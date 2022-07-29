Communications and Development Intern- Fall 2022

Americans for Peace Now is the sister organization of Shalom Achshav, Israel's preeminent peace movement. APN's mission is to educate and persuade the American public and its leadership to support and adopt policies that will lead to comprehensive, durable, Israeli-Palestinian and Israeli-Arab peace, based on a two-state solution, guaranteeing both peoples security, and consistent with U.S. national interests. We also work to ensure Israel's future and the viability of Israel's democracy and Jewish character through education, activism and advocacy in the United States, and by mobilizing American support for Shalom Achshav.

Responsibilities:

Communications

Assist with educational webinars and PeaceCast, Americans for Peace Now’s podcast

Conduct research and write op-eds or blog posts for our website

Assist with generating social media content

Database Management

Assist in maintaining online database records through Salsa Engage and Salsa CRM. Prior

experience in the Salsa system is not a requirement, though any prior database experience is a bonus.

Donor Relations

Ensure all donors receive timely acknowledgments of their gifts

Assist with planning and executing APN's annual gala event

Note: This is only a sample list of responsibilities, and our needs may shift over time. We also encourage interns to bring their own passions to the table and are happy to work with interns to develop projects that excite them.

Qualifications:

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Interest in Israeli-Palestinian peace

Demonstrated organizational abilities and time-management skills

Ability to quickly grasp new technical skills

Current student or recent graduate.

The time commitment for the internship is 10 hours per week. The internship will take place from August 31 through December 2. This is paid position at the rate of $15/hour and is remote. If candidates are based in DC, we hope they will come to the office occasionally, though this is not a requirement. For more information about our organization, please visit www.peacenow.org.

Please e-mail your cover letter, resume, writing sample, and contact information for an academic or professional recommendation to Maxxe Albert-Deitch at maxxe@peacenow.org with the subject line “APN Internship Fall 2022.”

APN is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. APN prohibits discrimination of employees and job applicants, and harassment of any kind.