Press Release: APN Urges Independent Investigation of Journalist's Killing in the West Bank

Outraged by the killing of journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh during an IDF incursion in the West Bank town of Jenin, Americans for Peace Now (APN) urges a swift and independent investigation of the circumstances that caused her death. APN conveys its deepest condolences to Abu-Akleh’s family.



Shireen Abu-Akleh (51), a highly respected and popular reporter for the Arabic TV news channel Al-Jazeera, a resident of East Jerusalem and an American citizen, was covering this morning’s Israeli military incursion into the refugee camp near Jenin. She was shot dead. Another Palestinian journalist in a group of four reporters at the site was injured by a bullet in his back. Abu-Akleh’s colleagues, as well as other eye witnesses, say she was shot by Israeli soldiers. Israeli officials blame Palestinian gunmen who were exchanging fire with Israeli forces.

APN calls for a swift and independent investigation of the incident. Abu-Akleh was wearing a bulletproof “Press” vest, clearly indicating her identity.

Several Palestinian journalists were shot or brutalized by Israeli security forces in recent clashes in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. APN urges the IDF to respect the freedom of the press and avoid harming journalists.