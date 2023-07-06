Action Alert! Ask Your Member of Congress to Support the US National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism at the UN

Just over a week ago, the Biden Administration released the US National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, demonstrating its dedication to combating antisemitism in all its forms while protecting free speech and safeguarding individual rights.

We support this approach, including the decision not to codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. Instead, the National Strategy allows for a more inclusive and effective response to antisemitism while protecting free speech. This comprehensive approach should serve as a model for combating antisemitism worldwide.

Now, as the United Nations formulates its own plan, we have an important opportunity to advance this pragmatic and nuanced approach to combating antisemitism on a global scale. It is crucial that we push for the UN to adopt a framework that protects speech rather than a definition that weaponizes antisemitism to quash legitimate criticism of Israeli government policies and practices.

Please join us by urging your Member of Congress to sign on to a letter led by Congresswoman Janice Schakowsky that encourages US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to advocate for a comprehensive, nuanced, and action-based approach to combating antisemitism within the United Nations.



Read the full text of the letter here.

