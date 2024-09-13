Action Alert- Urge Your Member of Congress to Push for a US-Led Investigation into the Killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

Last Friday, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, an American citizen, was shot and killed by an IDF soldier. This fact is not contested or in doubt. What is contested is how it happened. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) preliminary investigation found “it is highly likely” Ms. Eygi “was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her” during a “violent riot.” This report contradicts credible, independent eyewitness accounts that suggest the shooting was intentional without provocation.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called her killing “unprovoked and unjustified” and has said that “no-one should be shot and killed for attending a protest.”

We wholeheartedly agree.



But the administration must go beyond strong language and take action. Given the evidence, and the reality of the unreliability of previous Israeli investigations, the United States must conduct its own independent inquiry. There must be clarity about what happened to Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and accountability for her death.

Join us in calling on Members of Congress to sign on to Congressman Adam Smith’s letter urging the U.S. government to conduct an independent, thorough, credible, and transparent investigation into the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.

Read the full text of the letter HERE.

Click HERE to take action and contact your representative.