet – “#99 Biden administration officials lobbied the Saudis and other members of OPEC+ to hold off reducing oil output until after the mid-term elections. #BidenEnergyFailures”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 11/06/2022: Tweet – “President Biden says “no more drilling.” But, he has no problem begging Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to drill more. We need to make energy independence a priority for our nation. This will lower cost of energy and keep jobs in America. Link to quoted tweet”

Grassley (R-IA) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “If Pres Biden hadn’t cancelled, construction of Keystone pipeline would b finishing abt now Sure would be nice 2 have Canadian oil flowing our way resulting in cheaper gas 4 Americans instead of US refineries reducing capacity & begging Saudis” Retweeted by Grassley (R-IA) 11/05/2022

Levin (D-CA-49) 11/04/2022: Retweet of @NoLieWithBTC – “.@MikeLevin: “We all want energy independence. The difference is that many of us who advocate for clean energy, we want clean energy independence. We don’t want to be beholden to Putin or Saudi Arabia or Venezuela… we need to have our own supply of domestic clean energy.” Link to video”

Egypt – Human Rights (in context of COP27)

Pelosi (D-CA-12) 11/10/2022: Tweet – “Today, our delegation met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, the host nation of #COP27. We reaffirmed our strong security and economic partnership, and underscored the importance of human rights. Link to image”

Pelosi (D-CA-12) 11/10/2022: Twitter thread – “Our delegation traveled to #COP27 to make it clear that America is all in for climate action. This gathering comes just months after Democrats enacted the #InflationReductionAct, putting America on a path to meet our obligation to future generations and beat our Paris goals. Link to image Today, we met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Foreign Minister and #COP27 President Sameh Shoukry and other senior Egyptian officials. We thanked them for their leadership in the fight to address the climate crisis and discussed our concerns regarding human rights. Link to image It was my honor to participate in a moderated conversation with @ArshtRock Director Kathy McLeod. With @RepKCastor, we discussed how, under @POTUS, America is strategically investing in community resilience to help protect families amid the climate crisis. Link to image Members of our delegation also met with parliamentarians from @TheCVF. We heard firsthand how climate disasters are hitting hardest the most vulnerable communities and discussed the necessity of assisting developing nations in their efforts to address the climate crisis. Link to image We received an update from @ClimateEnvoy on how the Biden Administration’s leadership is strengthening global partnerships and addressing the world’s climate ambitions. And we met with @EPAMichaelRegan to discuss his work advancing clean air and water for the world’s children. Link to image In the days ahead, our delegation will continue to reiterate that America continues to stand with our global partners ‘Together For Implementation’ as we work to build a cleaner, greener future for all of our children. Read my full statement here: Pelosi Statement on Conclusion of First Day of COP27… | speaker.gov”

Markey (D-MA) 11/09/2022: Tweet – “Ahead of COP27, I join my colleagues in condemning the human rights abuses carried out by the Egyptian government under Sisi’s rule and calling on the Biden Administration to make clear their dedication to human rights and civil society in Egypt. Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin to Push for Human Rights Ahead of COP27 in Egypt | U.S. Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 11/07/2022: Tweet – “I stand with the millions of environmental justice & human rights advocates in calling on Egyptian President Sisi to immediately #FreeAlaa. All eyes are on Egypt – we must not let this brave human rights defender die during #COP27. Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 11/07/2022: Tweet – “Tens of thousands of political prisoners are stuck in horrifying prisons in Egypt while the dictator Sisi throws a huge party for world leaders at #COP27 (where corporate polluters are welcomed with open arms). Completely absurd. #FreeThemAll #SaveAlaa Link to quoted tweet”

Wild (D-PA-7) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “I saw @Sana2’s courage firsthand when I met with her a few months ago. We cannot let @COP27 in Egypt go by without securing the release of her brother, whose life has never been in greater risk. It is a moral imperative to #FreeAlaa Link to quoted tweet”

Barragán (D-CA-44) 11/11/2022: Tweet – “Improved @EPA methane rule for oil & gas wells a significant step forward & shows US climate leadership at #COP27. Proud to have led 15 of my @HispanicCaucus colleagues to support a stronger rule. Methane leaks & flaring disproportionately harm the health of Latino communities. Link to image Link to quoted tweet”

Capito (R-WV) 11/11/2022: Tweet – “President Biden’s anti-American energy policies have had devastating impacts on our economy. All-of-the-above energy is what we need! That starts right here in West Virginia. Link to quoted tweet”

Huffman (D-CA-2) 11/11/2022: Tweet – “COP27 is underway in Egypt. I’m glad to be here with so many climate champions to represent America’s commitment under Democratic leadership to tackle the climate crisis. Let’s get to work. Link to image”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 11/10/2022: Tweet – “CM @RepGregoryMeeks: Climate change is the defining challenge of our time. Honored to join @SpeakerPelosi and colleagues in Egypt for #COP27 to engage international friends and partners toward concrete climate action. Link to image”

Neal (D-MA-1) 11/11/2022: Tweet – “Honored to be part of the Congressional delegation at #COP27 with @SpeakerPelosi. Earlier we discussed our work and priorities. Watch here Link to quoted tweet”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 11/10/2022: Tweet – “Met with @ClimateEnvoy Kerry today at the #COP27 Conference in Egypt. We discussed the importance of showcasing U.S. leadership on climate, specifically provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce methane emissions. Link to image” Re-tweeted by Bonamici (D-OR-1)

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 11/11/2022: Tweet – “Glad to be with other congressional leaders here in Egypt for #COP27. We’ve made hard-won progress toward meeting our climate goals in the last year, and we stand ready to continue the fight. We will not falter in our determination to tackle the climate crisis head-on. Link to quoted tweet”

Pingree (D-ME-1) 11/11/2022: Tweet – “Good morning (or afternoon) from Egypt where I am at #COP27 with other Mainers representing @ColbyCollege and @UMaine! #mepolitics Link to image”

Pingree (D-ME-1) 11/11/2022: Tweet – “I’m in Egypt with @SpeakerPelosi and @HouseDemocrats at #COP27 Here’s what we’re working on to fight climate change Link to video”

Pingree (D-ME) 1109/2022: press release – Pingree Joins Speaker Pelosi on Congressional Trip to Global Climate Summit in Egypt [includes full delegation list]

Barragán (D-CA-44) 11/09/2022: Tweet – “Proud to represent the United States with @SpeakerPelosi, @POTUS, & other Members in Egypt for #COP27! Looking forward to meeting with other world leaders & discussing green shipping & clean transportation solutions that will leave a healthy planet for future generations. Link to quoted tweet”

Bonamici (D-OR-1) 11/09/2022: Twitter thread – “I’m headed to COP27 along with my fellow @ClimateCrisis members because taking on the climate crisis requires cooperation among all countries. Link to quoted tweet The Inflation Reduction Act shows that U.S. can be a climate leader, and we must continue to show leadership by passing and implementing policies that reduce emissions and transition us to clean energy. COP27 is an opportunity to renew our global commitment to bold climate action and to build partnerships with other nations.”

Espaillat (D-NY-13) 11/09/2022: Twitter thread – “I am honored to join @SpeakerPelosi at this year’s climate conference and look forward to my conversations with global leaders during #COP27 in Egypt to address environmental justice in communities around the world. Pelosi Leads Congressional Delegation to COP27 in Egypt… | speaker.gov Me siento honrado de unirme a @SpeakerPelosi en la conferencia sobre el cambio climático de este año y espero conversar con líderes mundiales durante la #COP27 en Egipto para abordar la justicia ambiental en comunidades de todo el mundo.”

Harshbarger (R-TN-1) 11/10/2022: Tweet – “Cozying up with criminal enemies of the United States… @JohnKerry did you fly Private to Egypt? Link to quoted tweet”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 11/09/2022: Tweet – “I’m heading to #COP27 with other congressional leaders to demonstrate the US’s continued commitment to standing with our global partners in the fight against climate change. Solving this global problem requires global cooperation, and we will not falter. Pallone Joins Other Congressional Leaders in Attending U.N. Climate Conference COP27 in Egypt… | energycommerce.house.gov”

Pelosi (D-CA-12) 11/09/2022: Twitter thread – “As Speaker, it is my privilege to lead a Congressional delegation to #COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Faced with an accelerating climate crisis, Congress is proud to work with our partners around the world to advance a healthier, more sustainable and more equitable future. We’re all in, and since last year’s #COP26 in Glasgow, @POTUS Biden and the Democratic Congress have proudly enacted the most significant climate investment in U.S. history, putting America on track to slash carbon pollution by 40 percent this decade. As the world stands #TogetherForImplementation, our delegation will meet with our partners – as well as civil society, youth and business leaders – to discuss what must be done to continue our progress to advance climate action and protect the planet. Pelosi Leads Congressional Delegation to COP27 in Egypt… | speaker.gov” Retweeted by Espaillat (D-NY-13)

Curtis (R-UT-3) 11/08/2022: Retweet of @RiponAdvance – “Chairman of the Conservative Climate Caucus @RepJohnCurtis is leading a delegation of U.S. House Republicans who are attending the 2022 United Nations climate change conference in Egypt to advance policies that reduce emissions and spur innovation Curtis leads House Republicans at UN climate change event in Egypt – Ripon Advance Link to image”

Scott (R-FL) 11/08/2022: Twitter thread – “Once again, @JoeBiden’s admin is cozying up to brutal dictators like @NicolasMaduro. It’s disgusting and signals complete disregard for the evils committed by his regime. @JohnKerry’s “cordial conversation” should repulse every American. Link to quoted tweet Una vez más, la administración de @JoeBiden se está acomodando con dictadores brutales como @NicolasMaduro. Es repugnante y muestra un total desprecio por las atrocidades cometidas por su régimen. La “conversación cordial” de @JohnKerry debería horrorizar a todos los americanos.”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 11/07/2022: Tweet – “The dire reality of the climate crisis is staring us right in the face. We can’t look away. We made important strides w/ a key provision of the Inflation Reduction Act & now we must build on that momentum w/ our intl partners to create global solutions. COP27 live updates: ‘Cooperate or perish’: U.N. chief urges global climate pact as leaders gather in Egypt… | washingtonpost.com”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 11/06/2022: Retweet of @thefreedomi – ““We are deeply committed to the fight against climate change…but Egypt was the wrong choice for COP27.” Thank you, @RepDonBeyer and @RepMalinowski for urging @POTUS to raise human rights concerns during his trip to #Egypt next week for #COP27. Egypt Human Rights Caucus Co-Chairs’ Statement On U.N. COP27 Climate Change Conference… | beyer.house.gov”

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “It’s time for the United States to reclaim its place as the leader in the fight against climate change. That process begins in earnest next week in Egypt. As Other Global Crises Collide, Nations Converge to Address Climate Change… | nytimes.com”

Whitehouse (D-RI) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “As we approach the Egypt COP negotiations, I hope our confidence in the power of hope is justified. The dark forces lurk and scheme. What the U.S. Must Do Next in Fighting Climate Change… | time.com”