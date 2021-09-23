Take Action - Urge your Member of Congress to Co-sponsor the Two-State Solution Act

For too long politicians on both sides of the aisle have paid lip service to two-states instead of implementing policies that would actually bring us closer to a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In the wake of the violent escalation in Gaza, accelerating demolitions and evictions and settlement construction, and disastrous Trump administration policies that emboldened Israel to the brink of annexing Area C, bold US action is well overdue.

That is why it is vital that Members of Congress co-sponsor the Two-State Solution Act. This comprehensive piece of legislation re-defines the United States’ role as a catalyst for Israeli-Palestinian peace by implementing tangible steps that would accelerate progress toward peace and discourage steps that push it further out of reach.

Take action below to urge your Member of Congress to support this historic legislation.