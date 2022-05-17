Urge your Member of Congress to push for a US-led investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

For those of us who care about peace between Israel and Palestine, last week was incredibly hard. We are outraged – first by the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh during an IDF incursion in the West Bank town of Jenin, then by the violent attack by Israeli police on her funeral on Friday.

Freedom of the press is of paramount importance, particularly when conflicting narratives and biases often obscure the truth, as is the case in Israel-Palestine. The State Department has called Ms. Abu Akleh’s death “an affront to media freedom.” And while the State Department has made statements supporting a thorough investigation by the Israeli government, this is not enough. Americans for Peace Now has called for a swift and independent investigation of the circumstances that caused her death and now members of Congress, led by Representatives Andre’ Carson and Lou Correa, are requesting the State Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) launch an investigation into Ms. Abu Akleh’s death as well.

It is important that the United States protect Americans reporting abroad and that includes conducting independent investigations when a journalist is harmed.

Click here to ask your member of Congress to sign onto this important letter requesting the State Department and the FBI launch an independent investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.

Read the full text of the letter here.