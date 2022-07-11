Legislative Round-Up- November 4, 2022

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived

1. Bills & Resolutions

2. Media (general)

3. Media & Members (Middle East in US Elex)

4. Members on the Record (Palestine)

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

7. Members on the Record (Saudi Arabia)

8. Members on the Record (All other Mideast countries)

New from FMEP:

11/4/22: New episode of FMEPs Occupied Thoughts — “Masks Off”: Responding to the Israeli Elections, ft. in which FMEP’s Sarah Anne Minkin conducts a series of short interviews with analysts and experts discussing what’s new and what’s not new in the results of this week’s Israeli elections. Tune in to hear: Yousef Munayyer, non-resident fellow at Arab Center DC; Amjad Iraqi, editor and journalist at +972 Magazine; Dr. Maha Nassar, associate professor at the University of Arizona and non-resident fellow at FMEP, the Foundation for Middle East Peace; Hagai El-Ad, executive director of the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem; and Lara Friedman, president of FMEP.

1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters

(US-ISRAEL DRONE COOPERATION) HR 9256: Introduced 10/31/22 by Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Garbarino (R-NJ), the “U.S.-Israel Anti-Killer Drone Act of 2022,” aka, “To amend the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, to make improvements relating to cooperation between the United States and Israel to counter unmanned aerial systems, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Armed Services, and the Committee on Foreign Affairs,

Letters

(CONVENE UNHRC TO DISCUSS IRAN) Manning-Wilson letter to SecState & USUN Amb: On 11/3/22, Reps. Manning (D-NC) and Wilson (R-SC) led a letter, co-signed by 15 House colleagues, to SecState Blinken and Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, urging them to “support convening a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council to discuss the human rights situation in Iran, the brutal and violent crackdown on peaceful protests, and other serious violations of freedoms, including women’s rights in Iran.” The letter states: “A dedicated special session, which the Council has convened for other human rights emergencies but not yet for Iran, could gather independent information and reports on serious violations of human rights in Iran, and highlight abuses by security forces. We also encourage the special session to establish an independent investigative mechanism which Special Rapporteur Rehman has called for in response to Iran’s human rights violations.” It closes: “It is critical that the U.S., the international community, and the institutions intended to promote and protect human rights around the world not only continue to condemn the dire human rights situation in Iran, but also promote accountability and justice. We look forward to working with you and countries around the world to stand for freedom and the rights of all people in Iran.” [Demonstrating that yes, sometimes Congress does have uses for the UNHRC and for UNHRC launched independent investigative mechanism…]

Also see:

(TARGETING US AID TO PALESTINIANS) Boebert-Lambor et al letter to Blinken: On 11/2/22, Reps. Boebert (R-CO) and Lamborn (R-CO) led a letter, co-signed by 36 fellow House Republicans, to SecState Blinken, expressing concern about “potential violations of the spirit, if not the letter, of the Taylor Force Act.” The letter repeatedly refers to U.S. taxpayer funding to

“the Palestinian Authority” — conflating economic and humanitarian aid (which by law cannot and does not go to the PA or for any purpose that directly benefits the PA) and security aid (which Congress ensured under TFA can continue to flow to the PA, given that this funding directly benefits Israel). It likewise conflates U.S. humanitarian aid for Palestinians with U.S. funding for UNRWA. The letter asks the State Department to respond to a list of extremely leading questions, and gives it a whopping 3 business days to do so (making a response before the deadline unlikely, which in turn means that one should expect outraged statements starting November 8 declaring that the State Department is hiding information from House Republicans).

Also see:

(EGYPT HUMAN RIGHTS & COP27) Bicameral letter to Biden: On 11/2/22 Sens. Murphy (D-CT) and Merkley (D-OR), along with Reps. Cicilline (D-RI) and Keating (D-MA), led a letter, co-signed by 52 House and Senate colleagues, to President Biden urging his Administration to raise human rights concerns with the Egyptian government ahead of COP27:

“We urge the Administration to engage the Egyptian government to allow the full participation of civil society throughout this year’s summit. This includes ensuring that both participants and observers, including groups critical of the government, have access to engage and express their positions freely at COP27. This simply cannot occur with the unprecedented detention of leading environmental activists and prominent political prisoners. Therefore, we urge the Administration to call for the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained in Egypt for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, and should raise the following cases with Egyptian officials for special attention: political activists Alaa Abdel Fattah and Ahmed Douma, human rights lawyer Mohamed el Baqer, blogger Mohamed “Oxygen” Ibrahim, former presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh, Seif and Safwan Thabet, and environmentalist Ahmed Amasha.”

Also see:

(INVESTIGATE BERKELEY FOR ANTISEMITISM) Gottheimer letter to Secretary of Education: On 11/1/22, Rep. Gottheimer (D-NJ) sent a letter to Secretary of Education Cardona denouncing student groups at the University of California, Berkeley Law School that voted in August to adopt bylaws barring pro-Israel speakers, which he characterizes as “bylaws supporting the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.” Gottheimer describes the BDS movement that one that “inherently denies the Jewish people’s more than 3,000-year-old connection to the land of Israel, while seeking to delegitimize Israel and deny its right to exist as a Jewish state.” Following this logic, Gottheimer calls on the Department of Education “to recognize its responsibilities under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Executive Order 13899 on Combating Anti-Semitism 2 and report to Congress on whether federal funding to UC Berkeley is being used to further discrimination against Jewish and pro-Israel students, including through funding for campus organizations.” Also see: Gottheimer urges Department of Education to investigate Berkeley law school (Jewish Insider)

(INVESTIGATE SAUDI PURCHASE OF TWITTER) Murphy letter to Yellen/US Committee on Foreign Investment: On 10/31/22, Sen. Murphy (D-CT) sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Yellen, in her capacity as Chair of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, raising concerns about the financing behind Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, which reportedly includes “at least $1.89 billion of the financing necessary for Musk’s bid to take Twitter private was secured from members of the Saudi Arabian royal family” and another “$375 million came from the Kingdom of Qatar.” The letter notes that collectively, “these stakes account for approximately 5% of the new ownership of Twitter.” Murphy notes that given Twitter’s critical role in public communication, he is “concerned by the potential influence of the Government of Saudi Arabia.” The letter goes on to note:

“Setting aside the vast stores of data that Twitter has collected on American citizens, any potential that Twitter’s foreign ownership will result in increased censorship, misinformation, or political violence is a grave national security concern. Saudi Arabia is one of the most repressive countries in the world, with little to no tolerance for free expression. Importantly, the Saudi government has demonstrated a willingness to enforce their restrictive approach to dissent outside the Kingdom’s borders—illustrated most tragically by the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In 2019, federal prosecutors alleged that Saudi Arabia recruited employees of Twitter to spy on users in order to carry out surveillance and smear campaigns against dissidents. An internal investigation by Twitter also resulted in the suspension of 88,000 accounts tied to a disinformation campaign backed by the Saudi government, targeting both domestic and international audiences. It would therefore be reasonable to examine whether any degree of Saudi influence over Twitter’s operations or access to user data could foreseeably be used to silence government critics and human rights activists, or to further state-sponsored disinformation campaigns…”

Also see:

(PROTECT FREE SPEECH OF IRAN PROTESTERS) Porter letter to Meta/Zuckberg: On 10/28/22, Rep. Porter (D-CA) led a letter, cosigned by 14 House colleagues (bipartisan), to Meta CEO Mark Zuckberg expressing concern about reports of Meta removing posts “raising awareness of ongoing protests in Iran.” The letter asks Zuckberg to provide answers to a list of questions about how it deals with Farsi-language content moderation and how it is dealing with the Iran protests. Also see: Porter (D-CA-45) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “I’m leading a bipartisan push to call on Meta—the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp—to protect the free speech of Iranian protestors. We want transparency on how it reviews Farsi-language content and whether it’s incorporated the Iranian community’s feedback. Link to image”

(INVESTIGATE TRUMP OFFICIALS’ CONFLICT OF INTEREST IN THE GULF) Maloney-Wyden letter to Yellen: On 10/27/22, Rep. Maloney (D-NY, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform), and Sen. Wyden (D-OR, chair of the Senate Finance Committee), sent a 12-page letter to Treasury Secretary Yellen laying out their concerns that her predecessor, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, “may have improperly used his cabinet position to benefit his personal financial interests” and requesting documents on dealings Mnuchin had with sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait during his time in office. The press release for the letter notes that the letter is part of Congress’s “ongoing examination of whether former senior Trump Administration officials improperly traded on their government positions, misused U.S. government resources, and made foreign policy decisions to further personal financial interests.” Also see: Wyden (D-OR) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “I’ve long been concerned that U.S. policy was influenced by the financial interests of Trump officials. @RepMaloney and I are investigating whether Steven Mnuchin’s business prospects in the Gulf influenced major decisions by the Trump administration. Link to quoted tweet”

2. Media (general)

Jewish News Syndicate 11/3/22: 20 Democrats say keep Israel out of Visa Waiver Program

The Guardian 11/1/22: ‘Discriminatory’: Democrats urge Israel to end West Bank travel restrictions

Middle East Eye 10/31/22: House Democrats urge Biden to exclude Israel from visa waiver programme

FDD memo 10/30/22: Maximum Support for the Iranian People: A New Strategy (aka, laundry list of ideas of legislation)

Jewish Insider 10/31/22: Twenty House progressives argue against Israel’s inclusion in Visa Waiver Program

Jewish Insider 10/31/22: Lawmakers urge tech companies to support Iranian protesters

JTA 10/30/22: Doug Mastriano’s wife: ‘We probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do’ [“Asked about his association with a social network that is a haven for antisemitism and for his criticism of his rival’s Jewish day school, the Republican candidate for governor in Pennsylvania briefly had no words. His wife did. ‘I would like to make a comment on that real quick,’ said Rebecca Mastriano, to applause from supporters in the room. ‘As a family, we so much love Israel. In fact I’m going to say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do.’”]

3. Media & Members (Middle East in US Elex)

AIPAC/UDP Once Again Target Democrat in PA House Race

Steve Irwin (primary opponent of Summer Lee) 11/4/22: Tweet – “In May, I ran for Congress against @SummerForPA. Summer won. On Tuesday, she’ll have my vote. This isn’t a game. This is our home, and its future is on the ballot. #PA12”

The Intercept 11/3/22: Democratic Consultants Cash In on AIPAC Spending — Even as It Tries to Hand the House to Republicans

Tlaib (D-MI) 11/03/22: Tweet – “Pro-apartheid supporters spent over $1 million in 24 hours to help an extremist, anti-abortion, anti-gun safety, anti-Social Security candidate against @SummerForPA in #PA12 who could make history as Pennsylvania’s first ever Black Congresswoman.”

Mondoweiss 11/3/22: AIPAC is still aiming to take down Summer Lee — AIPAC spent big trying to defeat Summer Lee in her primary by claiming she was a bad Democrat, now they’re spending $1 million on her GOP opponent.

Jacobin 11/3/22: A Pro-Israel Super PAC Is Spending Big to Defeat Summer Lee in Pennsylvania — An interview with Summer Lee

Common Dreams 11/3/22: ‘Harmful Actions of AIPAC Don’t Speak for Us’: Jewish-American Coalition Backs Summer Lee

WESA 11/2/22: Thwarted in primary, political committee launches a million-dollar campaign to defeat Lee [“Lee’s top rival in the May primary, and arguably the person who stood to benefit from UDP’s campaign at the time, was attorney Steve Irwin. But he said he is unhappy to see UDP weigh in on the race again. Once the counting of ballots was completed, he said, ‘I announced my support for the nominee and the entire Democratic ticket — including Summer Lee.’ Democratic Jewish Outreach, a group on whose board he sits, endorsed Lee for the general election. ‘Nobody called me’ from UDP about its activity, he said. ‘I want the Democrats to have Congress and I want her to win.’”]

Vanity Fair 11/2/22: Why Democrats Are Beginning to Panic About a Typically Safely Blue Pittsburgh House Race – The super PAC tied to pro-Israel lobby AIPAC is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to beat out Democrat Summer Lee. Plus, a confusion over the real Mike Doyle.

Levin (D-MI-9) 11/02/2022: Twitter thread – “During my primary race, AIPAC insisted it spoke for ‘real Democrats.’ Now, its super PAC is spending over $1 million on attack ads to defeat Democrat @SummerForPA and prop up her anti-choice GOP opponent in a traditionally blue district. If it wasn’t clear before, it certainly is now: AIPAC doesn’t care about our party’s values and priorities and it’s willing to empower extremists and undermine American democracy in order to defeat principled, progressive candidates.”

The Guardian 11/3/22: Pittsburgh Jews decry pro-Israel group’s support for Republican extremists

Omar (D-MN-5) 11/02/2022: Twitter thread – “Reminder that AIPAC has not spent a dime to help any Democrats beat Republicans this cycle and has instead endorsed 109 Republican insurrectionists. Democrats, we need to do everything we can to show @SummerforPA we have her back. Donate here: Summer Lee for Congress | Official Campaign Site Link to quoted tweet @SummerForPA AIPAC’s ads against Summer Lee don’t even mention Israel or the MAGA Republican they are backing in the race. Instead the group backing 100+ insurrectionists calls Summer a “bad Democrat.””

Omar (D-MN-5) 11/02/2022: Tweet – “Ok, tell us one Democrat you are running Super PAC ads for against an R, just like you are helping the Republican against Democrat Summer Lee. I will wait. Truth is, you are doing everything you can to help Republicans who want to undermine our democracy get in the majority. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 11/03/2022: Retweet of @jacobkornbluh – “Inbox: Over 240 members of Pittsburgh’s Jewish-American community released a public letter today supporting Democratic nominee Summer Lee for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 12th district – and condemning the right-wing group AIPAC for its $1 million ad campaign attacking Lee. Link to image”

Haaretz 11/3/22: AIPAC and Democrats Clash Over Progressive Candidate Summer Lee

The pro-Israel lobby’s super PAC is set to spend over $1 million backing Lee’s GOP opponent, Mike Doyle, in a congressional race that is much tighter than expected in the Democratic stronghold of Pittsburgh

JTA 11/2/22: AIPAC-allied PAC spends more than $1 million to oppose progressive Summer Lee

The American Prospect 11/1/22: AIPAC Echoes Republicans’ Crime Messaging in Pennsylvania – After failing to stop Democrat Summer Lee’s primary bid, the pro-Israel group is now helping Republicans put the seat into play.

Huffington Post 11/2/11: In A First, AIPAC Spends For GOP To Defeat Progressive House Candidate

Sanders (I-VT) 11/1/22: Tweet – “The billionaires who fund AIPAC are spending $1 million against @SummerForPA because she stands with working people and against corporate greed. Democrats must unite and condemn this Super PAC, and do everything possible to elect Summer.”

Summer Lee (D-Candidate, PA-12) 11/1/22: Twitter thread – “With 1 week left until Election Day, AIPAC has upped their spending to over $1 million to help elect my extreme Republican opponent. This is the same Super PAC that attacked me during the primary for not being ‘sufficiently Democrat.’ Now they’re trying to elect the Republican. They want to paint young Black women as extreme because we have a vision for a safer future for all of us. A vision that doesn’t involve corporate tax cuts for billionaires, but living wages for working people. Where our reproductive freedom is protected & Medicare is funded. But that’s too extreme for AIPAC’s Republican donors. Because they want a different extreme. Right-wing extremism: Anti-abortion. Anti-gun safety. Anti-Social Security & Medicare. Antisemitic. Pro-Corporate Handouts. Pro-Insurrection.”

Alexandra Rojas (Justice Dems) 11/1/22: Twitter thread – “AIPAC has dropped over $1M in less than 48 hours against @SummerForPA, the Democratic nominee in #PA12. Yet not a single Democratic Party leader has condemned AIPACs most recent spending for her GOP opponent, despite claiming to fight for a Dem majority. This is a dangerous precedent for Dem leadership to not weigh in publicly on. AIPAC is trying to set an example with Summer— if you dare speak out about Palestinian human rights + are young, progressive, and Black you will be crushed. Unless Democratic Party leadership steps in. AIPAC spent $4mil+ against Summer in the primary, making a mockery of how a fair democratic system should function by jamming the airwaves with disinfo about Summer and Dem leaders barely spoke up about it, paving the way for AIPAC to do as they please. The leadership of the Democratic Party has a real opportunity in #PA12 to begin standing up against far-right Super PACs like AIPAC and defend the integrity of our democratic system and our Democratic majority but unfortunately none of us are holding our breath waiting on them…”

Fox News 11/1/22: Antisemitism watchdog slams AOC over tweet targeting pro-Israel org: ‘shows her true colors’ [“watchdog” refers to StopAntisemitism.org – which among other things named the head of Ben & Jerry’s Board of Directors and Vice President of Ben & Jerry’s Foundation as the 2021 “antisemite of the year”; and nominated one of the founders of If Not Now as its 2020 “antisemite of the year”]

The Intercept 10/31/22: AIPAC’s First Attack Ad in Midterms Hits Would-Be Squad Member Summer Lee — Internal polls show the race for the deep-blue seat tightening. The GOP and AIPAC are going for the jugular.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) 10/31/22: Tweet – “Shamefully, AIPAC is working for Republican control of Congress and further destabilization of US democracy. Let’s rally for @SummerForPA…”

Jewish Insider 10/31/22: UDP renews opposition to Summer Lee as Pittsburgh House race appears to tighten (UDP mailer — which like in primaries doesn’t mention Israel or anything related to AIPAC/UDP’s Israel-focused agenda – is here).

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) 10/31/2022: Tweet – “Shamefully, AIPAC is working for Republican control of Congress and further destabilization of US democracy…”

Common Dreams 10/31/22: ​​AIPAC Super PAC Throws in Against Progressive Democrat Summer Lee – “Seems like AIPAC and the GOP have the same agenda,” responded one progressive campaigner.

Tweet from Ryan Grim (The Intercept) 10/30/22: “So AIPAC spent millions of dollars telling voters that Summer Lee isn’t a good enough Democrat — and now they’re spending money to back her Republican opponent”

Tweet from Ben Samuels (Haaretz) 10/30/22: “AIPAC Super PAC’s first spend in a D vs. R race in the general midterm elections — only fitting it’s against Summer Lee, the first progressive candidate it spent millions of $$ trying to defeat. Here’s a recap of its political experiment in the primaries” (with link to Haaretz 8/4/22 article, Seven Wins, Two Losses, Growing Questions: AIPAC’s Political Year by the Numbers & re-tweeting report of latest AIPAC/UDP expenditure of $78,684 opposing Summer Lee in PA-12 general election)

Tweet from Jacob Rubashkin (Inside Elections) 10/30/22: “Whoa… AIPAC’s Super PAC is spending against Democrat Summer Lee in PA-12. This looks like the group’s first spending in any D vs. R election, and comes as there’s some concern over Lee’s race because her GOP opponent has the same name as the outgoing Democratic member.” (re-tweeting report of latest AIPAC/UDP expenditure of $78,684 opposing Summer Lee in PA-12 general election)

In These Times 10/31/22: Don’t Look Now But Progressives Are About to Expand Their Ranks in Congress [“A more uncomfortable fact is that some candidates have also neutralized the impact of big money by going centrist on Israel. Casar distanced himself from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) in a letter to a local rabbi, affirming his support for continued military aid to Israel as long as it’s not used to violate human rights, while stressing his support for a two-state solution and opposition to Israel’s steadily expanding illegal settlements in the West Bank. The letter was made public by Jewish Insider, and in the ensuing outrage Casar pre-emptively rescinded his request for Austin DSA’s endorsement. Casar’s campaign says that he had been ​’pressed by many groups’ to change his positions on the Middle East and that he ‘decided to stay true to his own values and write down his thoughts in a letter’ instead. But one AIPAC donor remarked that the ​’Casar race is a very good example of how [our strategy] is working’.”]

Pennsylvania (other races)

Jewish Insider 11/4/22: In Northeast Pennsylvania, two Jewish women face off for a congressional seat [“Both candidates discussed their positions on Israel at length in the federation’s event, with each pledging to work to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, to advance the Abraham Accords and to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon…Wild, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has been endorsed by AIPAC’s PAC. Scheller, who speaks fluent Hebrew, owns a home in Beersheva, Israel, and is a major contributor to Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. ‘I am absolutely an ideologue when it comes to Israel. I purchased a home in Beersheva, [where you have only] 45 seconds [to get to safety] with a missile reach from Gaza, because I believe — like David Ben-Gurion said — that the security of Israel is predicated on the settling of the south,’ she said at the federation event. ‘Israel is probably one of the only subjects that my opponent might have almost no light between us, no disagreement on the issues,’ Wild said. But Scheller disagreed. She argued that Wild’s support for a two-state solution is tantamount to putting conditions on American aid to Israel.”]

Jewish News Syndicate 10/31/22: Republican Jewish Coalition increasing ad buy in Pennsylvania Senate race

Georgia

Cruz (R-TX) 11/03/2022: Retweet of @RNCResearch – “In 2019, Warnock signed on to a letter that likened Israeli control of the West Bank to “previous oppressive regimes” such as “apartheid South Africa.” Warnock signed letter likening West Bank to apartheid South Africa… | jewishinsider.com”

Long (R-MO-7) 11/03/2022: Retweet of @RNCResearch – “Flashback to 2015, when Raphael Warnock called Israel an “apartheid” state: “occupation today, occupation tomorrow, occupation forever.” Link to video”

Wisconsin

Jewish News Syndicate 11/2/22: Wisconsin senate race goes to the wire as Dems’ candidate suspected of anti-Israel views

Tiffany (R-WI-7) 10/29/2022: Retweet of @news_ntd – “President #JoeBiden was in New York, campaigning for Democrat Gov. #KathyHochul. @SteveLanceNTD speaks to Rep. @RepTiffany (R-Wis.) to assess the contents of his speech ahead of the midterms. Full Video Rep. Tiffany: Biden Call to Saudis Concerning… | ntd.com Link to video”

Florida

Jewish Insider 11/2/22: An MTG ally takes on a moderate Jewish Democrat in FL-13 [“Some AIPAC activists in the district recently held a fundraiser for Luna, although the pro-Israel organization’s political action committee has not endorsed either candidate in the race.” Also: “‘MTG did endorse me, and I was raised as a Messianic Jew by my father,’ said Luna, who added that she identifies as a Christian. ‘I am also a small fraction Ashkenazi. If she were antisemitic, why did she endorse me?’”]

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 10/31/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian-American community knows the importance of a constitution that respects freedom and human dignity. America has always represented those values, but far too many are trying to take it all away. In Congress, I’ll never stop putting freedom and rule of law FIRST. #FL28 Link to quoted tweet”

Kim (R-CA-39) 10/31/2022: Tweet – “I continue to stand up to the oppressive regimes in China, Russia and Iran. I will always fight for American leadership and strength on the world stage. Link to image”

Virginia

Jewish Insider 10/31/22: Elaine Luria’s tightrope walk down the center path [“Luria is viewed as a staunch pro-Israel advocate, and AIPAC has strongly encouraged its members to support her. Sandler [a local AIPAC activist] supported the Republican incumbent in 2018 — the pro-Israel lobby encourages members to support ‘friendly incumbents’ who are pro-Israel — but is now a vocal Luria fan. ‘We need moderate Democrats to be supportive of Israel. We need Democrats like Elaine who stand up to the far left of the Democratic Party, which Elaine does regularly,’ said Sandler. Adam Goldberg, a Navy veteran who ran as an independent for Norfolk Commissioner of the Revenue, the city’s top tax official, last year, told JI that Luria’s Democratic affiliation, at a time when a handful of progressive Democrats have loudly attacked Israel in Congress, is disqualifying for him. ‘For me, especially as an American Jew, I just cannot support a party that will accept that sort of bigotry. They just can’t do it anymore. She’s a nice lady, but she represents a party that does not like us,’ said Goldberg.”]

Ohio

Joyce (R-OH-14) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “I am proud to be endorsed by @aipacpac again this year. We must continue to support and defend Israel as our strongest ally in the Middle East. Thank you for your support and I look forward to continuing our work together! Link to image”

General

Yahoo News 11/2/22: Jewish leaders warn about rising antisemitism in GOP campaigns. AIPAC’s 1st ad buy targets a Democrat.

Jewish Currents (Peter Beinart) 10/31/22: Progressive Groups Need a New Approach to Fighting AIPAC – Unless left-wing groups band together, Congress will grow even more hostile to Palestinian rights and other progressive priorities.

Brown Political Review 10/25/22: “This is a War”: How Pro-Israel Politics Is Upending Democratic Primaries

4. Members on the Record (Palestine)

Supporting Palestinian Rights

Newman (D-IL-3) 10/31/2022: Tweet – “Israel has imposed discriminatory restrictions on people traveling to the Palestinian West Bank, a move that impacts families in my district, especially Palestinian Americans who will find it harder to see family. This is wrong and must end. Proud to join my colleagues on this. Link to image”

Castro (D-TX-20) 10/30/2022: Retweet of @NBCNews – “2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005, according to the U.N. Mideast envoy. 2022 likely to be deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, U.N. says… | nbcnews.to”

Tlaib (D-MI-13) 10/28/2022: Twitter thread – “Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are currently under siege by the apartheid government of Israel. Critically ill patients can’t even get medical care. Settler extremists backed by the Israeli government army are attacking civilians, families, and even elementary schools. The situation is spiraling—now more than ever we need #AllEyesOnPalestine. Israeli settlers attack Palestinians in Nablus amid army siege… | aljazeera.com”

Attacking Palestine/Palestinian Rights/Accountability/Free Speech

Rubio (R-FL) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “.@TheJusticeDept informed Congress that it can choose not to enforce a law meant to keep terrorists out of the U.S. The #PLO’s “pay-for-slay” programs target US & Israeli civilians. The admin. should seek justice for the US victims of Palestinian violence, not reward the perpetrators.”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 10/31/2022: Tweet – “The decision by @BerkeleyLaw student orgs to adopt an antisemitic bylaw that prevents participation by the vast majority of Jewish students is appalling. @UCBerkeley shouldn’t fund student orgs that make Jewish students check their identity at the door. Congressman Brad Sherman’s Statement Condemning the Abhorrent Decision by Berkeley Student Groups to Exclude Jewish and Pro-Israel Speakers… | sherman.house.gov”

Endorsing Straight-Up Anti-Palestinian Racism

Weber (R-TX-14) 10/31/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@IDF Amen!”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Israeli Elections (aka, Welcome Back Bibi – We Love You!)



Wilson (R-SC-2) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “As co-chair of the House Republican Israel Caucus I congratulate Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory as the new Prime Minister. The United States-Israel alliance is unparalleled and we look forward to working with PM Netanyahu.”

Scott (R-FL) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to @netanyahu on his big win! He is a strong leader and a true friend to America. It’s a great day for #Israel and the United States.”

Long (R-MO-7) 11/03/2022: Retweet of @Breaking911 – “BREAKING: Israeli PM Yair Lapid concedes defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu as election tally nears end – AP”

Merkley (D-OR) 11/03/2022: Twitter thread – “The alliance between the U.S. and Israel rests on the bedrock value of democracy. Israeli voters have a right to vote for whomever they choose. But I’m really worried when an ally considers forming a government with extremist parties that foment hate and reject democratic values. As Israel turns to the task of forming a government, I urge all parties who believe in the importance of human rights, democracy, and equal rights for all under the law to reject would-be coalition partners who undermine those values.”

Cruz (R-TX) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “A strong and secure Israel is of utmost importance for the US and our allies in the Middle East. Instead of strengthening our relationship with our Israeli allies, the Biden Admin has taken every opportunity to undermine ties and is continuing to do so. Netanyahu victory in Israeli election presents ‘stark challenge’ for US Middle East policy… | foxnews.com”

González-Colón (R-PR-0) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to Benjamin @Netanyahu, a remarkable leader for the Jewish State of #Israel and all of its citizens! I look forward for continued collaboration deepening the strong & strategic US-Israel partnership. Link to image”

Graham (R-SC) 11/04/2022: Twitter thread – “Congratulations to Bibi @netanyahu on an amazing comeback victory. I look forward to working with him and his team during this dangerous and difficult time for the world. The U.S.-Israel relationship is founded on bedrock principles of shared values and common enemies. I will continue to work in a bipartisan fashion to keep Israel safe and strong as she is a vital ally to the United States.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “Warm congratulations to @Netanyahu on his election victory in Israel. I look forward to working once again with him & his incoming government to further strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance. #MazelTov Link to image”

Hawley (R-MO) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to @netanyahu on his election victory and imminent return to office. There is no more important partnership in the world than the partnership between Israel and the United States”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “I want to send a Texas sized CONGRATULATIONS to @netanyahu on his HUGE win! Prime Minister Netanyahu is a GREAT friend to the United States and our partnership will only grow after today.”

Boebert (R-CO-3) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to Mr. Netanyahu on returning to be the next Prime Minister of Israel! Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Edges Closer to Election Win… | wsj.com”

Banks (R-IN-3) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations, @netanyahu! The people of Israel and the United States are fortunate to have you leading our closest ally in the Middle East”

Cruz (R-TX) 11/02/2022: Tweet – “Congratulations to the people of Israel on a robust high turnout election and clear choice of @Netanyahu to form a government.

Cruz (R-TX) 11/03/2022: Retweet of @ArutzSheva_En – “Texas Senator congratulates Likud chairman on his victory in the Israeli elections and concludes with a Hebrew message. Senator Ted Cruz congratulates Netanyahu in Hebrew… | dlvr.it”

Celebrating Israel-Lebanon Maritime Agreement

Titus (D-NV-1) 10/29/2022: Tweet – “Good to see the deal signed this week by Israel and Lebanon to end hostilities and establish a maritime border. This will help provide greater stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and lead to new economic benefits for both countries. Link to quoted tweet”

Casey (D-PA) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “I’m encouraged to see Israel and Lebanon resolve their longstanding maritime boundary dispute in peace and mutual understanding. This agreement will help stabilize the region and the Middle East as a whole.”

Frankel (D-FL-21) 10/28/2022: Retweet of @POTUS – “Today, the deal to end the maritime boundary dispute between Israel and Lebanon came into effect. This historic deal promotes the interests of both countries and the region, and this moment marks a new chapter of prosperity and hope. Congratulations to all involved.”

General

Torres (D-NY-15) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “I prayed for peace at the Western Wall: “May Jerusalem emerge and endure as a place of unity among the children of Abraham—Jews, Christians, and Muslims.” Link to image”

Wagner (R-MO-2) 11/02/2022: Tweet – “We must always stand with Israel and the Jewish people. I was honored to help open the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum today. Let us redouble our commitment to stop anti-semitism. Dignitaries laud opening of Holocaust museum in Creve Coeur… | stltoday.com”

Torres (D-NY-15) 10/31/2022: Retweet of @Ostrov_A – “So great to meet @RitchieTorres, a fearless leader in the fight against antisemitism, champion of the (US flag + Israeli flag] alliance and a voice of moral conscience! Also, just a real mensch! Link to image”

Wagner (R-MO-2) 10/31/2022: Twitter thread – “I joined Donn Rubin of BioSTL, the Consulate of Israel and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates for the first Trilateral Symposium for food security and agriculture innovation that includes Abraham Accords partners. Link to image St. Louis is a global leader in the plant sciences and agribusiness, & there is no better city to host these important discussions. My colleagues & I are adamant the U.S. capitalize on the momentum & excitement we’ve built in the 2 yrs since the Abraham Accords were first signed. Deepening and expanding Arab-Israeli partnerships absolutely must remain a top foreign policy priority, and I’ve worked across the aisle to push the Biden Administration to keep these relationships on the front burner. Last week’s Trilateral Symposium was an incredible step forward in these ongoing partnerships and I look forward to working in Congress where I serve as the Co-Chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus to advance federal policies that support the Accords.”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 10/31/2022: Twitter thread – “Thank you to the Jewish Federations of North America for welcoming me and my co-panelists—Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, former Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce, Link to image and Mira Resnick, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Bureau of Political-Military Affairs—to their General Assembly event in Chicago today where we discussed the role of the United States and Israel in navigating today’s complex global issues. Link to image”

Gallego (D-AZ-7) 10/30/2022: Retweet of @JasonKander – “As a Jew who grew up in the heartland, I remember my friends’ parents casually telling me how sad it was that my family was going to hell. So when a gentile says they love Israel more than a lot of Jews do, I hear: “We need Jews to housesit Israel until the rapture arrives.” Link to quoted tweet”

Schatz (D-HI) 10/29/2022: Retweet of @jacobkornbluh – “Doug Mastriano asked by an Israeli reporter (@nathanguttman of @kann_news) to respond to antisemitic attack on Josh Shapiro and association with Gab. His wife Rebbie steps in and says: “I’m gonna say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do.” #PAGov Link to video”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “This week, I joined @IsraelinMiami to commemorate one year of flight service from @iflymia to Tel Aviv thanks to @AmericanAir, which helps contribute to strengthening the important U.S. – Israel partnership. South Florida always stands with #Israel. Link to image”

Scott (R-FL) 10/29/2022: Retweet of @IsraelinMiami – “Great celebration of the one year anniversary & upcoming daily service on @AmericanAir Miami-Tel Aviv! CG @ElbazStarinsky thanks @MayorDaniella @repcarlos @GabeGroisman @iflymia & reps from @marcorubio @SenRickScott @RepMariaSalazar & all AA team & guests convened! Link to image”

Sherrill (D-NJ-11) 10/28/2022: Twitter thread – “This week, I had the honor of meeting with rabbis from our community through @AIPAC’s Synagogue Initiative. Our conversation touched on many important topics, from the critical US-Israel security relationship to how we heal the partisan divides in our community. Link to image I’m so grateful to this group of leaders for the thoughtful conversation and their important insights. Houses of worship are an integral part of our community in NJ-11. Link to image”

7. Members on the Record (Saudi Arabia)

Concerns re: Saudi Takeover of Twitter (w/ Elon Musk)

Murphy (D-CT) 11/02/2022: Retweet of @rollcall – “Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT said he wants a national security review of a Saudi company’s stake in Twitter following billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform. Murphy urges security review of Saudi stake in Twitter – Roll Call”

Cruz (R-TX) 10/31/2022: Tweet – “Dems don’t care about the Chinese Communist Party controlling Tik Tok. But they’re losing their minds that @elonmusk will stop @twitter from censoring anyone who disagrees with the Left. Link to quoted tweet”

Huffman (D-CA-2) 11/01/2022: Tweet – “And now Twitter is privately owned by Elon, the Saudis and the Qataris. This will not end well. Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 10/31/2022: Tweet – “True. But the Saudis could have cashed out, like most everyone else. That would have been the financially sound thing to do. Instead, they allied with Musk in his takeover bid. There’s a clear political motivation to their decision, and CFIUS should get to the bottom of it. Link to quoted tweet”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 10/29/2022: Tweet – “Hi @elonmusk, should Twitter welcome investments from the sovereign wealth funds of governments that imprison Americans for using Twitter State Department confirms Saudi Arabia sentenced U.S. citizen to 16 years in prison over tweets… | axios.com #FreeSpeech”

Murphy (D-CT) 10/30/2022: Tweet – “Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia sentenced a 72 year old American citizen to 16 years in jail for tweets critical of the regime he sent while in America. This week, the Saudis partnered with Elon Musk to buy Twitter. Do you think the Saudis bought it to promote free speech? Link to image” Retweeted by Castro (D-TX-20)

General

Huffman (D-CA-2) 11/02/2022: Tweet – “Now that Twitter’s on a bobsled to hell, you should sign up for my email updates. We never know what our social media overlords are going to let us see, but on email I can say all the things Elon, the Saudis & Qataris don’t want you to hear! Join Jared!… | act.myngp.com”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “The Saudi-led OPEC+ production cuts are hurting Americans and helping Saudi oil companies make huge profits. My bill with @SenBlumenthal will stop arms sales to push them to reverse this decision. Link to quoted tweet”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 11/01/2022: Retweet of @FCNL – “Thank you, @RepRoKhanna, for your comments on @democracynow “…we still provide a tremendous amount of defense assistance to Saudi Arabia…Saudi planes wouldn’t fly if it weren’t for U.S. technicians.” We agree. We must end our complicity in this war now. #Yemencantwait Link to video”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 10/31/2022: Retweet of @democracynow – “Rep. Ro Khanna: U.S. Should Halt Arms to Saudis over Yemen War & Oil Production Cuts Rep. Ro Khanna: U.S. Should Halt Arms to Saudis over Yemen War & Oil Production Cuts… | democracynow.org”

Phillips (D-MN-3) 11/01/2022: Tweet – “Saudi Aramco is generating half a billion dollars PER DAY in net income and using it to undermine US interests. Between destroying the planet and enriching our adversaries under the status quo, do we really need another reason to go big on renewables? Link to quoted tweet”

Massie (R-KY-4) 10/31/2022: Retweet of @TulsiGabbard – “Biden admin abusing US strategic oil reserves to lower gas prices before midterms & pleading with Saudis to delay supply cut announcement until after midterms, are latest examples of Dem leadership deceit & putting the interests of their party before the interests of American ppl”

McCarthy (R-CA-23) 10/30/2022: Retweet of @HouseGOP – ““Two years ago, we didn’t care if Russia or Saudi Arabia made a decision on [energy] production. Why? Because they looked at the production happening in America.” – @GOPLeader on House Republicans’ commitment to American energy independence. Link to video”

Nehls (R-TX-22) 10/31/2022: Retweet of @TulsiGabbard – “Biden admin abusing US strategic oil reserves to lower gas prices before midterms & pleading with Saudis to delay supply cut announcement until after midterms, are latest examples of Dem leadership deceit & putting the interests of their party before the interests of American ppl”

Stanton (D-AZ-9) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “An American, Saad Ibrahim Almadi, was detained, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison for tweets he made years ago that were critical of the Saudi regime. Saudi Arabia’s assault on the fundamental freedom of speech and its pattern of human rights abuses must be condemned. Link to quoted tweet”

8. Members on the Record (all other Middle East countries)

Syria

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 11/01/2022: Tweet – “Day 5,435 of @TulsiGabbard not calling Putin or Assad warmongers Link to quoted tweet”

Titus (D-NV-1) 10/29/2022: Tweet – “Smile if you sympathize with Syrian dictators! Link to image”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/28/2022: Tweet – “Was more than that Link to quoted tweet”

Egypt

Beyer (D-VA-8) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “New, with @RepMalinowski: Egypt Human Rights Caucus Co-Chairs’ Statement On U.N. COP27 Climate Change Conference Egypt Human Rights Caucus Co-Chairs’ Statement On U.N. COP27 Climate Change Conference… | beyer.house.gov Link to image”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 11/03/2022: Retweet of @RepMalinowski – “Alaa Abd el-Fattah needs to be released immediately. If President Sisi was serious about combatting climate change, he’d treat civil society as an asset and not as the enemy. Link to quoted tweet”

Curtis (R-UT-3) 11/02/2022: Retweet of @climate_caucus – “The Conservative Climate Caucus announced today that a privately sponsored delegation will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt for COP27. COP 27- U.S. House Republicans to press need for minerals at climate talks… | reuters.com”

Malinowski (D-NJ-7) 11/03/2022: Tweet – “Alaa Abd el-Fattah needs to be released immediately. If President Sisi was serious about combatting climate change, he’d treat civil society as an asset and not as the enemy. Link to quoted tweet”

Turkey

Doggett (D-TX-35) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “Free expression is the lifeblood of a healthy democracy. Turkey’s new law, with vague definitions and harsh penalties, will ensnare journalists, ordinary citizens, and tech companies alike. Opinion | Free speech disappears in Turkey. So does democracy.”

Doggett (D-TX-35) 11/04/2022: Tweet – “This law criminalizes expression of uncomfortable facts and individual opinions, without which no democracy can function. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 10/31/2022: Tweet – “It’s obvious #Putin is using food as a weapon to pressure countries to abandon #Ukraine. It’s good to see others doing what they can to move grain via the Black Sea, as it’s safe to assume #Russia will continue to play games with human lives. U.N., Turkey Race to Save Ukraine Grain Deal… | wsj.com”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/30/2022: Retweet of @uavictory22 – “@visegrad24 russia may remember Turkey as the country that shoots down the jets of countries that violate it’s airspace”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 10/30/2022: Retweet of @visegrad24 – “BREAKING: Ukraine, Turkey & the UN have notified Russia that they have decided on organizing a convoy of 14 cargo ships with grain to set sails from Ukraine tomorrow despite Russia’s renewed naval blockade in the Black Sea. Will Russia attack the ships carrying Ukrainian grain?”

Weber (R-TX-14) 10/30/2022: Retweet of @SalvadorSpeech – “@TXRandy14 Thank you for being the voice of innocent people who are trying to survive under dictator Erdogan’s regime. Erdogan is an absolute criminal. He must be stopped.”