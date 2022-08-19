Action Alert: Join Us in Sending a Letter to Secretary of State Blinken

Today marks 100 days since the Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh was killed. 100 days that her loved ones have been grieving the loss of their beloved aunt, sister, friend and colleague. 100 days in which the Israeli government has obscured the truth and attempted to shift blame. 100 days of which the United States avoided conducting its own independent investigation into her killing. 100 days and no justice.



The United States has an obligation to ensure that a full independent, credible, and transparent investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing is conducted and it is well past time that this occurred. Both President Biden and Secretary Blinken have expressed the need for a ‘full and transparent accounting’ and an ‘independent, credible investigation’ and yet the United States has failed to ensure this occurs.

Freedom of the press is of paramount importance, and it is vital to the safety of our foreign press that other countries, particularly our allies, understand that the United States will not allow the killing of our journalists to be brushed aside.

Members of Congress have repeatedly called on the Biden Administration to investigate Abu Akleh’s killing. Her family has called on the administration to investigate. And now we are asking you to add your voice and join us in demanding that the administration fulfill its duty and conduct an independent and transparent investigation into her killing.

Join us in sending a letter to Secretary of State Blinken.