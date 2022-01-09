Americans Demand Independent, Transparent Investigation into Shireen Abu Akleh’s Killing

Today, Americans for Peace Now sent a letter signed by over 400 activists to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding that the administration fulfill its duty and conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh, an American citizen covering the West Bank for Al-Jazeera TV. She was shot to death on May 11th in the town of Jenin during an Israeli military raid.



The letter reaffirms the need articulated by both President Biden and Secretary Blinken for a “full and transparent accounting” and an “independent, credible investigation” and urges the administration to fulfill its obligation by ensuring this occurs.



APN's President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: "Over 100 days have passed since the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh. Her family and the American people are still waiting for answers. The United States has an obligation to ensure that a full independent, credible, and transparent investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing is conducted and it is well past time that this occurred.”

To read the letter, click here.