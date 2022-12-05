Statement: APN Condemns Israeli Government Approval of New Settlement Construction

Americans for Peace Now strongly condemns the Israeli government’s decision to approve construction of 4,427 new homes in West Bank settlements.

Last week, APN urged the Biden administration to act to block the approval. The White House expressed its displeasure with the settlement announcement, but the Government of Israel went ahead with the plan.

APN joins its Israeli sister organization, Peace Now, in denouncing the Israeli government’s expansionist practice pertaining to the future of the West Bank. APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind said: “This government brings together parties that have diametrically opposed views regarding the future of the occupied territories. When formed, the parties making up the government coalition agreed on a status quo policy. Instead, we see the pro-settlement annexationist right within the coalition ignoring the coalition agreement and aggressively pushing its agenda, continuing to create "facts on the ground" in the West Bank. This irresponsible practice damages the hopes for peace for Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the interests of the United States.”