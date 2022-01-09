APN's Letter to Secretary Blinken

Dear Secretary Blinken,

We write to you as American citizens who are deeply concerned about the lack of an independent, credible and transparent US-led investigation into the May 11, 2022 killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

We share the conviction that both you and President Biden have expressed that there is a need for a ‘full and transparent accounting’ and an ‘independent, credible investigation.’ Unfortunately, there has yet to be an investigation that meets these criteria.

The United States Security Coordinator’s (USSC) involvement in an independent forensic analysis of the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh was an encouraging first step. However, it is not a sufficient comprehensive investigation into her killing.

Freedom of the press is of paramount importance, and it is vital to the safety of our foreign press that other countries, particularly our allies, understand that the United States will not allow the killing of our journalists to be brushed aside.

The United States has an obligation to conduct a full independent, credible, and transparent investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing. We urge this administration to do so immediately.

Sincerely,

APN

